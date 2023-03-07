Wexford footballers suffer serious setback with loss in Sligo

Niall Hughes, scorer of the last Wexford consolation goal, closing in on Sligo's Cian Lally.

Sligo 1-20 Wexford 3-8

WEXFORD’S PROMOTION hopes are all but over after a very disappointing second-half collapse saw Sligo strike an unanswered 1-6 in 18 minutes to claim a commanding and deserved victory in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League in Markievicz Park on Sunday.

While the cause isn’t a completely lost one yet, purely on mathematical terms, by the same token even the most eternal of optimists would struggle to make a case for a top two finish at this stage.

The most points Wexford can garner now are nine, and that would require home wins over Wicklow and Carlow respectively in their final two matches, on March 18 and 26.

However, with Laois and Sligo on eight apiece, the smart money would suggest that both will be ahead of the Slaneysiders in the final standings.

While Leitrim away is a tricky assignment for the O’Moore men next, they will be hotly fancied to defeat London in Ruislip on Sunday fortnight.

Sligo will be aiming to get the hard work done away to Carlow in their next tie, because nothing would give neighbours Leitrim more pleasure at this stage than to spoil their party.

Andy Moran’s side would also hit the magic ten-point mark and upset somebody else with two victories, although they have the toughest run-in. And, like ourselves, their defeats to two of the other contenders may well squeeze them out.

That leaves our next opponents, Wicklow, to consider. Already on seven points, and with Waterford away as their final rivals, they are very much in the running and their trip down to Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday week will likely either make or break them.

All Wexford can do at this stage is concentrate on themselves and see what the lie of the land is by the end of the month, but in all truth it would require a miracle at this point.

The target on Sunday was to secure three successive wins for the first time since the league campaign of 2020, when Carlow, Waterford and London were defeated in a three-week spell in February.

And it was a task that proved beyond Wexford, with Sligo taking over completely in the third quarter and driving on to victory.

A combination of factors upset the visitors’ hopes, not least of which was the injury-enforced withdrawal of captain Liam Coleman as early as the 14th minute.

The Castletown man wasn’t listed on the match programme, so it was a boost to learn beforehand that he would be donning number 27 and partnering Niall Hughes in the middle of the field.

However, he had to hobble off at that early juncture, replaced by the lively Cian Hughes, and now the sole target for Coleman should be to ensure he is one hundred per cent fit for the Leinster championship opener against Laois in Portlaoise on April 9.

There was a complete reliance on John Tubritt up front in the opening half, with the Fethard forward accounting for Wexford’s full tally of 1-2 as they trailed by four points at the break.

And while vice-captain Eoghan Nolan was dismissed on a second yellow card in the 55th minute, it would be wrong to suggest this played a big role in the defeat.

The fact of the matter is that Wexford had fallen alarmingly out of contention when they still had 15 on the field, and they trailed by 1-14 to 1-3 at the time of the sending-off.

Sligo added another two points in the immediate aftermath, but if anything Wexford played better when they were a man down and deserve credit for grabbing a couple of late goals.

Neither looked like altering the outcome, since Sligo were simply too far ahead, but at least there was a determination to keep going and to try to eat into the scoring differences.

The first consolation goal was a gift presented to Cian Hughes, who pounced on a loose Sligo kick-out, while the second was palmed to the net by Niall Hughes after his late switch to full-forward.

Liam Coleman’s return for the injured Dylan Furlong was the only change in personnel from the win over Waterford eight days earlier.

Darragh Lyons dropped back from attack to the left flank of defence, while Eoghan Nolan moved forward from midfield to the ’40, although he was back in the former position to partner Niall Hughes after the captain’s early exit.

The excellent Seán Carrabine, who always seems to play well against Wexford, opened the scoring for the hosts, but John Tubritt levelled after exchanging passes with Kevin O’Grady in the fourth minute.

There was a lucky escape for the visitors when Alan Reilly played a long ball to Patrick O’Connor, and he in turn arrowed a cross into the chest of Niall Murphy who turned instinctively but shot low to the left and wide.

And Sligo fans were still trying to digest that miss when they were completely silenced by the first Wexford goal in the ninth minute.

Eoghan Nolan was fouled near the left sideline, and quickly played a short free to Mark Rossiter. He located Seán Nolan who popped the ball to John Tubritt, and the attacker weaved to his right to avoid advancing netminder Daniel Lyons before lashing to the net (1-1 to 0-1).

While it looked like a mighty boost at the time, in truth it wasn’t built upon to any degree and Wexford only added one more first-half score – a Tubritt point almost 22 minutes later, struck from a tight angle on the left and going over via a defender’s partial block after a Glen Malone lay-off.

Otherwise, Wexford kicked four wides – two Mark Rossiter frees, Kevin O’Grady from play, and a Darragh Brooks ’45 just before the break. Glen Malone dropped one attempt short, but that was the sum total of a rather underwhelming attacking effort, even allowing for the fact that the breeze slightly favoured Sligo.

They replied to that goal with a run of five unanswered points between the eleventh and 26th minutes, courtesy of Niall Murphy (free), Seán Carrabine (play and two frees), and midfielder Paul Kilcoyne.

And after Tubritt pulled one back to leave Wexford trailing by 0-6 to 1-2, the home team finished the half on a high note with three more scores on the trot from Murphy, Carrabine (mark) and Murphy again.

