Wasteful Wexford hurlers hit 19 wides in frustrating defeat to Dublin

No more room for error as home wins required against Westmeath and Kilkenny to secure spot in All-Ireland series

THE FRUSTRATION of Wexford supporters was palpable all the way down Clonliffe Road on Saturday after our wasteful hurlers suffered a second defeat from three Leinster Senior championship outings against a far more efficient Dublin side.

All is not lost just yet, but that wasn’t foremost in the minds of fans in the immediate aftermath of a match that was there for the taking, were it not for a succession of truly awful missed chances.

The wides count read 19 for Wexford and a mere six for Dublin at the finish, so it was easy to understand the upset and annoyance as the boys in blue repeated their narrow win of 2022 in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

This wasn’t a hard luck story, and neither could we complain about referee Thomas Walsh who actually favoured us with the majority of his hotly-contested second-half decisions.

This was all about the waywardness of the losers, allied to the questionable tactics that meant no pressure was applied on Dublin defenders for the majority of their puck-outs.

Wexford’s Cathal Dunbar tries to evade the close attention exerted by Dublin centre-back Conor Burke. — © SPORTSFILE

Netminder Seán Brennan had the luxury of going short with the vast majority, and the eventual winners were able to either work the ball through the lines or opt for long deliveries where their superior prowess in the air came to the fore.

Next up for Wexford is the visit of Westmeath on Sunday week, and it goes without saying that this is an absolute must-win match against opponents who won’t travel in fear after holding us to a draw in Mullingar last year.

If the victory is secured, it will take a repeat of last year’s four-point final round away success over Kilkenny – with the game in Chadwicks Wexford Park this time on May 28 – to secure qualification for the All-Ireland series.

Are we better placed to pull off the required results than we were last year? Not on the form of recent weeks for sure, and if anything the team has regressed in the space of twelve months. Some might be generous and say they have stagnated at best, but any observer suggesting improvements have been made is ignoring all available evidence.

A wide is a wide, and there’s no such thing as a good one, but those who understand hurling will know what I mean when I write that several of ours were unbelievably bad on Saturday.

Players under next to no pressure unable to split the posts from 50 yards was an all too common sight, particularly in the second-half when we added eleven misses to the eight already chalked up before the break.

Those who criticised the form during the National League were promised two things. Firstly, that Wexford would be fully tuned in for the opening championship game in Galway, but that patently wasn’t the case.

Secondly, even two months ago we were sick of hearing about the chances created as the wides and the defeats mounted. We were assured the day would come when those opportunities were taken and Wexford would unleash fire, but we’re still waiting.

Liam Óg McGovern conceding the second-last free in this tussle with Danny Sutcliffe. — © SPORTSFILE

Has anything improved on that score since the league campaign? The obvious answer is a resounding ‘no’ on Saturday’s evidence, and Wexford are fast running out of chances to put things right.

It wasn’t entirely about poor shooting, to be fair. Cathal Dunbar was genuinely unlucky to see his rocket thunder off the crossbar on its way over the bar in the opening half, while Mikie Dwyer forced Seán Brennan into making one top-notch reflex save after his introduction.

And then there was the significant matter of the sole goal of the game, scored by Dublin in the 19th minute. The deadly-accurate Donal Burke floated a long free from under the Hogan Stand towards the Canal End, and Cian O’Sullivan flicked it to the net with direct marker Shane Reck and goalkeeper James Lawlor unable to deal with the danger.

On the subject of goals, it’s a pretty damning indictment of the tactics to note that Wexford have scored a mere eight across eleven competitive matches since the start of the Walsh Cup in January.

Conor McDonald with three is the only man to register more than once, with the others coming from Lee Chin, Ross Banville, Cathal Dunbar, Richie Lawlor and Liam Óg McGovern, but the Naomh Éanna man was confined to a second-half appearance off the bench for the second game running.

And when you persist with a gameplan that utilises a sweeper (Kevin Foley on this occasion), while conceding the puck-out and putting so many players behind the ball, is it any wonder that the raising of green flags has become such a difficult exercise?

At times there was just one forward within 40 metres of the opposition’s goal, and that in turn leads to the huge amount of pot-shots from distance and subsequent wides. It might be fine if we had sharp-shooters from long range, but we don’t so we are suffering on both fronts – we can’t manufacture enough goal chances, and neither can we split the posts from out the field with the required regularity at this level.

