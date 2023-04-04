Wexford camogie team all set for Waterford re-match in Thurles after beating Antrim

Repeat tie with Waterford set for Thurles next Sunday

WEXFORD BOOKED their place opposite Waterford in the Very Camogie League Division 1B final with a close-run victory over Antrim in Portglenone on Sunday.

While it took a Cassie McArthur goal six minutes into added-time to leave just one puck of the ball between the sides, there’s little doubt that this was a very closely-run thing, with Wexford probably flattered by their relative comfort before that major.

This game was a hotly-contested match-up throughout, with arguably goalkeeping the biggest difference between two relatively evenly-matched outfits.

While the usually competent Caitríona Graham was culpable for two of the three Wexford goals, Laura Brennan had much more to do, sweeping up a lot of tricky ball in the first-half while also making a couple of top-quality saves during the contest.

It was always going to be a tough test of Wexford, with these sides also meeting in the 2022 Division 2 league final which the Slaneysiders won in Croke Park. The Saffrons had the benefit of home comforts here and while the small crowd was of little impact, the non-travelling aspect certainly helped the hosts.

Staying the night before in Dundalk might have aided Wexford a bit, but there was still a significant 90-minute journey on the morning of the game.

The unusual routine was a potential banana skin and a ready-made excuse, but Colin Sunderland’s side had no interest in excuses, only in producing a strong performance.

So, with a previous postponement and difficult circumstances stacked against them, Wexford really got as much out of this performance as one could have hoped for.

Was it perfect? Of course it wasn’t, but it was a commendable effort and a strong showing of heart, determination and guts for the cause.

While the management team must have believed this was their strongest team at this point in time, there isn’t any significant drop off from the last few names pencilled into this teamsheet to the first half dozen or so substitutes, so one feels like finding the best 15 is something that is very much in flux.

However, this 15 probably won’t be too far from the side that faces Waterford next week, with a strong emphasis on ability to do a defensive shift, regardless of the position you take up on the field, becoming a clear favourite attribute of the Oulart-The Ballagh man in the managerial hot-seat.

Antrim wanted to take a shot at this Wexford team and got bodies in and around the visitors’ goal, but the gamble didn’t pay off as the concession of sloppy goals proved too tough a hurdle to overcome.

None of the six Wexford defenders had a bad game individually, but 2-14 conceded with a smattering of other clear goal chances surrendered is not exactly the recipe for success in the long term, regardless of opposition attacking structure.

There were elements of the defending that need fixing, especially close to goal as too many assignments are being dropped to follow the possession, and a top tier side will punish that time and again.

Having Anais Curran back proved a major fillip at the other end of the field, and it probably made the decision to keep Ciara O’Connor at full-forward a little easier. It was interesting that Sunderland and Co. never wavered from that gameplan, despite a few spells in this game where the side hit flat spots in the middle third.

Overall the Slaneysiders probably did win that battle between number five and twelve. They had strong, physical women in there mixed with nippier ball-carriers, and it worked well enough to propel Wexford to 3-14 without having to go flat out and expose themselves defensively.

That mix will be severely tested this week against a Waterford side that has clearly been the cream of the crop in 1B. Yet it feels like Wexford have been developing a gameplan since their second round drubbing against the Déise, a plan to nullify their strong middle third of the field, so it will be interesting to see if progress has been made in that regard.

Initially it didn’t look great here as the hosts did more of the better work in the opening exchanges. Antrim, whose sideline got more and more pre-occupied with their view that they weren’t getting frees in the scoring zone as the afternoon progressed, got off the mark with two of their seven successful attempts in the first few minutes.

The lively Caitrin Dobbin knocked those over, as she did with the first from play to make it 0-3 to nil after four minutes. Wexford started to settle after Sarah O’Connor’s effort from 55 yards out was successfully banked in off the upright.

Sister Ciara added a free after she was fouled before her block allowed Curran to rip onto a loose ball and level it up in the eleventh minute.

A fourth Dobbin score did give Antrim a 0-4 to 0-3 lead at the end of the quarter, but Ciara O’Connor equalised again in the 16th minute.

At that stage it had appeared that Wexford had weathered the early storm, but the hosts scored four of the next six points to lead by 0-8 to 0-6 after 25 minutes. Dobbin got her fifth before someone else, namely Siobhán McKillop, made the scoresheet in the 19th minute.

