Wexford football on a high as Park will re-open to host two Leinster finals

Fethard&rsquo;s Cian Byrne is upended by Ger Malone of Mullinavat in the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate football championship semi-final in John Locke Park, Callan on Saturday. However, the ace attacker recovered to convert the free, one of two late scores that secured success. Expand

Alan Aherne

CHADWICKS WEXFORD Park will re-open for games ahead of schedule on December 3 after two local club teams made it through to AIB Leinster football championship finals over the weekend.

The supporters of Fethard and Adamstown were rejoicing in Callan and Mullingar respectively on Saturday afternoon after their victories over Mullinavat and Multyfarnham by narrow margins.