Yet for all that we were still very close to a Dublin side who looked like faltering on their way down the home stretch, having responded regularly to our points with swift replies for most of the game.

It was 1-20 to 0-20 in their favour with five minutes of regulation time left, and that’s when Wexford produced a spurt that almost did secure what would have been a fortuitous positive outcome.

A foul on Oisín Foley led to a pointed free from Rory O’Connor, who had taken over those duties from Lee Chin who is clearly still suffering from his shoulder injury.

And the gap was down to the minimum in the 69th minute, after James Lawlor launched a long ball that was caught by Conor McDonald and sent between the posts (1-20 to 0-22). One very notable aspect to that score was the positioning of Rory O’Connor, as this dangerous attacker was actually in Wexford’s right corner-back position when he sent a short crossfield free for the netminder to drive downfield.

There seems to be universal agreement among supporters that we don’t have enough quality forwards to justify moving O’Connor as far away from the opposition goalposts as possible, but it doesn’t appear to be a view shared by the team mentors.

A quick return of the ball by Ian Carty into the danger zone after that McDonald point presented Kevin Foley with a goal chance, but he could only bat wide from a tight angle to the left of the posts.

Six additional minutes left ample time to save their bacon, but that clinical edge continued to desert Wexford. Mikie Dwyer made a fine catch from another Lawlor drive, only to fire wide, and Carty missed the target a mere 29 seconds later.

The chance to equalise arose when referee Walsh penalised Danny Sutcliffe for overcarrying, a decision that enraged Dublin manager Micheál Donoghue who received a yellow card for his protestations.

Delight for Dublin as Waterford referee Thomas Walsh blows his whistle for the last time in Croke Park on Saturday. — © SPORTSFILE

Rory O’Connor stood up to the pressure and duly made it 0-23 to 1-20, and in truth even a share of the spoils would have been regarded as a good result at that stage, given what had transpired beforehand.

Sadly, it wasn’t to be. Substitute Joe O’Connor caught the puck-out but couldn’t hold on to it as he returned to earth. Danny Sutcliffe snapped it up and was fouled by Liam Óg McGovern, and Donal Burke nailed the free into the empty Hill 16 end.

He was presented with a tougher chance, just outside his own ’45, when former Cork player Chris O’Leary earned a late free, but his supreme accuracy shone through once more as the Na Fianna player restored a two-point Dublin lead.

There was one last chance for Wexford, after a foul on Kevin Foley 50 metres out, but Rory O’Connor’s lob into the goalmouth was met forcefully with a firm bat by Seán Brennan and the final whistle blew as Dublin’s Seán Currie was planning his escape route.

With a pathetic crowd of just 9,125 present, there was an odd atmosphere for a game that saw the midfield pairing against Antrim, Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Conor Hearne, replaced by Richie Lawlor and Kevin Foley respectively. Strangely, neither of the dropped duo were utilised at any stage.

The return of Damien Reck after injury arrived to the exclusion of Conor Foley, whose non-involvement means he is eligible to play in the Leinster Under-20 semi-final against Kilkenny this Wednesday evening.

Unfortunately, Reck was forced off after 42 minutes and was later joined on the sideline by Liam Ryan. And with Lee Chin also struggling right now, the break from competitive fare this coming weekend must be regarded as a godsend.

Wexford set up in defence with Shane Reck on Cian O’Sullivan, Matthew O’Hanlon on Donal Burke and Damien Reck on Danny Sutcliffe in three of the key match-ups, while Ryan’s policing of Ronan Hayes – who started on the ’40 – only lasted eight minutes before the Dubliner succumbed to injury and was replaced by Paul Crummey.

Dublin registered the first three points from Paddy Doyle and Donal Burke (two frees), with Wexford hitting three wides and dropping one shot short before Chin got them off the mark in the tenth minute after a foul on Rory O’Connor, who had Eoghan O’Donnell for company.

With Kevin Foley sweeping, Paddy Doyle moved out to the ’40 to mark Chin, and this left Conor Burke free at the heart of the Dublin defence. Cathal Dunbar ventured out to join Richie Lawlor in midfield, but Wexford never held the lead at any stage of a tight and tentative first-half.

Chin had space to avail of a short Kevin Foley pass and strike their opening point from play in the twelfth minute, and he added another free after a foul on Dunbar.

Danny Sutcliffe and Donal Burke (free) hit back, before the unlucky Dunbar latched on to a Liam Óg McGovern handpass and looked on with frustration as his bullet hit the woodwork and flew over.

Liam Ryan drilled a ball down the right flank for Rory O’Connor to claim, turn sharply, and send between the posts, but Dublin struck for that goal just 90 seconds later that left them ahead by 1-6 to 0-5.

Donal Burke stretched the gap to five from play, before a run of three points on the bounce kept Wexford in touch. Conor Devitt hit the first from a Chin pass, and the free-taker punished a foul on clubmate Richie Lawlor before Jack O’Connor found his brother Rory, who took on Eoghan O’Donnell and settled for a point (1-7 to 0-8).

From that stage onwards, right up to the late stage when Rory hit the equaliser, Dublin had the knack of being able to hit back every time a point was registered at the other end.

Dublin sharpshooter Donal Burke stealing a march on Wexford’s Matthew O’Hanlon. — © SPORTSFILE

It was 1-9 to 0-10 in their favour at half-time, with the last two points posted by Richie Lawlor – who intercepted a loose Dublin clearance – and Jack O’Connor, availing of a Lee Chin pass into space.

A solo score by Donal Burke directly off his stick on the restart yielded a strong response, as Chin (play and free) pointed before Simon Donohoe equalised from distance after Danny Sutcliffe ran into trouble on a solo run.

Chris O’Leary and Burke (free) made it 1-12 to 0-13, with Oisín Foley and Mark Grogan swapping points before Joe O’Connor almost made an instant impact after replacing Damien Reck at right half-back.

He joined an attack that arose from a Jack O’Connor catch and subsequent pass to McGovern, but a Dublin hurl got in the way of the clean shot that was needed and the chance was lost.

Dunbar made it a one-point game once more, only for the pattern to continue as Conor Burke and Donal Burke (free) hit back (1-15 to 0-15).

Dublin gifted Chin a point when Eoghan O’Donnell overcarried under no pressure whatsoever, with Conor McDonald and Mikie Dwyer now forming the two-man inside attacking line as Rory O’Connor was dispatched outfield.

Dunbar had a point for the taking but was penalised for three catches, and Dublin availed of that let-off as Paul Crummey caught a Seán Brennan delivery and pointed before Seán Currie raced clear of Liam Ryan and made it 1-17 to 0-16.

We were stuck on that tally for what seemed like an age, during which four wides were hit and one more attempt dropped short.

Finally, after a brilliant point by Cian O’Sullivan, Rory O’Connor converted a free and Dunbar then set up McDonald to reduce the margin to 1-18 to 0-18 with ten minutes left.

Chin pointed a free and O’Connor missed the next one before McGovern played in Dwyer on the right, but his rising shot was expertly saved by Seán Brennan.

McDonald passed outfield for Oisín Foley to split the posts in the seconds that followed, but Donal Burke hit an exceptional point from play before adding another from a free (1-20 to 0-20).

That one big late surge followed from Wexford, and it got the team back on level terms, but a heavy price was paid for some of the unforgivable misses in that period as Burke’s final brace secured Dublin’s win.

Wexford:James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers, 0-1); Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks, 0-1), Liam Ryan (Rapparees), Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien); Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers, 0-1), Kevin Foley (Rapparees); Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-1), Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, capt., 0-8, 6 frees), Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn, 0-2); Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, 0-2), Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-5, 3 frees), Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s). Subs. – Joe O’Connor (St. Martin’s) for D. Reck, inj. (42), Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna, 0-2) for R. Lawlor (44), Mikie Dwyer (Fethard) for Jack O’Connor (49), Ian Carty (Taghmon-Camross) for Ryan, inj. (55), Ross Banville (Shelmaliers) for Dunbar (70+1), also Cian Byrne (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s), Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), Conor Foley (Horeswood), Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna), Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s).

Dublin: Seán Brennan; Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O’Donnell (capt.), Paddy Doyle (0-1); Conor Donohoe, Conor Burke (0-1), Daire Gray; Mark Grogan (0-1), Chris O’Leary (0-1); Danny Sutcliffe (0-1), Ronan Hayes, Cian Boland; Alex Considine, Donal Burke (0-13, 10 frees), Cian O’Sullivan (1-1). Subs. – Paul Crummey (0-2) for Hayes, inj. (8), Seán Currie (0-1) for Considine (51), Darragh Power for Grogan (59), Fergal Whitely for Boland (63), Dara Purcell for O’Sullivan (70+4).

Referee:Thomas Walsh (Waterford).