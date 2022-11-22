Wexford football on a high as Park will re-open to host two Leinster finals

CHADWICKS WEXFORD Park will re-open for games ahead of schedule on December 3 after two local club teams made it through to AIB Leinster football championship finals over the weekend.

The supporters of Fethard and Adamstown were rejoicing in Callan and Mullingar respectively on Saturday afternoon after their victories over Mullinavat and Multyfarnham by narrow margins.

And with the pre-ordained draws granting both teams home advantage for their provincial finals on December 3, officials have moved quickly to ensure the main county ground will be able to host both matches in a very appealing double-header.

The venue has been closed for a number of weeks to facilitate the work involved in erecting floodlights, and Saturday, January 21 had been pencilled in as the re-opening night for a Walsh Cup Senior hurling encounter between Wexford and Kilkenny.

However, Gavin O’Donovan, the CEO/Operations Manager of Wexford GAA, confirmed on Tuesday that Fethard and Adamstown will both be playing there on Saturday week.

“Due to the ongoing works on the floodlights, only the main stand will be open and there will be reduced parking available within the grounds,” he said.

After studying all aspects of health and safety and investigating the practicalities of staging the finals, officials made a final call on the matter on Tuesday morning.

And the news was greeted with delight in the Fethard and Adamstown camps as it should ensure bumper support for the Wexford clubs, both of whom are facing opposition from Meath.

The St. Mogue’s men will be up against a formidable Dunshaughlin outfit in the Intermediate final, although the visitors have gone through a rough patch since the club was crowned Leinster Senior champions 20 years ago.

Meanwhile, their St. Abban’s counterparts will be facing an unknown quantity in Castletown from Meath who - like themselves - have never contested a provincial decider before.

History has already been made regardless of both outcomes, because it’s the first time ever for Wexford to be represented in two Leinster Club football finals in the same calendar year.

And Fethard will also be noted in the record books as the first club from the county to be involved in provincial deciders in both codes, having already captured the Junior hurling crown and contested the All-Ireland final in the winter of 2017-’18.

Wexford previously featured in the Leinster Junior football final on four occasions, with losses for St. Fintan’s (1999 and 2012) plus Kilmore (2003) before Rathgarogue-Cushinstown brought the title home from Navan in 2019 after a one-point victory over Clann na nGael from Meath.

Our sole involvement in the Intermediate equivalent before this year was in 2017, when Kilanerin beat Ballyboughal from Dublin.

Another New Ross District club, Horeswood, will be hoping to match the example set by their near neighbours when they face St. Fechin’s, the Louth Senior champions, in the AIB Leinster Club Junior hurling semi-final in St. Patrick’s Park on Saturday.

And there will be a familiar face on the visiting team, as Jamie McDonnell from Wexford town is a former Faythe Harriers and Sarsfields stalwart who wore the purple and gold jersey in the four-game Leinster Minor football championship campaign of 2013.