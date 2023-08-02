Wexford clubs could play three matches in seven days in knockout stages of hurling championships

Shelmaliers captain Joe Kelly is challenged by Liam Ryan (Rapparees) as Anthony Roche moves in during their drawn Pettitt's SHC tie in O'Kennedy Park, New Ross on Sunday. Both teams are in quarter-final action over the weekend, with Rapparees meeting Naomh Éanna while Shelmaliers will play St. Anne's.

All participants in the knockout stages of the county hurling championships are facing the prospect of having to play three times in a seven-day period.

The quarter-finals in all six adult grades are being staged across a bumper weekend of action that will stretch from Friday to Monday.

And while extra-time will be played if required, clubs voted late last year to remove the use of penalties to decide the outcome, instead opting for replays.

The situation was outlined in a press release issued by Co. PRO Colm Lambert on Monday.

“At the November 2022 County Committee Meeting to decide structures for the club championships for 2023, a club brought a motion calling for a replay to be scheduled if a knockout match finishes level after extra time on the first occasion, rather than proceeding directly to a penalty shootout.

“Both the CCC and Coiste Bainistí opposed this motion as there are no free weekends available in the club championship calendar,” the statement outlines.

“Bobby Goff, Chairperson CCC, noted that adopting the motion would lead to a situation where clubs may have to play a knockout round on one weekend, a replay midweek, and the next knockout round the following weekend.

“He further advised that this could include a scenario where a club may have to play a county semi-final on a Saturday or Sunday, a county semi-final replay the following Tuesday or Wednesday and then a county final the following Saturday or Sunday.

“Despite the potential for a club needing to play three games in a seven-day window, clubs voted by a large majority to approve the motion.

“As we now enter the knockout phase of our hurling championships, the CCC will schedule replays in accordance with the result of this vote should a knockout game finish level after extra time,” the statement concludes.

The fixtures for the weekend were issued on Monday, with a replay date of next Tuesday pencilled in for any matches on Friday and Saturday that may not be decided after extra-time. Any second meetings needed for the games on Sunday will go ahead on Wednesday, while it will be Thursday in the case of the Monday morning fixtures.

With the grand total of 24 quarter-finals down for decision from Senior to Junior ‘B’, on the law of averages there is a strong chance that some replays will be needed.

Ironically, Faythe Harriers – the club whose motion on the issue was successfully passed – departed from the race for both the Senior and Junior championships last weekend, while their Junior ‘B’ team was already out of contention.

The Pettitt’s Senior quarter-finals will be played in two Chadwicks Wexford Park double-headers. Saturday will see St. Martin’s facing Crossabeg-Ballymurn at 5 p.m., followed by Naomh Éanna against Rapparees at 7 p.m., with the gap to allow for potential extra-time. The two winners have been drawn to meet in the semi-final.

Then on Sunday it will be the turn of Ferns St. Aidan’s to put their title on the line against Oylegate-Glenbrien at 5 p.m., with St. Anne’s taking on Shelmaliers two hours later before the victors will lock horns in the semi-final one week later.

McCauley Park, Bellefield is the venue for all four quarter-finals in The Courtyard Ferns Intermediate hurling championship, with the winners from two double bills again set to clash in the penultimate round.

St. James’ and Buffers Alley will start the action at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with the victors then taking a keen interest in the outcome of the 4 p.m. fixture featuring Taghmon-Camross and Blackwater.

On Sunday, at the same times, it will be Tara Rocks up against Fethard before Askamore battle it out with Cloughbawn.

The first Joyces Expert Wexford Intermediate ‘A’ quarter-final will pit Rathgarogue-Cushinstown against Davidstown-Courtnacuddy in New Ross on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The winners will face either St. Martin’s or Ballygarrett, whose meeting is fixed for Farmleigh on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Craanford are playing St. Mary’s (Rosslare) in St. Patrick’s Park on Saturday at 4 p.m., and the victors will then take on either Monageer-Boolavogue or Geraldine O’Hanrahans, who will clash at the same venue on Sunday at 3 p.m.

All four Kavanagh Meats Junior ‘A’ quarter-finals are on Friday, with the Junior ‘B’ fixtures on Monday morning, while the Junior games start with the battle between Shamrocks and St. Fintan’s in New Ross on Saturday (4 p.m.).

The winners will meet Clongeen or Ferns St. Aidan’s, who will play in Bree on Sunday at 11.30 a.m.

At the same time, St. Patrick’s are pitted against Glynn-Barntown in St. Patrick’s Park, while Marshalstown-Castledockrell and Kilmore will travel to Oylegate for their showdown.

The participants in the Pettitt’s Senior relegation final, Rathnure and Glynn-Barntown, have a break as their quest to avoid the drop will go ahead in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Friday, August 11.