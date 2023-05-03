Wexford GAA results and fixtures
Leinster SHC round two: Wexford 1-30, Antrim 1-26.
oneills.com Leinster U20HC quarter-final: Wexford 3-17, Westmeath 3-12.
Electric Ireland Leinster MHC semi-final: Kilkenny 1-18, Wexford 0-17.
Enniscorthy District JBHC: Duffry Rovers 2-21, Ballyhogue 0-12; Rathnure 6-23, Monageer-Boolavogue 0-8.
EEW ACHL Premier A: Ferns St. Aidan’s 2-24, Rathnure 0-9; Naomh Éanna 2-22, Rapparees 0-16; Glynn-Barntown 1-19, Ferns St. Aidan’s 2-15.
EEW ACHL Premier B: Shelmaliers 1-24, St. Martin’s 1-13; Crossabeg-Ballymurn 1-15, St. Anne’s 0-15.
EEW ACHL Division 1A: Cloughbawn 2-24, Buffers Alley 1-18; Askamore 1-24, Blackwater 1-15.
EEW ACHL Division 1B: St. James’ 2-20, Horeswood 0-15; Taghmon-Camross 2-16, Gusserane 1-10.
EEW ACHL Division 2A:Oulart-The Ballagh 2-14, Monageer-Boolavogue 0-12; Craanford 2-23, Ballygarrett 1-17; Monageer-Boolavogue 3-16, Duffry Rovers 0-8.
EEW ACHL Division 3A: Rathnure 2-13, St. Patrick’s 1-16; Rapparees 4-19, Marshalstown-Castledockrell 6-11.
EEW ACHL Division 3B: Kilmore 1-18, Faythe Harriers 2-14; Our Lady’s Island 3-19, St. Fintan’s 0-4; Glynn-Barntown 4-12, Clongeen 1-18.
EEW ACHL Division 4A: Ballyhogue 2-15, Bannow-Ballymitty 2-12; Monageer-Boolavogue 4-17, Bannow-Ballymitty 1-7.
EEW ACHL Division 4B: Buffers Alley 2-16, Naomh Éanna 3-13; Oulart-The Ballagh w.o., Tara Rocks scr.
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2A: Kilrush w.o., Réalt na Mara scr.; Kilrush 0-10, St. Patrick’s 1-4.
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2B: Glynn-Barntown w.o., Cloughbawn scr.
The Slaney Enniscorthy Guardian U18HL Tier 1 Group A: Shelmaliers 2-18, Blackwater 0-13; Glynn-Barntown w.o., BB O’Rahillys scr.
The Slaney Enniscorthy Guardian U18HL Tier 1 Group B: St. Anne’s 2-19, Monageer-Boolavogue 0-5.
The Slaney Enniscorthy Guardian U18HL Tier 1 Group C:Buffers Alley 10-14, Ferns St. Aidan’s 1-12; Ballynastragh Gaels w.o., Oylegate-Glenbrien scr.
The Slaney Enniscorthy Guardian U18HL Tier 1 Group D: Oulart-The Ballagh 4-11, Rathnure 2-10; Slaney Harriers 3-18, Duffry Rovers 1-13.
The Bann Gorey Guardian U18HL Tier 2 Group A:St. James’ 5-13, Moguegeen Gaels 3-12; Horeswood 3-21, Adamstown 0-13.
The Bann Gorey Guardian U18HL Tier 2 Group B: Faythe Harriers 6-11, Taghmon-Camross 2-10; Crossabeg-Ballymurn 2-15, St. Mary’s (Rosslare) 0-13.
The Bann Gorey Guardian U18HL Tier 2 Group C:Naomh Éanna 0-17, Ballygarrett 1-10; Liam Mellows w.o., Askamore scr.
The Bann Gorey Guardian U18HL Tier 2 Group D:Rathgarogue-Cushinstown w.o., Rapparees scr.; Rósban Gaels w.o., Ballyhogue scr.
The Barrow New Ross Standard U18HL Tier 3 Group A: St. Patrick’s 1-16, Craanford 0-13; Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s 3-9, Clonmore Gaels 0-5.
O’Loughlin Cup U18FL Tier 2 Group A: Kilrush 5-17, Ferns St. Aidan’s 1-6.
O’Loughlin Cup U18FL Tier 2 Group C: Monageer-Boolavogue w.o., Blackwater scr.
