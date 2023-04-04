Wexford football manager John Hegarty has high hopes of winning Leinster championship opener against Laois

Footballers “much improved” since Laois league loss

Cian Hughes of Wexford outnumbered by Laois defenders Trevor Collins and Robbie Piggott during the February league encounter in Portlaoise. Photo: Noel Reddy

THE WEXFORD Senior footballers will be hoping to turn the tables on Laois as they aim to avenge their 1-18 to 1-13 Allianz League Division 4 defeat to the midlanders on their return to O’Moore Park for their Leinster championship opener on Sunday (3.30 p.m.).

Despite that loss in early February, momentum now appears to be with the Slaneysiders as they finished the league looking like a stronger outfit than when they set out.

Meanwhile, Laois seem to have gone in the opposite direction, as their challenge petered out somewhat having looked like they could steamroll all before them early in the campaign.

With Laois and Wexford failing to escape from the clutches of the basement division, disappointment was probably the overriding feeling in both camps, although the frustration will surely have been greater among supporters of the former, given that they would have been expected to gain promotion before a ball was kicked and they began the campaign with three wins on the trot.

“Both of us had aspirations of getting promoted. We know how it panned out for us, but from the Laois perspective, after we played them they had two wins out of two,” Wexford manager John Hegarty said.

“They had beaten Sligo away and beaten us at home so it looked to all intents and purposes that they were going to be the obvious team to be promoted.

“They were the favourites beforehand, but the wheels kind of came off later in the campaign for them.

“I suppose we were disappointed with the start to the league but we built up from there.

“It was different for them, in that they started out really strongly and didn’t finish as they would have liked.

“They beat London the last day out, but they lost two of the three games before that, which would be disappointing for them,” he added.

The former Kilanerin player believes that his side are on an upward trajectory as he continues to knit together the pieces of the jigsaw, and he feels the pendulum could well swing in favour of the Model county at the weekend, although he certainly won’t be taking the Laois challenge lightly.

“That’s what we’d like to think because, with the exception of the Sligo game, I would say we’ve seen progression and each day there’s been improvements.

“We have talked about developing as a team and that doesn’t stop at the end of the league. That’s got to continue on into the championship and that’s what we’d be hoping.

“Having said that, Laois are still a traditional force in Leinster, they’re at home, they were everybody’s favourites for promotion.

“I don’t want to underestimate the challenge they’re going to bring. The bookies will have them as favourites and there are reasons for that,” he said.

Hegarty doesn’t think the league meeting between the sides will have much bearing on Sunday’s contest, and he is quietly confident that his charges will mentally and physically have what it takes to ensure that the outcome is different this time around.

“I honestly think we’re a much-improved team from when we played Laois in the league. It was our second game, and we didn’t really know what to make of the London result, because we were so frustrated with it,” he said.

On the injuries front, things appear to be headed in the right direction, with the likes of Dylan Furlong, John Tubritt and Gavin Sheehan fully ready, although Darragh Lyons won’t feature.

Liam Coleman and Eoin Porter are in a race against time to make the Laois game but, whatever the starting 15, Hegarty is expecting a good showing.

“At this stage a lot of our lads have had good experience during the league and had a lot of game time, and they’re now playing closer to how we’d like them to play.

“I think progressing will be key and if we see improvement again on Sunday I’m hoping that will be good enough for the win,” he said.

