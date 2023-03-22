Wexford GAA results and fixtures

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A: Limerick 2-20, Wexford 0-15.

Allianz FL Division 4: Wexford 0-19, Wicklow 2-13.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Premier A: Kilanerin 1-8, Shelmaliers 0-6.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Premier B: St. Anne’s 7-10, Sarsfields 0-7; Glynn-Barntown w.o., Fethard scr.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 1A: St. Martin’s 0-15, St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) 1-5.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 1B: Adamstown 1-9, Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 0-10; Ferns St. Aidan’s 1-4, Ballyhogue 0-6.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2A: Kilrush 0-11, Monageer-Boolavogue 0-6; Duffry Rovers w.o., Réalt na Mara scr.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2B: St. Mary’s (Rosslare) 1-8, Geraldine O’Hanrahans 0-5; Kilmore 2-10, Volunteers 0-9.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 3A: Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 1-15, Shelmaliers 2-4; Adamstown 3-8, Gusserane 2-6; St. Joseph’s w.o., Our Lady’s Island scr.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 3B: Naomh Éanna 2-8, HWH-Bunclody 0-11; Ferns St. Aidan’s 4-12, Marshalstown-Castledockrell 1-3.

EEW ACHL Premier A: Naomh Éanna 1-11, Oylegate-Glenbrien 0-13.

EEW ACHL Division 1A: Buffers Alley 4-16, Blackwater 1-16.

O’Loughlin Cup U18FL Tier 2 Group D: Moguegeen Gaels 4-4, Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 0-11.

The Slaney Enniscorthy Guardian U18HL Tier 1 Group B: St. Martin’s 3-12, St. Anne’s 1-10.

The Slaney Enniscorthy Guardian U18HL Tier 1 Group C: Oylegate-Glenbrien 3-16, Ferns St. Aidan’s 1-10; Buffers Alley 2-14, Ballynastragh Gaels 1-15.

The Slaney Enniscorthy Guardian U18HL Tier 1 Group D: Slaney Harriers 5-16, Rathnure 2-9; Oulart-The Ballagh 4-11, Duffry Rovers 1-12.

The Bann Gorey Guardian U18HL Tier 2 Group A: Moguegeen Gaels 3-11, Adamstown 1-13.

The Bann Gorey Guardian U18HL Tier 2 Group B: St. Mary’s (Rosslare) 3-12, Faythe Harriers 3-10; Crossabeg-Ballymurn 7-16, Taghmon-Camross 3-12.

The Bann Gorey Guardian U18HL Tier 2 Group C: Askamore 1-25, Ballygarrett 2-10; Naomh Éanna 3-16, Liam Mellows 0-9.

The Bann Gorey Guardian U18HL Tier 2 Group D: Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 0-20, Rósban Gaels 1-12.

The Barrow New Ross Standard U18HL Tier 3 Group A: St. Patrick’s 4-11, Clonmore Gaels 2-11.

Leinster Schools SBHL Section 2 final: St. Fintan’s HS (Sutton) 2-12, FCJ (Bunclody) 1-13.

South Leinster Schools SFD1S Section 1 final: Gael Coláiste Cill Dara beat Bunclody VC.

South Leinster Schools JHC1 Section 1 final: Ardcsoil na Trionóide (Athy) 1-15, Ramsgrange CS 0-5.

South Leinster Schools second year hurling semi-final: Creagh College (Gorey) 4-9, Presentation De La Salle (Bagenalstown) 3-9.

South Leinster Schools second year BHS final: Coláiste Mhuire (Johnstown) 6-12, Wexford CBS 0-10.

WEDS. MARCH 22

Jim Byrne Cup U18FL Tier 1 Group B (7 p.m.): Starlights v. Castletown (Ger Cullen).

FRI. MARCH 24

Gorey District JBHC Group A (7.30 p.m.): Craanford v. Ferns St. Aidan’s.

EEW ACHL Premier Group A (7.45 p.m.): Rapparees v. Oylegate-Glenbrien.

EEW ACHL Division 4 Group A (8 p.m.): Ballyhogue v. Monageer-Boolavogue (Martin Quigley).

