Wexford footballers and hurlers to begin campaigns

The Wexford Senior football training panel, in their club colours. Back, from left: Cian Hughes (Kilanerin), Liam Doyle (Ballyhogue), Cathal Stokes (Naomh Éanna), Anto Larkin (Starlights), Conor Kelly (Naomh Éanna), Robbie Brooks (Castletown), John Tubritt (Fethard), Richie Waters (Fethard), Gavin Sheehan (Gusserane), Ben Brosnan (Castletown), Niall Hughes (Kilanerin). Middle (from left): Brian Molloy (St. James'), Jim Rossiter (St. Fintan's), Dean O'Toole (Kilanerin), Kevin O'Grady (St. James'), Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin), Cathal Walsh (Monageer-Boolavogue), Glen Malone (Shelmaliers), Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields), Craig McCabe (Shelmaliers), Ryan Furlong (Sarsfields). Front, from left: Jamie Murphy (HWH-Bunclody), Paudie Hughes (Kilanerin), Daire Bolger (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Mark Rossiter (Gusserane), Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Liam Coleman (Castletown), Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers), Conor Carty (Castletown), Michael Furlong (Adamstown), Liam O'Connor (St. Mary's, Rosslare), Cormac Cooney (Glynn-Barntown). Missing from picture are Shane Doyle (Ballyhogue), Darragh Brooks (Castletown), Darragh Lyons (St. James') and Rioghan Crosbie (Glynn-Barntown). Expand

THE INTER-COUNTY season gets under way this evening (Wednesday) as the Wexford Senior footballers host Kildare in the O’Byrne Cup at St. Martin’s grounds in Piercestown at 8 p.m. John Hegarty’s side will then travel to The Downs GAA Club to take on Westmeath at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and they will welcome Louth to Hollymount for their third-round tie at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11. Liam Coleman, from county champions Castletown, has been announced as team captain for the year, while vice-captains are Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers) and Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown). The Wexford team to face Kildare in the O’Byrne Cup is as follows: Craig McCabe (Shelmaliers); Jim Rossiter (St. Fintan’s), Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Rioghan Crosbie (Glynn-Barntown); Glen Malone (Shelmaliers), Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields), Brian Cushe (Naomh Éanna); Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers), Darragh Lyons (St. James’); Liam Doyle (Ballyhogue), Dean O’Toole (Kilanerin), Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin); Kevin O’Grady (St. James’), Ben Brosnan (Castletown), Mark Rossiter (Gusserane). Subs. – Anto Larkin (Starlights), Liam O’Connor (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Gavin Sheehan (Gusserane), Cathal Stokes (Naomh Éanna), Cormac Cooney (Glynn-Barntown), Robbie Brooks (Castletown), Liam Coleman (Castletown), Ryan Furlong (Sarsfields), Niall Hughes (Kilanerin), Cian Hughes (Kilanerin), Conor Kelly (Naomh Éanna). Meanwhile, the Wexford Senior hurlers get their campaign under way with a trip to St. Fintan’s in Mountrath to face Laois in their opening Walsh Cup game at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Darragh Egan’s side then travel to Birr to take on Offaly on Sunday, January 15, at 2 p.m. before a much-anticipated meeting with Kilkenny under lights at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, January 21.

