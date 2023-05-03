Victory for Wexford in low-scoring Longford clash in Leinster ladies’ Intermediate football

Banville bags the only goal as Slaneysiders beat Longford

Wexford got off to a winning start in the Leinster ladies’ Intermediate football championship in a dour affair against Longford in Clonguish on Sunday.

Lizzy Kent’s side were looking for an upturn in form after a disappointing league campaign saw them fail to reach the final. However, any great improvements will have to come in the remaining games as this was fairly modest stuff.

Wexford smashed seven goals past the same opponent in the National League, but the hosts were a lot better organised here, smothering their own goalmouth with players as they rebuffed most of what their visitors threw at them.

As well as that, they had a forward in Clodagh Lohan who gave Katie English her toughest outing of the year. However, the Longford attacker ended scoreless, which was a big win for Wexford in the circumstances.

While Wexford will rightly be delighted with their defensive efforts, Longford were extremely limited in quality when trying to turn defensive turnovers into attacking chances, especially in the second-half when they went scoreless and only kicked their first wide in added-time.

The first-half was really poor from Wexford as they looked to blow off the cobwebs. A better team would have had them in serious trouble at the break, and Longford would have led had Katie Crawford not slammed her penalty wide.

The application and hunger just wasn’t good enough in the first-half, but Kent will be happy with the response after the break. Wexford did up the gears and their relentless efforts to turn over every Longford possession almost always bore fruit.

Yet the teams weren’t the only ones to blame for a poor encounter. The LGFA have a serious refereeing problem, and Kildare’s Jason Corcoran was a big issue here.

Every referee will make errors and Corcoran made his fair share and arguably more. However, the real problem was that he refereed the game in a ridiculously finicky way, ticking players for innocuous tackles and slowing up the game with his constant whistle blowing.

It was miraculous that it took until injury-time in the second-half for all these ticks to add up to a yellow card, which came for Bernie Breen. If every referee officiated like this, while it would completely ruin the game, it would at least be consistent. However, this is not how every referee does their job.

The association needs to have a long look at referees and the application of the rules as it is by far the worst, most inconsistently, officiated sport in the country right now.

Wexford probably needed some gelling time, considering there were four personnel changes and multiple positional switches from their league-ending defeat against Kildare in March. While Shauna Murphy and Orlagh Kehoe were out, Bernie Breen has returned to the panel and immediately went straight into the starting line-up.

It might say a little about the experienced Kerry woman’s quality, but also the lack of it from Wexford in general, that she was arguably the best player on the field and didn’t look like someone playing their first inter-county game since last year’s All-Ireland final.

Ciara Roban was back into the starting line-up too. The Baile Dubh Tíre clubwoman was lucky to still be on the field at the start of the second-half but was significantly improved after the interval, including providing the assist for the only goal.

It was also interesting to see former Wexford Youths goalkeeper Sophie Lenehan in attendance. Lizzy Kent has been on the look-out for a second shot-stopper all season and she has long been an admirer of the former Irish under-age international, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lenehan join the squad in the coming weeks.

The changes also saw Sarah Harding-Kenny’s time moonlighting as a corner-forward come to an end, as she was needed in a defensive position. Aisling Murphy was also back after missing the Kildare game, but the Wexford attacker lacked quality service and was very quiet.

Sarah Harding-Kenny was back in her defensive role of old. — © SPORTSFILE

Wexford were a little too careful in the opening half, a little slow to move through the phases, and they just lacked urgency. The hosts went ahead in the third minute when Grace Shannon converted a free after Clodagh Lohan was fouled.

The visitors responded in kind through Caitríona Murray but there seemed a reluctance to take on kickable frees as the half moved on and Wexford wasted some good positions.

The hosts were 0-2 to 0-1 up after Crawford pointed in the twelfth minute, and it could have been worse for Kent’s side two minutes later.

Katelyn McKeon got sandwiched between two Wexford defenders on the way to goal and went to ground. Had the referee just held his whistle for a couple of seconds, Longford found the net, but he couldn’t wait to get involved and after consulting with his umpire he awarded a penalty.

The lack of a sustained advantage came back to bite the hosts when Crawford struck the spot-kick with power but it flashed wide of Leanne Moore’s right-hand post. The let-off probably shook Wexford out of their slumber and they started to get on top.

A clean Emma Tomkins finish provided Wexford with their only point from play of the half in the 17th minute, and the visitors kicked three wides before an Amy Walsh free in additional time gave her side the narrowest of advantages (0-3 to 0-2).

Onlookers might have expected more scores in the second period after the first produced five, but they would have been incorrect in that expectation as Wexford registered the only four.

The most important of those came immediately, as Roban ran at the defence, fed Ciara Banville, and she sent a blistering shot high past Riane McGrath.

Roban scored a minute later to make it 1-4 to 0-2, but just two points would follow in the final 28 minutes as Wexford largely camped inside the Longford half. The visitors kicked six wides but their biggest issue was getting clean shots away.

In a near carbon-copy effort, Banville raced in on the right again in the 39th minute but this time her finish flew over the bar.

Wexford’s final score came in the 58th minute, with Murray converting a free to give them as comfortable a seven-point win as you’ll ever see.

These round-robin games tick along at pace, with Carlow coming to Wexford for the second clash this week. A win would likely seal the Slaneysiders’ spot in the semi-finals, with Kildare, who beat Sunday’s opposition by 3-12 to 0-7 last week, facing Longford the same day.

Wexford:Leanne Moore (St. Anne’s); Aisling Halligan (Clonard/Volunteers), Katie English (Adamstown), Karen Tomkins (Clonee); Bernie Breen (Baile Dubh Tíre), Róisín Murphy (Shelmalier), Sarah Harding-Kenny (Shelmalier); Aoife Cullen (Gusserane), Ciara Banville (Taghmon-Camross, 1-1); Amy Walsh (Blackwater, 0-1 free), Caitríona Murray (Clonee, 0-2 frees), Clara Donnelly (Shelmalier); Ciara Roban (Baile Dubh Tíre, 0-1), Aisling Murphy (Gusserane), Emma Tomkins (Clonee, 0-1). Subs. - Aobhe Manley (Shelmalier) for K. Tomkins (45), Leah Furlong (Adamstown) for Walsh (45), Chloe Foxe (Clongeen) for E. Tomkins (49), Maria Byrne (Kilmore) for A. Murphy (56), Niamh Butler (Clonard/Volunteers) for Cullen (58).

Longford: Riane McGrath; Shauna McCormack, Leanne Keegan (capt.), Emma Doris; Caoimhe McCormack, Maria Kelleher, Grace Kenny; Grace Shannon (0-1), Eimear O’Brien; Hannah Glennon, Caoimhe Lohan, Katie Crawford (0-1); Ellen Byrne, Clodagh Lohan, Edel Sheehy. Subs. - Ashling Cosgrove for Glennon (14), Ciara Mulligan for McKeon (42), Edel Sheehy for Caoimhe Lohan (56), Emily Reilly for S. McCormack (60).

Referee: Jason Corcoran (Kildare).