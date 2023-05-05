Wexford footballers to begin Tailteann Cup campaign in Enniskillen

The teams drawn in Group 4 for the Tailteann Cup, Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford and Leitrim during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship and Tailteann Cup draws at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It has been confirmed that the first game for the Wexford Senior footballers in Group 4 of the Tailteann Cup against Fermanagh will be held in Enniskillen's Brewster Park on Sunday, May 14, at 1 p.m.

The other round one game in that section, Antrim versus Leitrim, will be played in Corrigan Park, Belfast at the same time.

Wexford will have home advantage for the second round against Antrim on the weekend of May 20-21, with the hurlers already set to face Westmeath in Chadwicks Wexford Park on the 21st at 3 p.m.

There will be a neutral venue for the last Tailteann Cup group tie versus Leitrim on June 3-4.

The top team in each of the four groups will go straight through to a quarter-final, but the task of finding the other four qualifiers is complicated somewhat by the involvement of New York in the knockout phase only.

The second team in each group will contest a preliminary quarter-final, along with New York plus the three third-placed teams with the best records.

It means that only five counties will be out of contention after playing three group games: the four sides that finish bottom in the respective groups, plus the worst-performing third-placed team.

Wexford lost an All-Ireland qualifier to Fermanagh in Enniskillen by 2-12 to 0-11 in 2006, and they also bowed out to the Ulster county one year later in Clones on a 1-12 to 1-8 scoreline.

Our last league visit to Brewster Park was in 2018, when the hosts won a Division 3 first round tie by 3-7 to 2-5. The players on duty that day included current panel members Michael Furlong, Jim Rossiter, Glen Malone, Eoghan Nolan, Craig McCabe, Conor Carty and Mark Rossiter.

While it hasn't been a happy hunting ground, it was the venue for the legendary Matty Forde's Senior inter-county debut - another National League outing in 1999 that Wexford lost by 2-5 to 0-10.