Wexford GAA results and fixtures

Electric Ireland Leinster MHC Tier 1 Group 1: Wexford 5-21, Kerry 0-8.

EEW ACHL Premier A: Naomh Éanna 1-11, Glynn-Barntown 0-14.

EEW ACHL Premier B: St. Martin’s 2-14, Faythe Harriers 0-7; Shelmaliers 3-17, St. Anne’s 0-13.

EEW ACHL Division 1 Group A: Askamore 0-25, Cloughbawn 2-17; Blackwater 2-15, Tara Rocks 1-14.

EEW ACHL Division 1 Group B: Fethard 1-18, Horeswood 0-14; Taghmon-Camross 1-16, Adamstown 1-14.

EEW ACHL Division 2 Group A: Craanford 2-16, Liam Mellows 2-10; Ballygarrett 1-17, Duffry Rovers 1-10.

EEW ACHL Division 2 Group B: St. Martin’s 6-24, St. Mary’s (Rosslare) 1-11; Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 2-18, Shelmaliers 2-16.

EEW ACHL Division 3 Group A: Shamrocks 3-20, Marshalstown-Castledockrell 0-11; Ferns St. Aidan’s 1-13, St. Patrick’s 0-10.

EEW ACHL Division 3 Group B: Kilmore 3-14, Our Lady’s Island 1-14; Faythe Harriers 4-16, Clongeen 1-3.

EEW ACHL Division 4 Group A: St. Anne’s 1-13, Bannow-B’mitty 1-11.

EEW ACHL Division 4 Group B: Buffers Alley 1-17, Oulart-The Ballagh 0-12; Oylegate-Glenbrien w.o., Tara Rocks scr.; Naomh Éanna w.o., Blackwater scr.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 3B: Kilanerin 0-11, Castletown 1-5.

Forth Mountain Wexford People U16FL Tier 1 Group A: Shelmaliers 2-10, Ballynastragh Gaels 2-2.

Forth Mountain Wexford People U16FL Tier 1 Group B: Ballyhogue 2-11, Naomh Éanna 2-3; Kilrush 2-18, Rósban Gaels 2-13.

Forth Mountain Wexford People U16FL Tier 1 Group C: St. Joseph’s 2-8, Bannow-Ballymitty 1-1; Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 3-6, Starlights 0-7.

Forth Mountain Wexford People U16FL Tier 1 Group D: St. Martin’s 5-8, St. James’ 2-11; Glynn-Barntown 6-8, Horeswood 3-7.

Blackstairs Enniscorthy Guardian U126FL Tier 2 Group A: Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s 4-8, Blackwater 0-7; Davidstown-Courtnacuddy 4-10, Kilmore 3-4.

Blackstairs Enniscorthy Guardian U126FL Tier 2 Group B: Oylegate-Glenbrien 7-9, Crossabeg-Ballymurn 1-1; St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) w.o., St. Anne’s scr.

Blackstairs Enniscorthy Guardian U126FL Tier 2 Group C: St. Mary’s (Rosslare) 2-11, Gusserane 0-8; Moguegeen Gaels 4-6, Adamstown 2-7.

Blackstairs Enniscorthy Guardian U126FL Tier 2 Group D: Slaney Harriers 5-11, Craanford 4-1; St. Patrick’s 3-12, Duffry Rovers 2-3.

Tara Hill Gorey Guardian U16FL Tier 3 Groups A and B: Ferns St. Aidan’s 8-12, Taghmon-Camross 0-3; Volunteers 0-7, Shamrocks 1-4; Réalt na Mara 3-8, Sarsfields 3-7.

The Bann Gorey Guardian U18HL Tier 2 Group A: St. James’ 4-10, Horeswood 2-10.

South Leinster Schools JBFC final: St. Mary’s CBS (Enniscorthy) 8-4, Gorey CS 1-11.

South Leinster Schools second year BHC semi-final: Coláiste Abhann Rí (Callan) 5-10, Gorey CS 2-5.

South Leinster Schools second year CHS final: Bridgetown College 2-11, Scoil Mhuire (Clane) 2-11 (AET, Clane won 2-1 on penalties).