Sliabh Coillte New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 1 Group A: Faythe Harriers 4-10, St. Martin’s 1-9; Glynn-Barntown 1-11, Oylegate-Glenbrien 2-6.
Sliabh Coillte New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 1 Group B: Askamore 2-17, Liam Mellows 1-13; Naomh Éanna 2-13, Ballynastragh Gaels 2-8.
Sliabh Coillte New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 1 Group C: Monageer-Boolavogue 3-13, Oulart-The Ballagh 4-9; Rathnure 5-15, Blackwater 1-7.
Sliabh Coillte New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 1 Group D: Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 2-14, Ballyhogue 1-10; Rapparees 1-18, Bannow-Ballymitty 1-9.
Croghan Gorey Guardian U16HL Tier 2 Group A: Davidstown-Courtnacuddy 2-14, Rósban Gaels 1-16; St. Patrick’s 3-7, Adamstown 1-13.
Croghan Gorey Guardian U16HL Tier 2 Group B: Slaney Harriers 2-16, Duffry Rovers 1-9; Ballygarrett 5-19, Craanford 3-7.
Croghan Gorey Guardian U16HL Tier 2 Group C: Buffers Alley 10-10, Crossabeg-Ballymurn 0-5; Shelmaliers 1-25, St. Mary’s (Rosslare) 0-4.
Croghan Gorey Guardian U16HL Tier 2 Group D: St. James’ 3-16, Horeswood 1-9; Moguegeen Gaels 1-17, Gusserane 0-5.
Lacken Hill New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 3 Group A: Shamrocks 3-14, Na Fianna Clonard 6-3.
Lacken Hill New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 3 Group B: Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s 2-12, St. Anne’s 1-11; Kilmore 7-20, Taghmon-Camross 0-2.
Blackstairs Enniscorthy Guardian U16FL Tier 2 Group A: Blackwater 9-3, Kilmore 4-12.
New Ross Standard U14FC Division 1: St. Martin’s 4-4, Duffry Rovers 2-7; Oylegate-Glenbrien 5-10, St. Anne’s 6-0; Ballyhogue 5-7, Castletown 0-2; Glynn-Barntown 5-6, Volunteers 1-3.
New Ross Standard U14FC Division 2: Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 2-5, Adamstown 2-4; St. Mary’s (Rosslare) 4-8, Naomh Éanna 3-1; Ballynastragh Gaels 3-5, Monageer-Boolavogue 2-6.
New Ross Standard U14FC Division 3: Cloughbawn 2-7, HWH-Bunclody 2-4; Réalt na Mara 3-4, Kilmore 2-6; Ferns St. Aidan’s 3-14, Buffers Alley nil.
New Ross Standard U14FC Division 4: Sarsfields 4-6, Taghmon-Camross 2-2; Kilrush 3-12, Crossabeg-Ballymurn 0-1; Bannow-Ballymitty 3-8, Gusserane 0-6; Davidstown-Courtnacuddy 4-8, Oulart-The Ballagh 1-1.
New Ross Standard U14FC Division 5:Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s 6-5, Geraldine O’Hanrahans 3-3; Craanford 4-9, Marshalstown-Castledockrell 0-4; St. Patrick’s 5-12, Moguegeen Gaels 2-3.
New Ross Standard U14FC Division 6: St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) 4-4, St. James’ 1-0; Shamrocks 6-17, Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 0-1; Naomh Éanna 1-11, Horeswood 1-1.
Leinster Schools Senior ‘A’ hurling league final: St. Kieran’s (Kilkenny) 8-18, St. Peter’s (Wexford) 0-8.
Leinster Schools second year ‘A’ hurling Dr. Barry Cup semi-finals:Kilkenny CBS 4-12, Good Counsel (New Ross) 0-11; St. Kieran’s (Kilkenny) 1-29, St. Mary’s CBS (Enniscorthy) 0-4.
WEDS. MAY 3
AT CHADWICKS WEXFORD PARK: Electric Ireland Leinster MFC preliminary quarter-final, Wexford v. Laois, 7.30 p.m. (James Foley, Carlow).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Premier A (8 p.m.): Kilanerin v. Castletown (Fintan O’Reilly).
Martin Cullen Cup U18FL Tier 3 Group A (7.30 p.m.): Réalt na Mara v. St. Patrick’s (Pádraig Byrne); Shamrocks v. Craanford (Damian Lynch).
