Wexford footballers slump to heavy defeat against Westmeath

Niall Hughes, who captained the Wexford team on the day, in a midfield tussle with Westmeath’s Sam Duncan as Sam McCartan (9) awaits the break.

Wexford’s Liam Doyle under pressure from Westmeath trio David Giles, Nigel Harte and Jamie Gonoud in The Downs on Saturday.

Westmeath 1-16 Wexford 0-6

WE ARE well aware of the situation by now: nothing major, either of a positive or negative nature, should be read into the outcomes of O’Byrne Cup games played at this time of year when experimentation is the name of the game.

Nonetheless, it was still a deflating experience to visit the magnificent facilities developed by The Downs club outside Mullingar on Saturday and witness Wexford being put to the sword with such ease by a completely dominant Westmeath outfit in their second outing of a busy week.

The fact that the hosts’ captain, Kevin Maguire, won the toss and opted to play with the strong wind first certainly didn’t help the underdogs, and they had a considerable mountain to climb at the break when they trailed by 1-10 to 0-4.

However, it’s what followed on the restart that was most dispiriting, with Wexford failing miserably to make any inroads as a Westmeath side marshalled superbly by centre-forward Ronan O’Toole continued to dominate into the elements.

They added another six points on the trot to lead by 1-16 to 0-4 as the time ticked away, and at that stage I was trying to recall if, and when, Wexford ever went through an entire half of football without scoring.

Thankfully, I was spared that unwanted haul through the records when captain for the day, Niall Hughes, was fouled on a solo run and newcomer Dáire Bolger tapped over the 13-metre free in the 69th minute.

Wexford did create a chance for a consolation goal in additional time, with their best player, Páraic Hughes, picking out Robbie Brooks whose handpass across the square was intended for Cormac Cooney. However, he couldn’t get a shot away as defenders quickly converged, and the opportunity was lost.

One positive was the return of half-time substitute Seán Nolan – who missed last year’s campaign as he was abroad – and the Horeswood attacker did close the scoring at the death from a handpass by another new face, teenage defender Conor Kelly.

Counting additional time at the end of both halves, more than 41 minutes had elapsed since the previous Wexford point from play, and that adequately summed up their woes on a day to forget.

New Westmeath boss Dessie Dolan responded to their midweek loss to Louth in Darver by fielding a considerably stronger side, and the Tailteann Cup holders were dominant from the off.

For Wexford’s part, the grand total of twelve changes were made from the defeat to Kildare, with only Ríoghan Crosbie, Kevin O’Grady and Dean O’Toole retained on the starting side.

And another four new faces were exposed to this level of football for the first time, as Ryan Furlong (younger brother of Dylan), Brian Molloy, Dáire Bolger and Conor Kelly made their debuts. It was a first start too for Cormac Cooney, who had made his debut off the bench against the same opponents in December of 2019, but didn’t feature again until his introduction against Kildare on Wednesday.

John Heslin set the early tone for Westmeath by curling over a couple of frees from the left inside five minutes, with the first response arriving from one of the newcomers.

One of Brian Molloy’s best qualities with St. James’ is his ability to arrive from deep and kick a point, and the centre-back did exactly that off his left peg from an off-load by clubmate Kevin O’Grady at the end of a long, patient passing move into the elements.

Unfortunately, almost 16 minutes elapsed before the next Wexford point, from a Dean O’Toole free after a foul on Niall Hughes.

And Westmeath had been totally on top in between, stretching their lead to 0-8 to 0-2 as two particularly noticeable aspects of the play presented them with multiple opportunities.

First of all, Wexford struggled to keep possession from their own kick-outs, with Darragh Brooks sending a couple over the sideline and also seeing several more gobbled up by the eager opposition.

Secondly, even though coach Mick Casey was constantly shouting at his charges to put pressure on the man in possession, they visibly struggled to carry out that most basic of tasks as Westmeath were able to get their shots away with alarming ease and regularity.

Ronan O’Toole – the Tailteann Cup player of the year – was actively involved in most attacks and calmly picked off three points during that spell of full dominance, while Shane Dempsey (two) and Lorcan Dolan also registered as the deficit faced by Wexford quickly mounted to 0-8 to 0-1.

O’Toole and Lorcan Dolan combined to put overlapping wing-back James Dolan through in the 21st minute, but his shot cannoned back into play via the crossbar.

It was a warning sign, but it wasn’t heeded because, directly after that Dean O’Toole pointed free, James Dolan popped up again in an advanced role, collecting a handpass over the top from Jamie Gonoud in the left corner and beating Darragh Brooks with a clinical close-range near-post finish (1-8 to 0-2).

Ronan O’Toole added his fourth point from play before Wexford did, at least, show some signs of improvement leading up to half-time.

The strength of the wind was emphasised when Dean O’Toole kicked a high free that swirled back into his path, and immediately afterwards he managed to get the distance but registered his side’s sole wide of the half after a foul on Páraic Hughes.

O’Toole, Dáire Bolger and Ryan Furlong then teamed up on the left to release Robbie Brooks whose shot was saved by Jason Daly, but referee Kevin Williamson brought the play back for a free and O’Toole knocked it over.

Kevin O’Grady followed up with a point after Páraic Hughes spotted him all alone on the right, but a late John Heslin free left Westmeath in full command at half-time (1-10 to 0-4).

Seán Nolan appeared in the full-forward line on the restart, with Dáire Bolger moving out to the left flank and Dean O’Toole making way.

Glen Malone came on briefly as a blood substitute for Ryan Furlong, shortly before replacing Kevin O’Grady – at which stage the Sarsfields youngster moved from left half-back to right half-forward.

Brian Cushe was also introduced in a straight swap with Liam O’Connor at corner-back, and he was joined on the other flank near the end by club colleague Conor Kelly, who entered the fray at the same time as Liam Doyle.

Kevin O’Grady missed a scoreable free early on the restart, the first of five Wexford wides after the break, and they struggled to get their hands on the ball as Westmeath kept possession at their ease and comfortably dictated the pace of a rather pedestrian game.

After starring in general play before the interval, Ronan O’Toole knocked over the only three points recorded in the third quarter, all from frees (1-13 to 0-4).

A scoreless period lasting more than eleven minutes followed, with the leaders emptying their bench before two substitutes, Stephen Smith and Senan Baker, added to their haul.

Matthew Whittaker closed the scoring for the comfortable victors before those two late consolations from Bolger and Nolan for a Wexford side whose campaign has ended earlier than expected.

That’s because already-qualified Louth surprisingly and disappointingly conceded a walkover on Monday, declining to travel for the closing round tie scheduled for tonight (Wednesday) in Hollymount.

Wexford were already out of contention, but the game would have been warmly welcomed, and it’s poor form on the part of the Mickey Harte-managed team to concede in my view.

While it’s too late to get a motion on the clár for Saturday’s Leinster Convention in Whites Hotel, Wexford ought to table one for next year to the effect that any team conceding a walkover in the competition should not be permitted to participate in the knockout phase in the event of qualifying.

Wexford: Darragh Brooks (Castletown); Liam O’Connor (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Michael Furlong (Adamstown), Ríoghan Crosbie (Glynn-Barntown); Gavin Sheehan (Gusserane), Brian Molloy (St. James’, 0-1), Ryan Furlong (Sarsfields); Niall Hughes (Kilanerin, capt.), Páraic Hughes (Kilanerin); Kevin O’Grady (St. James’, 0-1), Conor Carty (Castletown), Dean O’Toole (Kilanerin, 0-2 frees); Cormac Cooney (Glynn-Barntown), Robbie Brooks (Castletown), Dáire Bolger (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, 0-1 free). Subs. – Seán Nolan (Horeswood, 0-1) for O’Toole (HT), Glen Malone (Shelmaliers) for R. Furlong, temp. (42-44), Malone for O’Grady (47), Brian Cushe (Naomh Éanna) for O’Connor (48), Liam Doyle (Ballyhogue) for R. Furlong (60), Conor Kelly (Naomh Éanna) for Crosbie (60), also Anthony Larkin (Starlights), Cian Hughes (Kilanerin), Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin), Ben Brosnan (Castletown), Jim Rossiter (St. Fintan’s).

Westmeath: Jason Daly; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire (capt.), Jack Smith; Nigel Harte, Ronan Wallace, James Dolan (1-0); Sam Duncan, Sam McCartan; Matthew Whittaker (0-1), Ronan O’Toole (0-7, 3 frees), Kevin O’Sullivan; Lorcan Dolan (0-1), John Heslin (0-3 frees), Shane Dempsey (0-2). Subs. – Senan Baker (0-1) for Heslin (HT), Sam Smyth for Maguire (47), Kieran Martin for L. Dolan (47), Brian Cooney for O’Sullivan (54), David Giles for Smith, inj. (56), Jonathan Lynam for Duncan (60), Josh Gahan for Wallace (60), Stephen Smith (0-1) for O’Toole (60), Trevor Martin for Daly (60).

Referee: Kevin Williamson (Offaly).