Wexford footballers and hurlers to begin campaigns

THE INTER-COUNTY season gets under way this evening (Wednesday) as the Wexford Senior footballers host Kildare in the O’Byrne Cup at St. Martin’s grounds in Piercestown at 8 p.m. John Hegarty’s side will then travel to The Downs GAA Club to take on Westmeath at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and they will welcome Louth to Hollymount for their third-round tie at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11. Liam Coleman, from county champions Castletown, has been announced as team captain for the year, while vice-captains are Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers) and Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown). The Wexford team to face Kildare in the O’Byrne Cup is as follows: Craig McCabe (Shelmaliers); Jim Rossiter (St. Fintan’s), Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Rioghan Crosbie (Glynn-Barntown); Glen Malone (Shelmaliers), Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields), Brian Cushe (Naomh Éanna); Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers), Darragh Lyons (St. James’); Liam Doyle (Ballyhogue), Dean O’Toole (Kilanerin), Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin); Kevin O’Grady (St. James’), Ben Brosnan (Castletown), Mark Rossiter (Gusserane). Subs. – Anto Larkin (Starlights), Liam O’Connor (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Gavin Sheehan (Gusserane), Cathal Stokes (Naomh Éanna), Cormac Cooney (Glynn-Barntown), Robbie Brooks (Castletown), Liam Coleman (Castletown), Ryan Furlong (Sarsfields), Niall Hughes (Kilanerin), Cian Hughes (Kilanerin), Conor Kelly (Naomh Éanna). Meanwhile, the Wexford Senior hurlers get their campaign under way with a trip to St. Fintan’s in Mountrath to face Laois in their opening Walsh Cup game at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Darragh Egan’s side then travel to Birr to take on Offaly on Sunday, January 15, at 2 p.m. before a much-anticipated meeting with Kilkenny under lights at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, January 21.