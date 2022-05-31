Wexford GAA hosting ‘Poc for Positivity’ long puck competition

WEXFORD GAA will be hosting a 'Poc for Positivity' long puck competition in Wexford racecourse next Monday, June 6, from 10 a.m.

It is part of the Country Board’s 2022 wellness programme in association with McCauley Health & Beauty. Start times will be at five-minute intervals thereafter and will be confirmed once all the entries have been received.

This will be an individual competition (Senior hurling, Senior camogie, Under-16 hurling, Under-16 camogie) and the cost of entering is €10, with all proceeds in aid of Wexford Marine Watch.

The entry fee is payable on the day before the entrant starts. Clubs may enter as many people as they wish, and the winners of the event will represent Wexford in the Leinster Poc Fada competition on Mount Leinster, Co. Carlow, on June 25.

Wexford GAA are hoping to raise awareness and much-needed funds to support Wexford Marine Watch and the work that they do to prevent suicide.

Getting out, exercising and being social can provide a great outlet for everybody, so why not start by following a sliothar around a racecourse next Monday morning?!