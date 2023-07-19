Wexford camogie squads take part in Under-14 blitzes in Kilkenny and Dublin

One of the three Wexford Under-14 squads in action on Saturday.

A TOTAL of 22 camogie clubs around Wexford were represented by 56 girls participating in national Under-14 blitzes in James Stephens GAA Club, Kilkenny, and Naomh Mearnóg GAA Club, Dublin, on Saturday.

It was an early start for all three teams. Wexford Purple (in Kilkenny) started at 10 a.m. versus Dublin, coming away with a win on a scoreline 2-7 to 0-3.

Their good form continued and they secured wins over Clare (2-6 to 0-2) and Limerick (2-4 to 1-4).

Topping their group meant they faced Tipperary in the cup semi Final. This was a tight and tense affair, finishing equal at full-time (0-4 each).

Extra-time followed, and Wexford showed huge spirit to come out on top on a final scoreline of 0-8 to 0-5.

Hosts Kilkenny were their opposition in the final. The determination and heart was still there, but the bodies and legs were weary and Kilkenny won on a scoreline of 2-7 to 1-2.

In Dublin, Wexford Gold started at 10.30 a.m. with a game against Offaly 1. Offaly were a bit stronger, coming out on top by 4-7 to 2-3.

Next up was Antrim 1, again a bit too strong for our girls as Wexford lost by 3-7 to 0-4. Wexford finished strongly with a good win over Waterford 1 on a scoreline of 0-6 to 0-3.

Wexford Model performed extremely well in their games, winning all three: versus Dublin (4-5 to 0-2), versus Antrim (6-6 to 1-1), and versus Down (5-9 to 1-1).

Lots of work is going on in the backround, as these girls have been training collectively since April 1 every Saturday morning, while working hard with their clubs at the same time. They are improving week on week, and Saturday was a very successful day in the development of Wexford camogie.