Both sides were guilty of several sloppy passing errors in the opening 35 minutes, and the general standard rarely rose above mediocre.

And for all Wexford’s failings up front, they were still very much in the hunt but it went badly wrong in double-quick time.

The trouble started after an early exchange of points between Sligo’s Alan Reilly and Mark Rossiter from a free, following a push on John Tubritt.

Sligo’s wing-backs Luke Towey and Mark Walsh – a half-time replacement for the injured Nathan Mullen – led a series of forward charges, while the introduction of a man with a famous footballing father also improved their fortunes no end.

After an initial brief appearance as a temporary replacement for the bloodied Paul Kilcoyne, Pat Spillane entered the fray for the long haul in the 45th minute and proceeded to exert a massive influence on proceedings.

Slowly but surely, Sligo took over completely in the middle third, and the constant flow of attacks led to a run of points from Kilcoyne, Carrabine, David Quinn (free) and Spillane with a fisted finish at the end of a strong solo run.

Another key factor was the composure of the victors in front of the posts, as they didn’t add to their three first-half wides in the course of hitting an impressive 1-11 after the break.

Wexford, in contrast, finished with nine misses in total, with the five extra in the second-half coming from Páraic Hughes, John Tubritt, Robbie Brooks, Dean O’Toole and Cian Hughes.

That effort from Brooks was a dangerous cross-shot that was hit with some venom across the square at the end of the third quarter, and it was quickly followed by Sligo’s game-clinching goal.

Mark Walsh passed to Pat Spillane, and the man whose St. Jude’s (Templeogue) club will be managed by our own Anthony Masterson this year played a one-two with Luke Towey before finishing to the net off the body of Darragh Brooks (1-14 to 1-3).

Two minutes later, referee Jonathan Hayes produced a yellow card followed by a red for a foul committed by the unfortunate Eoghan Nolan, whose first booking had arrived early in the second-half.

And when Carrabine (free) and Paul McNamara added quick points to widen the gap to 13, there was a genuine fear that Wexford would be beaten out the gate.

Some credit is due for managing to out-score Sligo by 2-5 to 0-4 from that stage onwards, although they were only searching for consolation scores at that stage.

The Hughes brothers started that late improvement, with Páraic fisting over the bar as he fell after receiving a John Tubritt cross, before Cian did even better from the restart.

He was alert to the intentions of netminder Daniel Lyons, getting his hand to his short kick and shaking off a defender’s close attention to score his first-ever Senior inter-county goal (1-16 to 2-4).

Glen Malone added a point from a Seán Nolan pass before Luke Towey steadied Sligo with a response, although Mark Rossiter converted two frees after fouls on Cathal Walsh and Kevin O’Grady respectively (1-17 to 2-7).

The Gusserane man repeated the dose at the start of five added minutes, after Robbie Brooks called a mark and the nearest Sligo man didn’t retreat.

That point came in between two crowd-pleasers from Sligo’s Mark Walsh, who soloed past rapidly-tiring Wexford legs to split the posts.

The visitors reverted to route one at the death, with the deployment of Niall Hughes on the edge of the square bringing some rewards.

The game was in its fourth extra minute when Robbie Brooks did well to win a free in the right corner after a tussle with David Philips. He pumped the ball towards the near post, and Hughes rose highest to palm it beyond Daniel Lyons for the last score of the game.

However, Wexford were only inches away from adding a fourth, as another long-ball delivery was gathered by Cian Hughes who struck the outside of the near-post with a snapshot seconds from the finish.

Wexford: Darragh Brooks (Castletown); Brian Cushe (Naomh Éanna), Páraic Hughes (Kilanerin, 0-1), Michael Furlong (Adamstown); Glen Malone (Shelmaliers, 0-1), Brian Molloy (St. James’), Darragh Lyons (St. James’); Liam Coleman (Castletown, capt.), Niall Hughes (Kilanerin, 1-0); Kevin O’Grady (St. James’), Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers), Conor Carty (Castletown); Mark Rossiter (Gusserane, 0-4 frees), Seán Nolan (Horeswood), John Tubritt (Fethard, 1-2). Subs. – Cian Hughes (Kilanerin, 1-0) for Coleman, inj. (17), Robbie Brooks (Castletown) for Lyons (50), Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin) for Carty (50), Cathal Walsh (Monageer-Boolavogue) for S. Nolan (64), Dean O’Toole (Kilanerin) for Tubritt (64), also Anthony Larkin (Starlights), Jim Rossiter (St. Fintan’s), Ríoghan Crosbie (Glynn-Barntown), Ben Brosnan (Castletown), Richie Waters (Fethard), Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown).

Sligo: Daniel Lyons; Nathan Mullen, Eddie McGuinness, Evan Lyons; Paul McNamara (0-1), Jack Lavin, Luke Towey (0-1); Paul Kilcoyne (0-2), Cian Lally; David Quinn (0-1 free), Seán Carrabine (0-7, 4 frees, 1 mark), Finnian Cawley; Niall Murphy (capt., 0-4, 1 free), Alan Reilly (0-1), Patrick O’Connor. Subs. – Mark Walsh (0-2) for Mullen, inj. (HT), Pat Spillane for Kilcoyne, temp. (44), Spillane (1-1) for Reilly (45), Keelan Cawley for Quinn (50), Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch for F. Cawley (53), David Philips for E. Lyons (59).

Referee: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick).