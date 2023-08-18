Wexford GAA announce Keith Rossiter as their proposed candidate for Senior hurling manager

Oulart-The Ballagh clubman will be put forward for ratification at next meeting of county committee

10 May 2023; Wexford manager Keith Rossiter during the oneills.com Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wexford GAA have announced that Keith Rossiter will be proposed by the selection committee as the new Wexford Senior hurling manager on a three-year term.

Keith was manager of Wexford’s Under-20 hurling team for the past two seasons, guiding them to successive Leinster finals, while he previously served as a selector with the county Senior hurling team from 2017 to 2021.

As a player, Keith represented Wexford at Senior level for more than a decade and was a member of the squad that won the Leinster title in 2004.

After making his debut in the Walsh Cup of 2003 against Laois, he went on to represent the county 106 times, with his last game being the 2014 All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Limerick in Thurles.

He also tasted significant success with his club, Oulart-The Ballagh, winning ten Wexford Senior hurling titles (including two as captain) and one Leinster Senior Club championship.

His nomination, and that of his backroom, will be put forward for ratification at the next meeting of the county committee, scheduled for Tuesday week, August 29.