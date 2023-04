Wexford GAA results and fixtures

The Moguegeen Gaels Under-11 hurling team who took part in Easter Go Games blitz in Croke Park, playing against Piltown from Kilkenny. Back (from left): mentors Tom Hickey, Seamus Butler, Leyon Purcell and Shelly Purcell. Middle (from left): Tom O’Loughlin, Oisín Russell, Oisín Roche, Daniel Redmond, Joshua Butler, James Bennett, Darragh Bennett, Tatum Claughan, Calum Whelan. Front (from left): Ryan Kilkenny, Shane Reville, Blake Purcell-O’Gorman, Leah Eustace, Eve Cullen, Jimmy Miskella, A.J. Conway, Joseph Chapman, Daniel Colfer.