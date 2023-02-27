Wexford footballers ease to clearcut win over Waterford

Wexford 2-12 Waterford 1-6

THE WEXFORD Senior footballers will head to Sligo this coming weekend in fine fettle after accounting for a very weak Waterford side with plenty to spare at a cold and windy SETU Arena in Carriganore on Saturday.

This Allianz League Division 4 derby was one that simply had to be won after that impressive finish against Leitrim six days earlier, and a strong burst of 1-5 without reply in the third quarter ensured the two points were in safe keeping long before the final whistle.

The outcome means Wexford have put two victories back-to-back for the first time since 2021, when a league shield final dismissal of Sligo in Portlaoise was followed by a successful championship trip to Aughrim a fortnight later.

Could it be a bright omen, therefore, that our next two opponents are once again the Markievicz men on Sunday, followed by neighbours Wicklow under the Chadwicks Wexford Park floodlights on March 18?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: last Saturday’s win will be quickly parked, because the reality is that any team with a realistic ambition of emerging from Division 4 will be beating such a poor Waterford side at their ease.

If there was a disappointment attached to the outcome, it’s the fact that 2-12 isn’t a wonderful tally to be putting up against such low-calibre opposition.

Having said that, the fact that a mere 1-6 was conceded ensured a healthy +9 addition to Wexford’s points difference, something that could yet have a big part to play in the promotion shake-up. As a point of reference, our next rivals Sligo enjoyed the same winning margin over Waterford, by 0-21 to 0-12, and the Déise had scored slightly more in their three previous games (0-11, 0-10 and 0-12).

Wexford led at half-time by 1-5 to 1-3 after Mark Rossiter finished off a flowing team move for a 21st-minute goal, and centre-back Brian Molloy rattled the net at this level for the first time near the end of the third quarter to increase that advantage to 2-9 to 1-3.

He went close to adding a second eight minutes later, only for Waterford netminder Aaron Beresford using his legs to avert the danger, while in between Seán Nolan missed an open goal when his palmed effort went to the left of the posts.

With sweeper-keeper Beresford spending a lot of time outfield, he was constantly back-tracking in the second-half when Waterford moves broke down. As a result, Wexford might rue the fact that they didn’t take fuller advantage, because the hosts certainly looked extremely vulnerable.

Returning to that concession of a mere 1-6, it suggests a more than competent display of defending and that was certainly the case.

Darragh Brooks wasn’t shy about venturing upfield either, but he did so confident in the knowledge that he was leaving a safe set of backs behind to mind the house.

On that point, one young man that I don’t think has merited a mention in recent match reports deserves particular praise.

The quiet efficiency of Brian Cushe in doing the simple things well won’t generate many headlines, but that’s not what he’s there for. It’s well past time that he got a favourable reference though, because he has been excellent and Wexford look to have unearthed a diamond defender.

With Eoin Porter not featuring at all in the league due to injury, and Gavin Sheehan’s involvement curtailed too, it has been a big bonus to see the blossoming of the Naomh Éanna clubman, who is still eligible for the Under-20 grade along with half-time substitute Cian Hughes.

The ankle injury captain Liam Coleman sustained in the dying moments against Leitrim meant he was unable to tog out, while Conor Kinsella and the unused Ben Brosnan were held in reserve on the bench.

Darragh Lyons and Conor Carty, both brought on six days before, began in the wing-forward berths here, while John Tubritt also enjoyed a first start in the inside line of attack after his sole previous appearance of 2023 as a substitute against Laois.

While Eoghan Nolan partnered Niall Hughes at midfield from the off, Lyons switched to that zone and Wexford’s first-half goal arose after an attacking alteration that left a half-forward line of Kevin O’Grady, Nolan and Carty, with Mark Rossiter, Tubritt and Seán Nolan – who started on the ’40 – inside.

It did take the visitors quite some time to fully settle, after Waterford captain Dermot Ryan won the toss and opted the use the strong wind blowing towards the arena first.

Having said that, they did open the scoring when Darragh Brooks advanced to nail a free off the ground from just inside the 45-metre line after 55 seconds.

Glen Malone stuck his leg at an over-hit handpass by John Tubritt and forced Aaron Beresford into a routine near-post save, before Wexford conceded only their third goal of the campaign in the eighth minute.

Waterford’s Darragh Corcoran didn’t bother with a mark after catching a long delivery, and it was a wise move as he shook off Michael Furlong before planting a low shot into the far corner of the net for a 1-0 to 0-1 lead.

Wexford were fortunate not to concede a second direct from the restart, as Corcoran, Brian Lynch and Kevin Sheehan combined before Donal Fitzgerald’s shot was blocked and cleared.

It took a Seán Nolan point with the outside of his boot, created by Darragh Lyons and Kevin O’Grady, to restore some calm, and a missed free by Brooks (the third of eleven Wexford wides) was followed by the leveller that could have been the lead in the eleventh minute.

Glen Malone featured a couple of times in a dangerous move and Dylan Furlong fed him with a pass, but he had to be content with a point when a goal looked a possibility.

A turnover resulted in Conor Murray restoring Waterford’s lead (1-1 to 0-3) and, after John Tubritt kicked a wide, Dermot Ryan’s mark from the restart ultimately led to a Jason Curry point.

The first Wexford goal arrived in the 21st minute, with Kevin O’Grady availing fully of the extra space afforded to him after moving from the full-forward line to the right wing.

He burst forward before finding Seán Nolan, and the Horeswood man in turn released Mark Rossiter for a composed low finish on a pitch he knows so well from his college involvement (1-3 to 1-2).

