Wexford defender Shaun Murphy announces retirement from inter-county hurling

Wexford defender Shaun Murphy has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling, more than a decade after first lining out for the Model County.

The Oulart-The Ballagh clubman joined the Wexford senior squad for the 2012 National League campaign, and, later that year, he made his senior championship debut versus Offaly. He went on to become a mainstay of the Wexford defence in the years that followed, with the highlight of his inter-county career being when Wexford defeated Kilkenny in the Leinster Final of 2019.

At club level, Shaun helped Oulart-The Ballagh to win seven Senior Hurling Championships in Wexford (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016), as well as the Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship in 2015. Meanwhile, as a student, he claimed a Fitzgibbon Cup winners’ medal with Waterford Institute of Technology.

While Shaun missed the 2022 inter-county campaign due to a back injury, he recovered sufficiently to play his part in this year’s Wexford Intermediate Hurling Final, where Oulart-The Ballagh defeated Taghmon-Camross to regain senior status after just one year out of the top flight.

Bringing the curtain down on his inter-county career, Shaun said:

“After 11 years of hurling for Wexford, I think now is the right time to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling.

“It has been a tough and frustrating 18 months with an ongoing injury and unfortunately I don't think I can give the energy and commitment required.

“It was a huge honour and privilege to wear the Purple and Gold and I am very grateful to have had the opportunity.

“I would like to thank all the players and management teams over the years, many of who have now become lifelong friends.

“Thanks too to my family, my fiancée Leanne and my little boy Rían, who have given immense support and encouragement throughout the years.

“Finally, thanks to my club Oulart-The Ballagh, where it all started. I look forward to hopefully wearing the red and black for many more years.

“I would like to wish Wexford the very best of luck in 2023 and the future.”

Cathaoirleach of CLG Loch Garman, Micheál Martin, has paid tribute to Shaun for his service to the Purple and Gold.

“The news that Shaun Murphy is retiring from inter-county hurling will be greeted with disappointment by all followers of the Purple and Gold. Shaun has been one of Wexford’s most consistent performers for over a decade and always shone on the big days for both club and county. On the field he displayed tremendous courage and tenacity and was never found wanting in the heat of battle, while off the field he was a fantastic ambassador for Wexford hurling. On behalf of all in CLG Loch Garman, I thank Shaun for his dedication and service to Wexford, and wish him well for the future.”