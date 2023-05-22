Wexford GAA chairman backs under fire manager Darragh Egan ahead of vital relegation decider – ‘We’ve got to come out fighting’

Deep in the bowels of Wexford Park, a stony silence hung in the home dressing room. Helmets and hurls discarded, heads down, the post mortem began.

Out on the pitch, a jubilant Westmeath team celebrated in the sunshine with the small number of fans who had travelled more in hope than expectation for their Championship showdown against Wexford.

The celebrations were emphatic and were in stark contrast to the dejected purple and gold hoard heading for the exits. And why wouldn’t they be? Westmeath had just managed to overturn a 16-point deficit to claim their first championship win against Wexford since 1940, and in Wexford Park too no less.

On the way out of the ground, the Wexford faithful struggled to make sense of what they had just witnessed. The target for much of the frustration was the manager Darragh Egan.

Back in the Wexford dressing room, an open and frank discussion began with the players, management team and representatives of the County Board all involved. The outcome is that the current management team will remain on the sideline for Sunday’s now must-win game against the old enemy – Kilkenny.

Having been in the room for the post mortem, Chairman of Wexford GAA Micheál Martin says that there was never a realistic prospect that Egan would be removed from the Wexford helm ahead of the final game, regardless of disastrous form and the frustration of fans.

"There was a lengthy team management meeting yesterday and I think there’s an acknowledgement that it is a collective responsibility for our underperformance,” he said. "The players feel the responsibility too. I don’t think there’s a feeling among players that the issue solely lies with management, in fact I know there’s not that feeling.”

"The time to review the year is when it’s over, and it’s not over yet. We have the biggest game in a number of years this weekend."

While desperately trying to rally the troops for a major push to spare Wexford’s blushes, the frustration among fans has never been more visible, with many openly calling for the manager to be removed from his position immediately and even offering suggestions for who should take the helm for this crucial final game.

Aside from saying that the situation will be reviewed at the end of the season, Mr Martin refused to comment any further on Egan’s Wexford future and even offered some small defence for the under-fire Tipperary man.

"No I wouldn’t say anything on that (Egan’s Wexford future), absolutely not. Everyone has their views on tactics and things. They’re all valid, regardless of what level someone has coached or played at. That’s the beauty of sport. But at half time yesterday, there was nobody talking about tactics. I don’t believe that was an issue in the second half against Westmeath. I think complacency was a far bigger issue.

"Yesterday, at half time, that complacency was everywhere, myself included. It’s something we’ve been caught on before generally speaking. Sometimes the days where there’s an expectation that we should win and win easily, they are the days where we don’t. That’s going back a long number of years.”

Looking at Wexford’s form this year as a whole, Mr Martin reflected:

"Generally, Wexford is a momentum type county. There was a huge amount of injuries during the league and it was clear from the outset that the league was going to be used for a different purpose this year. Obviously those results have had an impact in terms of the general morale of everyone around Wexford hurling.”

So, with the benefit of hindsight, does Mr Martin believe that it was a mistake for Wexford to focus on bedding in so many new players in the league campaign?

"I wouldn’t say that," he replied. “The reality is that we had a number of injuries. Players got their chances. There were a number of decent performances in the league too.

"It’s almost been the perfect storm this year. From a difficult league campaign to the Galway game where you lose your captain and vice-captain in the warm-up. It’s fair to say that, whether you’re a player, supporter, administrator or part of management team, the general morale and confidence has been low. My only message for this weekend is that we’ve got to come out fighting.”

In the aftermath of Sunday’s devastating defeat, you can find any number of theories as to what has caused Wexford’s recent woes. Having seen calls for his own head in the 24 hours after the game, audibly dejected, the Chairman noted that while his phone was ringing off the hook with constructive criticism and advice following a monumental loss, very few were willing to put their hand up and dedicate their time to rectifying the situation.

He noted that it’s been clear for some time that there were issues coming down the tracks and that’s why in October Wexford GAA launched a hurling plan with money put in by donors and the county board, which saw the appointment of a Director of Hurling and Director of Athletic Development.

“The reason for that was because we recognised that there were deeper and structural issues that have to be addressed,” Mr Martin said.

However, while concerns for the future will have been expressed and debated on sidelines and in pubs around the county, most would have seen it as inconceivable that a team containing talents like Lee Chin, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Rory O’Connor and Conor McDonald could slump to a home defeat against Westmeath.

"You have to earn the right to be able to say that,” he said. “The only way you earn that right is through hard work. There’s a collective responsibility there. The aim is not to be reactionary. That was the goal of setting up the hurling plan.

"People might call for my head and say ‘the Chairman needs to step down’ and that’s fine. But you put in a new Chairman and it’ll be the same. When I became Chairman, I must’ve made a hundred calls asking people to do this and that and the amount of people who said ‘I’m just too busy. I don’t have the time’ was unreal.

"Again, people rang me last night with lots of advice and constructive criticism which is absolutely fine. But at the end of the conversation, if I said ‘listen, we’re putting a group together, would you be able to work on it,’, I’m just getting ‘sorry, I wouldn’t have the time’.

“No matter who the Chairman is that’s an issue. If you’ve got time to ring someone, or you’ve got an opinion that you think can help Wexford hurling or football, if that opinion is to be perfectly valid there has to be some level of energy expended to support it.”

Despite this, Mr Martin stresses that wonderful work is being done at grassroots level across the county.

"The amount of great work being done around Wexford developing the game is brilliant. But it’s happening everywhere else too,” he said. “Another issue is that underage our playing season is April to September to fit in both hurling and football. Some of our competitors at elite level have a season where the hurling season along might be February to October. There are a number of issues that we have to and have been looking at.

“But right now, I just think there’s an onus on us to collectively ask ‘what can we do?’

“The general message is everyone now has to play their part – county board, team management, supporters. For this week, we just need to focus on getting over the line on Sunday. Wexford v Kilkenny games generally take a life of their own anyway and it’s a big game for us now. We have to take care of business.

"The here and now is, we need to support the players, support the management. Put on your purple and gold jersey this weekend and support Wexford. We have to be that sixteenth man this week.

"We need to park all the reservations and we can do our reviews of the specifics afterwards. Either way this is our last opportunity to see county hurling this year.”

Given how low morale currently is around Wexford hurling and with the weather forecast for the weekend looking great, will it be a hard sell to pull people away from the beach and the barbecue to watch Wexford in a relegation decider in the park?

Last week, the Chairman came under fire when he criticised the turn-out at the U20 Leinster final against Offaly in Carlow, noting that Wexford supporters were outnumbered four to one. He feels that it’s something that’s grown momentum in the days since, but noted it was never a slight on Wexford fans.

"I mentioned a disappointment around the support at the U20 Leinster Final and anyone that was in Carlow would agree with that,” he said. “Within the dressing room, some of the young players and some of the backroom team felt we were outnumbered and it was a factor in the result.”

However, despite a higher visibility of empty seats around Wexford Park on Sunday, Mr Martins says that he “couldn’t fault” the support in the wake of the Westmeath game.

“Ultimately, and the players know this, in any sport you have to be performing well for the supporters to come and support you,” he said. “But I think there’s an onus on all of us to get behind the team on Sunday and try and get over the line. Yesterday aside, it wouldn’t be impossible for Antrim to go and get a result in Westmeath, so we need to take care of our own business.

“I think there’s a realisation out there that it’s within our capabilities if we play to our ability, we can get a result to Kilkenny.”

Wexford GAA supporters will be hoping the Chairman is right, or having already witnessed one of the very darkest days in Wexford hurling history, we could be looking at a relegation that could set the county back years.