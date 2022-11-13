Unruly scenes mar end of Oulart-The Ballagh’s championship exit

LEINSTER GAA Council officials will await the referee’s report after unruly scenes marred the closing stages of Oulart-The Ballagh’s surprise quarter-final exit to Naomh Barróg of Dublin in the AIB Club Intermediate hurling championship on Saturday.

Wexford’s Derek Kent, the incoming Chairman of the Council, was among the attendance in Parnell Park, Donnycarney when a row erupted directly in front of the Oulart-The Ballagh dug-out near the end of extra-time.

Fighting also broke out in the stand directly behind the location of the original flashpoint before order was restored and the game continued.

Prior to resuming, the referee, Shane Guinan from Offaly, issued straight red cards to two of the Oulart-The Ballagh starting team who had had been replaced before the row commenced.

Six additional minutes were required after tensions eased, with Naomh Barróg’s Paddy Doyle putting his side one point ahead before Oulart-The Ballagh free-taker Billy Dunne converted the equaliser from his own 65-metre line with the last puck of a very entertaining game (2-22 to 1-25).

This meant penalties were required and, although Darragh Hayes and Rory Jacob netted for the Wexford side, they bowed out 3-2 after Joe Flanagan scored for Naomh Barróg from the last of the ten pucks.