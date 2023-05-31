Wexford GAA Chairman thanks supporters for being ‘the 16th man’ in memorable win over Kilkenny – ‘We can only make progress with unity’

Micheál Martin also criticised RTÉ and GAAGO for not showing Wexford's thrilling win and spoke about manager Darragh Egan’s future.

The Chairman of Wexford GAA has thanked supporters for taking up the role of “the 16th man” as the senior hurlers managed to avoid relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup with a historic win over arch rivals Kilkenny.

However, Micheál Martin has expressed his disappointment that more people were unable to enjoy a thrilling contest as a result of the game not being shown or streamed anywhere.

"It is very disappointing that RTÉ coverage couldn’t capture the excitement of the game,” he said. “At a minimum, they could have had deferred coverage similar to the TG4 approach, or if not it should have been on GAAGO.”

Wexford’s thrilling 4-23 to 5-18 win over Kilkenny to avoid relegation may have renewed optimism somewhat, however, it does not paper over the cracks of what has been an incredibly disappointing season for Wexford hurling.

"There is a plan in place for Wexford GAA that is a match for any in the country,” Mr Martin said. “It’s called ‘Ar Aghaidh linn Le chéile’ or ‘onwards together’.

"The show of unity on Sunday in Chadwicks Wexford Park embodies what we are about and what our plan is about. We can only make progress with that unity. Genuine GAA supporters got behind the team and they responded magnificently.”

However, despite some renewed optimism after a historic win, Mr Martin is under no illusions that there is work to be done.

"It’s timely now to look again at all aspects of our plan and examine what we can collectively do better to ensure we achieve success in both codes. This will happen regardless of the weekend’s win.”

With under-fire manager Darragh Egan hoping to stay on in his role, but conceding “we’ll have to wait and see”, the Chairman offered no indication as to what way the county board was leaning one way or another.

"The review of the season will start next week and will be done in a professional manner in conjunction with the hurling committee, chaired by Adrian Fenlon,” Mr Martin said.

"I’m away this week and Darragh himself is away the following week. The review will take place after that with all stakeholders involved, including the players.”