Wexford hit back again when Kate Kirwan picked out Linda Bolger for a score, and Curran momentarily tied it up again.

Yet points from the experienced Shannon Graham and wing-forward Katie McKillop had Antrim two up moving towards half-time.

The last five minutes of the first-half turned out to be the critical spell of the contest, with Curran getting it going with her third point.

Colleen Patterson was coming out with the ball when she was adjudged to have charged into Ciara O’Connor, and referee John Dermody signalled for a penalty.

Clearly charging has been a point of emphasis recently and this was a big call. One would prefer to not see these awarded as, given the inconsistency in calling them, there’s clearly a lot of room for interpretation.

However, this time it was given and Ciara O’Connor steadied herself to drill the resulting penalty low to the ‘keeper’s left.

Antrim’s frustrations may have subsided had Caitríona Graham not moments later batted Chloe Cashe’s frozen-rope long-range effort back into the path of a gleeful Leah Walsh, and the Rapparees woman swatted it back past her in a flash to make it 2-7 to 0-8 at the interval.

The first ten minutes were always likely to tell a lot about how the second-half would progress. And when Ciara O’Connor converted a free after sister Sarah was fouled, it looked like the visitors might press on and win with plenty to spare.

However, they hit a little flat spot and Antrim came back with points from Dobbin (two) and Áine Magill, the latter scoring after the former clattered the foot of the post when clean through in the 37th minute.

Given how the game was now going, Wexford’s third goal in the 40th minute came from nothing. Likely still scarred from the batting incident that led to the second goal, Graham tried to catch Curran’s long-range effort, only for it to slip through her hand and into the net.

How vital it would be was evidenced by the fact that it was Wexford’s only score in a 19-minute spell. Antrim got back to 3-8 to 0-13 down after points from Siobhán McKillop and Dobbin, but the Slaneysiders had a strong finish in them.

After Bolger was fouled in the 51st minute, Ciara O’Connor split the uprights, only for Antrim to put a quality move together, finished to the net from close range by Cassie McArthur.

O’Connor calmed things down, adding two from play including an outstanding score on the turn, to make it a four-point advantage again (3-11 to 1-13).

She and Curran produced clean finishes to make it four in a row for Wexford before Dobbin tapped over her ninth point. Still, with the substitutes flooding on, Emma Tomkins raced away to make it a six-point advantage for her side deep into added-time.

With the whistle imminent, Lucia McNaughton sent McArthur into the clear in the 66th minute and the substitute netted for a second time.

Yet, full-time was sounded on Brennan’s next puck-out to see Wexford safely though to Sunday’s Division 1B final in Thurles at 12 noon, with the game serving as the curtain-raiser to the Tipperary v. Waterford Munster Senior football championship clash.

Wexford: Laura Brennan (Rathnure); Miria O’Dowd (Oulart-The Ballagh), Emma Walsh (Glynn-Barntown), Róisín Cooney (Glynn-Barntown); Orla Sinnott (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Ciara Storey (Oulart-The Ballagh), Aoife Dunne (Oulart-The Ballagh); Sarah O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-1), Chloe Cashe (Glynn-Barntown); Kate Kirwan (Bunclody), Anais Curran (Oulart-The Ballagh, 1-4), Áine Lacey (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier); Linda Bolger (St. Martin’s, 0-1), Ciara O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 1-7, 0-5 frees, 1-0 pen.), Leah Walsh (Rapparees, 1-0). Subs. - Mag Byrne (Kilrush) for Bolger, temp. (38-40), Byrne for L. Walsh (45), Maeve Sinnott (Bunclody) for Cooney (50), Chloe Foxe (St. Martin’s) for Kirwan (56), Ailis Neville (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier) for Lacey (60), Katie Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh) for E. Walsh (60+1), Emma Tomkins (Kilrush, 0-1) for C. O’Connor (60+1), Ella O’Connor (St. Martin’s) for Dunne (60+4).

Antrim: Caitríona Graham; Colleen Patterson, Katie Laverty, Maria Lynn; Megan McGarry, Caoimhe Conlon, Amy Boyle; Lucia McNaughton (capt.), Anna Connolly; Siobhán McKillop (0-2), Shannon Graham (0-1), Katie McKillop (0-1); Caitrin Dobbin (0-9, 7 frees), Róisín McCormack, Áine Magill (0-1). Sub. - Cassie McArthur (2-0) for Magill (49).

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath).