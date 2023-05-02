Wexford footballers learn fate in Tailteann Cup

The Wexford Senior footballers have been placed in a very tough Tailteann Cup group along with Fermanagh, Antrim and Leitrim.

John Hegarty’s charges were among the third seeds when the draw was made on Tuesday, and it will take a big effort on their part to reach the quarter-finals from Group 4.

Their round-robin campaign will begin on the weekend of May 13-14 with the trip to Enniskillen to face a Fermanagh side that gained promotion to Division 2 of the National League but were well beaten by holders Derry in their Ulster championship opener.

One week later, Wexford will be home to Antrim, who preserved their Division 3 status under the guidance of new boss Andy McEntee, the former Meath supremo.

The last group game against Leitrim, on June 3-4, will be played at a neutral venue, with the top two qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The rest of the pairings are -

Group 1: Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London.

Group 2: Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford.

Group 3: Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow.

New York will join the competition when the other eight knockout participants are known, playing in a preliminary quarter-final.

The guarantee of three matches will be a big boost for Wexford, having lost in the first round of the inaugural Tailteann Cup to Offaly last year when it was played on a knockout basis.