EEW ACHL Division 4 Group B (8 p.m.): Oulart-The Ballagh v. Buffers Alley (Aidan Foley).

SAT. MARCH 25

AT PORTLAOISE: Electric Ireland Leinster MHC, Wexford v. Kerry, 2 p.m. (Pádraig Dunne, Laois).

AT CHADWICKS WEXFORD PARK: Allianz FL Division 4, Wexford v. Carlow, 5.30 p.m.

EEW ACHL Division 1 Group A (4 p.m.): Askamore v. Cloughbawn (Ian Plunkett).

EEW ACHL Division 1 Group B (4 p.m.): Horeswood v. Fethard (Thomas Furlong).

EEW ACHL Division 2 Group A (5 p.m.): Monageer-Boolavogue v. Oulart-The Ballagh (Matty Kinnaird); Duffry Rovers v. Ballygarrett (John Carton); Craanford v. Liam Mellows (Justin Heffernan).

EEW ACHL Division 2 Group B (5 p.m.): St. Martin’s v. St. Mary’s, Rosslare (Philip Murphy); Geraldine O’Hanrahans v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy (Ger Cullen); Rathgarogue-Cushinstown v. Shelmaliers (James Mullally).

EEW ACHL Division 3 Group A (5 p.m.): St. Patrick’s v. Ferns St. Aidan’s (Jamie Farrell); Rathnure v. Rapparees (Aidan O’Brien); Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Shamrocks (Stephen Murphy).

EEW ACHL Division 3 Group B (5 p.m.): Our Lady’s Island v. Kilmore (Damien Donovan); St. Fintan’s v. Glynn-Barntown (Stephen Burke); Faythe Harriers v. Clongeen (Niall McDonald).

EEW ACHL Division 4 Group A (5 p.m.): St. Anne’s v. Bannow-Ballymitty (Kevin Kehoe).

EEW ACHL Division 4 Group B: Tara Rocks v. Oylegate-Glenbrien (time and referee TBC); Naomh Éanna v. Blackwater (5 p.m., Niall O’Loughlin).

SUN. MARCH 26

Gorey District JBHC Group A (12 noon): Askamore v. St. Patrick’s; Naomh Éanna ‘A’ bye.

Gorey District JBHC Group B: Naomh Éanna ‘B’ v. Ballygarrett (12 noon); Liam Mellows v. Buffers Alley (3 p.m.).

EEW ACHL Premier Group A (4 p.m.): Naomh Éanna v. Glynn-Barntown (James Owens); Rathnure v. Ferns St. Aidan’s (Jimmy Heavey).

EEW ACHL Premier Group B (4 p.m.): St. Anne’s v. Shelmaliers (John Carton); Crossabeg-Ballymurn v. Oulart-The Ballagh (David O’Leary); St. Martin’s v. Faythe Harriers (Eamonn Furlong).

EEW ACHL Division 1 Group A (4 p.m.): Tara Rocks v. Blackwater (Shane Quinn).

EEW ACHL Division 1 Group B (4 p.m.): St. James’ v. Gusserane (Dan Crosby); Taghmon-Camross v. Adamstown (Brendan Martin).

Forth Mountain Wexford People U16FL Tier 1 Group A (10.30 a.m.): Shelmaliers v. Ballynastragh Gaels (Justin Heffernan); Monageer-Boolavogue v. Castletown.

Forth Mountain Wexford People U16FL Tier 1 Group B (10.30 a.m.): Ballyhogue v. Naomh Éanna (Loughlin Rafter); Rósban Gaels v. Kilrush (Martin Quigley, in Castleboro).

Forth Mountain Wexford People U16FL Tier 1 Group C (10.30 a.m.): St. Joseph’s v. Bannow-Ballymitty; Starlights v. R’garogue-Cushinstown.

Forth Mountain Wexford People U16FL Tier 1 Group D (10.30 a.m.): St. Martin’s v. St. James’; Glynn-Barntown v. Horeswood.

TUES. MARCH 28

AT CHADWICKS WEXFORD PARK: Eirgrid Leinster U20FC Group 3 (7.30 p.m.): Wexford v. Kildare.