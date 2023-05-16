Wexford football manager John Hegarty proud of performance in Fermanagh

Wexford Senior football manager John Hegarty was bursting with pride in his players after they returned from the lion’s den that is Brewster Park in Enniskillen with a well-deserved point in the bag after securing a draw against Fermanagh in their Tailteann Cup opener.

It may have taken a last-gasp ’45 from goalkeeper Darragh Brooks to rescue a share of the spoils against the Ulster side, but, having fought back from a seven-point deficit early in the second-half, it almost felt like a win and was a fully-merited result for the visitors.

The manager was delighted with how his charges came into their own in unfamiliar surroundings after a difficult opening half, particularly taking into account the quality of the opposition, who were coming off the back of a fruitful league campaign.

“It’s a while since a Wexford team have gone up there and put in a performance like that and got a result. I’m delighted for the lads.

“It’s a difficult place to go. It’s known as one of the grounds in Ulster that’s tough to get a result at. It’s a difficult atmosphere and a difficult environment.

“They topped the Division 3 table, they didn’t ultimately win the league final, but they only lost one game in Division 3. They’re a Division 2 side now, they’re well set up and Derry beat them in the Ulster championship and went on to win it.

“They’re a solid outfit and a tough team to play against. There were lots of things we had to adjust to,” he said.

While admitting that it took his side longer than he had hoped to find their feet on Sunday, Hegarty said they knew what was needed coming into the contest and was satisfied to see their homework eventually pay off.

“We had a plan. It didn’t all go according to plan in the first-half and we needed to change a couple of things and tweak it. But the lads got to grips with it really well.

“We outscored them by 1-9 to 0-6 in the second-half and, to be honest, our lads finished really strong. I’ve no doubt if it went on a bit longer, we were certainly the team in the ascendancy, and they were hanging on.

“Having said that, a draw is probably a fair result, but it’s the very least the lads deserved from that performance,” he said.

“There’s lots of our lads who hadn’t played in the North before. There’s no northern team in Division 4, so we didn’t have experience of that. It is a different style of football, and anybody who looks at the Ulster championship on television will know that.

“It’s more defensive, it’s more negative, more cagey. There is a bit of adjustment to that, so it wasn’t all football that was the problem in the first-half, it was just adjusting to the system of what you’re playing against and getting to grips with that. When they did they certainly showed what they are capable of,” he said.

Wexford have illustrated an admirable ability to keep on fighting to the end in league and championship this year, as conditioning and a never-say-die attitude have evidently played their part, and Hegarty agrees they have found the knack of keeping going in the home straight, even when the chips are down.

“The fitness level among this group is exceptionally good. We’ve finished strongly in most games and our fourth quarter has been our strongest and that was certainly the case here again,” he said.

Many would say the awarding of a penalty to Wexford, followed by a black card shown to goalkeeper Seán McNally midway through the second-half, was the pivotal moment of the game, but Hegarty argued that there were plenty of instances littered throughout the contest that meant the tie could have swung one way or another.

“It was a penalty and it was a black card, so it was the right decision. There were loads of turning points. The penalty was one, but it came about from the pressure we were putting them under.

“They began to make a couple of uncharacteristic errors. All day they were playing it out to their defenders and then getting it back to their ’keeper as quickly as possible.

“Because of the pressure on them, they played it back too early and the’ keeper took him (Robbie Brooks) down off the ball with a kind of professional foul, a clear penalty. It was a good boost to us at the time,” he said.

However, the pressure cooker was at its most stifling when Darragh Brooks stepped up to take a ’45 with the last kick of the game, a moment in time that meant it would be either a case of joy or despair for the travelling faithful, and thankfully the Castletown man was well up to the task.

“Darragh had hit another good one earlier in the half. I was delighted for him. He’s done that previously when we needed important free-kicks taken.

“In the modern game lots of goalkeepers have that in their armoury and Darragh certainly does as well. It was a great kick.

“There was a nice Wexford support up there and I think for anybody who was there it’s one of those memorable days. There’s great folklore talked about the comeback against Meath. This wasn’t ten points, but it was six points at half-time in a really difficult environment.

“The lads kept chipping away at it and it was a great second-half and I’m really proud of how they kept fighting,” he said.

Hegarty had a special word of praise for Kevin O’Grady, who was making his one hundredth Senior appearance in the purple and gold, and the manager says the St. James’ man is still performing like a player with a lot less miles on the clock.

“He had a super game today. He carried the ball well. You could be taking about his experience and his brain, and, of course, he has all of that, but he still has lightning-fast pace.

“It’s a credit to him to hear the Fermanagh lads shouting you’ve got to watch him, he’s the dangerman. Even in the first-half, when not much was going our way. That’s a fair tribute to be paid to him, when they’re man-marking a wing-back,” he said.

Next up for Wexford is another northern outfit, as they welcome Antrim to Chadwicks Wexford Park at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, and Hegarty is looking forward to pitting his wits against Ulster opposition again.

Although his players may be battered and bruised after putting their bodies on the line against Fermanagh, the former Kilanerin star is hopeful that he will have close to a full squad to choose from.

“Next up we’ve got another Division 3 team, who lost to Fermanagh by a point in the league. Another northern football team, so another tough challenge coming up again straight away. We’ve a lot of very stiff and very sore bodies, but they’re in great form.

“My only concern is the six-day turnaround, and that does make a difference. While there were knocks and lads that came off with bangs, there was nothing serious to report, which is a change from other games this year, and it’s nice to be able to say that,” he said.