Although Brian Lynch equalised at the end of a patient Waterford passing move, it would be just shy of half-an-hour of actual playing time before they scored again.

In contrast, Wexford struck 1-7 in that period – 0-2 before half-time and 1-5 after the break – to ensure it was game over at a relatively early stage.

They almost capitalised on Beresford straying from goal in the 31st minute when Seán Nolan sprayed a lovely crossfield pass from the right to John Tubritt, but his hurried hooked kick ended in a ’45 conceded by Liam Fennell that was struck wide by Darragh Brooks.

A cheap giveaway by the hosts led to the unrelated Nolans linking up, with Seán parting to Eoghan who fisted over from a tight angle for the lead point in the 33rd minute.

And Wexford retired for the break with a 1-5 to 1-3 advantage, after Brian Molloy and Mark Rossiter were involved in a move on the left flank that ended with Dylan Furlong splitting the posts.

Eoghan Nolan resumed at midfield alongside Niall Hughes, with Kevin O’Grady staying on the right wing and Cian Hughes coming into the full-forward line to the exclusion of Darragh Lyons.

And Nolan set the tone by using the wind to perfection and kicking two sweet points from 45-metre range in the 39th and 40th minutes to widen the gap to 1-7 to 1-3.

A black card for captain Dermot Ryan added to Waterford’s growing concerns, and a game-clinching 1-3 was added in his absence.

Mark Rossiter knocked over a free before getting on the end of a Seán Nolan shot that dropped short to punch it over the bar.

The second goal in the 49th minute was all about the unselfishness of the approach, particularly by John Tubritt who could have shot himself but instead laid it on a plate for Brian Molloy.

It was an impressive team goal, as Eoghan Nolan forced a turnover with a tackle, before Conor Carty located Cian Hughes whose penetrating burst opened up the defence prior to parting to Tubritt.

Seán Nolan should have finished another defence-splitting move involving Tubritt and Rossiter before the latter made it 2-10 to 1-3 from a mark after a Glen Malone pass.

Wexford did have luck on their side in the 55th minute, with a high kick by the returned Dermot Ryan bundled to the net by Caoimhín Maguire. Referee Anthony Nolan had prematurely blown for a late challenge on Ryan, and the free that Michael Curry put over for their first score in 30 minutes was poor consolation.

Cian Hughes and Kevin O’Grady combined to release Brian Molloy, who was foiled in his bid for a second goal by Aaron Beresford, before another converted Curry free drew an immediate response.

Michael Furlong passed to John Tubritt in the right corner, and he soloed outfield to create a better angle for himself before picking off a point (2-11 to 1-5).

John Devine struck the last Waterford score before they lost Conor Murray to a straight red card in the 65th minute, after he aimed a kick at Conor Carty off the ball.

Two substitutes combined for the last Wexford point, with Jim Rossiter – featuring in this league campaign for the first time – breaking a Waterford kick-out after a Mark Rossiter wide into the path of Conor Kinsella, who did the rest.

The closing stages also featured a Senior inter-county debut for Fethard’s Richie Waters, and he nearly claimed a goal but Aaron Beresford got down well to keep out his shot in the 70th minute.

Wexford: Darragh Brooks (Castletown, 0-1 free); Brian Cushe (Naomh Éanna), Páraic Hughes (Kilanerin), Michael Furlong (Adamstown); Glen Malone (Shelmaliers, 0-1), Brian Molloy (St. James’, 1-0), Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields, 0-1); Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers, capt., 0-3), Niall Hughes (Kilanerin); Darragh Lyons (St. James’), Seán Nolan (Horeswood, 0-1), Conor Carty (Castletown); Mark Rossiter (Gusserane, 1-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark), Kevin O’Grady (St. James’), John Tubritt (Fethard, 0-1). Subs. – Cian Hughes (Kilanerin) for Lyons (HT), Jim Rossiter (St. Fintan’s) for D. Furlong (53), Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin, 0-1) for O’Grady (61), Richie Waters (Fethard) for Carty (67), also Anthony Larkin (Starlights), Ben Brosnan (Castletown), Jamie John Murphy (HWH-Bunclody), Robbie Brooks (Castletown), Cathal Walsh (Monageer-Boolavogue), Dean O’Toole (Kilanerin), Dáire Bolger (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown).

Waterford: Aaron Beresford; Ross Browne, Liam Fennell, Conor Ó Cuirrín; Dermot Ryan (capt.), Darragh Ó Cathasaigh, Jordan O’Sullivan; Kevin Sheehan, Brian Looby; Jason Curry (0-3, 2 frees), Donal Fitzgerald, Brian Lynch (0-1); Darragh Corcoran (1-0), Conor Murray (0-1), Michael Curry. Subs. – Caoimhín Maguire for Sheehan, inj. (16), John Devine (0-1) for Fitzgerald (HT), Billy Hynes for Lynch (53), Mark Cummins for Ó Cathasaigh (67), Niall McSweeney for J. Curry (70+1). Sin-bin: Dermot Ryan (44).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).

ALLIANZ FL Division 4

Leitrim 4 3 0 1 90 61 6

Laois 4 3 0 1 74 59 6

Sligo 4 3 0 1 63 48 6

Wexford 4 2 1 1 65 57 5

Wicklow 4 2 1 1 65 62 5

Carlow 4 1 1 2 57 73 3

London 4 0 1 3 48 65 1

Waterford 4 0 0 4 43 80 0