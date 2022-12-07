Wexford GAA results and fixtures

AIB Leinster Club IFC final: Fethard 1-15, Dunshaughlin (Meath) 2-11.
AIB Leinster Club JFC final: Castletown (Meath) 0-12, Adamstown 0-6.
Panda U19FS Premier semi-final: Buffers Alley 2-5, St. Anne’s 0-6.
Panda U19FC Division 1 final: Castletown 3-7, HWH-Bunclody 0-2.
Panda U19FS Division 1 final: St. Martin’s 0-16, Starlights 1-6.
Panda U19FC Division 2 final: Davidstown-Courtnacuddy 3-15, Duffry Rovers 2-7.
Panda U19FS Division 2 semi-finals: Craanford 5-7, Crossabeg-Ballymurn 1-12; St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) 6-15, Kilmore 0-8.
Leinster Schools SAHC: Good Counsel (New Ross) 1-22, Coláiste Eoin (Stillorgan) 1-11; St. Kieran’s (Kilkenny), St. Peter’s (Wexford).
Leinster Schools SBHC: FCJ (Bunclody) 1-19 Gorey CS 1-12; Wexford CBS, St. Mary’s CBS (Enniscorthy); FCJ (Bunclody), Borris VS.
South Leinster Schools second year AFC final: Good Counsel (New Ross) 3-13, Naas CBS 2-10.
FRI. DEC. 9
AT ST. PATRICK’S PARK: Panda U19FS Premier final, Shelmaliers v. Buffers Alley, 8 p.m.
SAT. DEC. 10
AT CHADWICKS WEXFORD PARK: AIB Leinster Club JHC final, Horeswood v. Commercials (Dublin), 1 p.m. (Pádraig Dunne, Laois).
AT KILLURIN: Panda U19FC Premier semi-final, Glynn-Barntown v. Ballynastragh Gaels, 1.30 p.m.
AT ST. PATRICK’S PARK: Panda U19FS Division 2 final, Craanford v. St. Mary’s (Maudlintown), 4 p.m.
FRI. DEC. 16
AT ST. PATRICK’S PARK: Panda U19FC Premier final, Naomh Éanna v. Glynn-Barntown or Ballynastragh Gaels, 8 p.m.