THURS. MAY 4
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2A (6.45 p.m.): Réalt na Mara v. Monageer-Boolavogue (Aidan Foley).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 3A (8 p.m.):Shelmaliers v. Gusserane (Barry Redmond).
New Ross Standard U14FC Division 3 (7 p.m.): Blackwater v. Horeswood (David Owens).
FRI. MAY 5
Enniscorthy District JBHC (7.15 p.m.): Ballyhogue v. HWH-Bunclody (Stephen Murphy); Rapparees v. Monageer-Boolavogue (Brendan Martin); Oylegate-Glenbrien v. Rathnure (Niall O’Loughlin); Duffry Rovers bye.
Gorey District JBFC:St. Patrick’s v. Ferns St. Aidan’s (7.15 p.m.); Craanford v. Duffry Rovers (7.30 p.m.).
Wexford District JBFC Group A (7.30 p.m.): St. Fintan’s v. Volunteers; Kilmore v. Crossabeg-Ballymurn.
Wexford District JBFC Group B (7.30 p.m.): St. Martin’s v. St. Mary’s, Maudlintown; Sarsfields v. Blackwater.
EEW ACHL Premier A (7 p.m.): Rathnure v. Oylegate-Glenbrien (Jimmy Heavey).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Premier B (8 p.m.): St. Anne’s v. Gusserane (Stephen Burke).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 1A (8 p.m.): St. Martin’s v. Bannow-Ballymitty (Billy Dodd).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 1B (8 p.m.): Horeswood v. Ballyhogue (Gearóid McGrath); Naomh Éanna v. Adamstown (John O’Loughlin).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2B (8 p.m.): Cloughbawn v. Kilmore (Matty Kinnaird).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 3A (7.30 p.m.): Our Lady’s Island v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown (Peter Shannon).
The Slaney Enniscorthy Guardian U18HL Tier 1 Group B (7 p.m.):Davidstown-Courtnacuddy v. Monageer-Boolavogue (Ger Cullen).
The Slaney Enniscorthy Guardian U18HL Tier 1 Group C (7 p.m.): Buffers Alley v. Oylegate-Glenbrien (Francis Neville).
The Bann Gorey Guardian U18HL Tier 2 Group D (7 p.m.): Ballyhogue v. Rapparees (Jimmy Heavey).
Croghan Gorey Guardian U16HL Tier 2 Group D (7 p.m.): St. James’ v. Gusserane (Fabian Flood).
Lacken Hill New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 3 Group A (7 p.m.): Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Shamrocks (Stuart Quinn).
New Ross Standard U14HC Division 4 (7.15 p.m.): Ballygarrett v. Bannow-Ballymitty (Damien Grannell).
SAT. MAY 6
AT CROKE PARK: Leinster SHC round three, Wexford v. Dublin, 5 p.m. (Thomas Walsh, Waterford).
VENUE TBC: Celtic Challenge Corn Michael Hogan quarter-final, Wexford v. Galway, 12 noon.
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 1B (5 p.m.): Rathgarogue-Cushinstown v. Ferns St. Aidan’s (Brendan Martin).
SUN. MAY 7
Gorey District JBFC (7 p.m.): Naomh Éanna v. Kilrush.
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Premier A (5 p.m.): Crossabeg-Ballymurn v. Shelmaliers (Kevin Carty).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Premier B (5 p.m.): St. James’ v. Glynn-Barntown (David Jenkins).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 1A (4 p.m.): St. Mary’s, Maudlintown v. St. Fintan’s (Ian Plunkett); Clongeen v. Taghmon-Camross (Jimmy Heavey).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2A (4 p.m.): Réalt na Mara v. Craanford (John Carton); Monageer-Boolavogue v. St. Patrick’s (Jamie Farrell); Duffry Rovers v. Kilrush (Matty Kinnaird).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2B: St. Mary’s, Rosslare v. Glynn-Barntown (1.30 p.m., Kevin Kehoe); Geraldine O’Hanrahans v. Volunteers (4 p.m., Thomas Furlong).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 3A (1.30 p.m.): St. Joseph’s v. St. Anne’s (Declan Dennehy).
EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 3B (4 p.m.): Starlights v. Ferns St. Aidan’s (Aidan Foley); Ballyhogue v. Castletown (Cathal Boyle); Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Naomh Éanna (Eamonn Furlong); Kilanerin v. HWH-Bunclody (Damian Lynch).