WEDS. MARCH 29

Blackstairs Enniscorthy Guardian U16FL Tier 2 Group D (6.30 p.m.): Craanford v. Duffry Rovers (Eddie O’Sullivan).

FRI. MARCH 31

Gorey District JBFC (7.30 p.m.): Naomh Éanna v. St. Patrick’s.

SAT. APRIL 1

AT CHADWICKS WEXFORD PARK: Electric Ireland LMHC Tier 1 Group 1, Wexford v. Dublin, 2 p.m.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Premier A (6.30 p.m.): Starlights v. Kilanerin (Brendan Martin).

EBS Mortgages ACFL Premier B (6.30 p.m.): Glynn-Barntown v. Sarsfields (Justin Heffernan); St. James’ v. St. Anne’s (James Mullally).

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 1A (6.30 p.m.): St. Fintan’s v. Bannow-Ballymitty (Niall McDonald); Taghmon-Camross v. St. Mary’s, Maudlintown (Gearóid McGrath); Clongeen v. St. Martin’s (Thomas Furlong).

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 1B (6.30 p.m.): Ballyhogue v. Adamstown (Eamonn Furlong); Rathgarogue-Cushinstown v. Naomh Éanna (John Tobin); Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Horeswood (Ian Plunkett).

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2A (6.30 p.m.): Monageer-Boolavogue v. Duffry Rovers (Damian Lynch); Craanford v. Kilrush (Fintan O’Reilly); St. Patrick’s v. Réalt na Mara (James Owens).

SUN. APRIL 2

Gorey District JBFC (1 p.m.): Kilrush v. Duffry Rovers; Réalt na Mara v. Craanford; Ferns St. Aidan’s bye.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2B (2 p.m.): Volunteers v. Glynn-Barntown (Francis Neville); Cloughbawn v. St. Mary’s, Rosslare (Ger Cullen); Kilmore v. Geraldine O’Hanrahans (Stephen Burke).

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 3A (2 p.m.): Rathgarogue-Cushinstown v. St. Anne’s (Martin Quigley); Shelmaliers v. Our Lady’s Island (Billy Dodd).

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 3B (2 p.m.): Ballyhogue v. HWH-Bunclody (Stephen Murphy); Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Castletown (Pádraig Byrne); Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Starlights (John O’Loughlin); Naomh Éanna v. Kilanerin (Shane Quinn).

Sliabh Coillte New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 1 Group A (10.30 a.m.): Glynn-Barntown v. St. Martin’s; Oylegate-Glenbrien v. Faythe Harriers.

Sliabh Coillte New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 1 Group B (10.30 a.m.): Naomh Éanna v. Askamore; Ballynastragh Gaels v. Liam Mellows (Fintan O’Reilly).

Sliabh Coillte New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 1 Group C (10.30 a.m.): Rathnure v. Monageer-Boolavogue; Blackwater v. Oulart-The Ballagh.

Sliabh Coillte New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 1 Group D (10.30 a.m.): Rathgarogue-Cushinstown v. Rapparees; Ballyhogue v. Bannow-Ballymitty.

Croghan Gorey Guardian U16HL Tier 2 Group A (10.30 a.m.): Rósban Gaels v. Adamstown; Davidstown-Courtnacuddy v. St. Patrick’s.

Croghan Gorey Guardian U16HL Tier 2 Group B (10.30 a.m.): Slaney Harriers v. Ballygarrett; Duffry Rovers v. Craanford.

Croghan Gorey Guardian U16HL Tier 2 Group C (10.30 a.m.): Crossabeg-Ballymurn v. Shelmaliers; Buffers Alley v. St. Mary’s, Rosslare.

Croghan Gorey Guardian U16HL Tier 2 Group D (10.30 a.m.): Horeswood v. Moguegeen Gaels; St. James’ v. Gusserane.

Lacken Hill New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 3 Group A (10.30 a.m.): Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Shamrocks.

Lacken Hill New Ross Standard U16HL Tier 3 Group B (10.30 a.m.): St. Anne’s v. Kilmore; Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s v. Taghmon-Camross (in Carne).

TUES. APRIL 4

AT AWAY VENUE: Eirgrid Leinster U20FC Group 3, Wexford v. Westmeath, time TBC.