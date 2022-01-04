Uncertain times for Wexford ahead of Walsh Cup Senior hurling opener with Laois

Joe O’Connor, who is going travelling, is the only absentee from the 2022 panel. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Wexford hurling manager Darragh Egan says that despite the problems caused by Covid-19, training has been going really well. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

DARRAGH EGAN admits he may not be able to decide on a squad for their Walsh Cup Senior hurling opener with Laois until some 48 hours before the game.

Wexford travel to Rathdowney on Sunday next for their first game under the Tipperary native’s management, but it’s still unknown as to what player(s) will be available given the Omicron pandemic that is sweeping the country at the moment.

Egan gave a recent training session at Ferns Centre of Excellence as the perfect example and the problems facing inter-county squads as they prepare for the forthcoming Allianz National League hurling and football campaigns.

“We had 32 players earmarked for training but ended up with 23 players. This in the main was due to Covid-19 related issues but it saw a 33 per cent drop in player numbers in the matter of hours. It shows the speed of the Omicron virus, so the reality is, it’s very difficult at the moment.

“We will train on Friday. Hopefully we can assemble a squad, but we will need some thirty players given the manner the Omicron virus is impacting the country. This is a game changer in the preparation of inter-county squads, but it’s something we will have to deal with on a daily basis,’ added Egan.

But the preparations will continue through the week and Egan and his backroom of Willie Cleary and Niall Corcoran are hoping that all players will be available.

“Given the impact of the Omicron virus we have been allowed to work off a squad of 30 players which is crucial in the current climate. I have already highlighted how quickly this (virus) can impact a squad, so it will be necessary to have 30 players available in the 48-hour lead up to the game.

‘We’ll train on Friday evening, when, hopefully, we will know the availability of players. It’s not ideal but that’s the climate we live in at present,” said Egan.

It is difficult for one to get their head around everything that is going on, but Egan is still looking forward to seeing his charges in competitive action for the first time under his stewardship.

Wexford for their league opener come up against reigning All-Ireland and National League champions, Limerick, at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

“Despite the problems the training is going really well. The players are putting in a great effort and I’m pleased with the response,” he said.

“The Walsh Cup is coming up at an ideal time, game wise, for it will give us much needed game time in preparation for the league opener at the end of the month.

“We will find it a worthwhile exercise, as hopefully, we will be able to give the majority of the squad game time.

“We will introduce some new players, which is important, but we will not be throwing them all in together.

“We will field our strongest possible sides, with some younger players also introduced, but not too many at the same time, as it would not serve an ideal purpose.

“I am working closely with Keith (Rossiter) the U20 manager. There are many promising players with the U20 which will be looking at,” added Egan.

Among the players brought into the squad are Kyle Scallan (Faythe Harriers), Cian Byrne (Fethard-on-Sea), Oisin Pepper (Rapparees) and Seamie O’Hagan (Buffers Alley). However, O’Hagan will be unavailable for Walsh Cup action having injured a bone in his ankle during training.

“Seamie (O’Hagan) is making progress. He has the foot in a boot so hopefully he will be available soon,” said Egan.

Egan will also be without the Reck brothers, Damian and Shane, along with Seamus Casey, as they continue preparations with their club, Oylegate-Glenbrien, for their Leinster Intermediate hurling club final with Naas.

However, Shane is in a race against time to be available for the game.

“Shane is in recovery with a knee ligament injury which has seen him miss earlier games.

“He is making satisfactory progress, but should the final go back a week, with Naas also involved in the Senior club football final, he stands a realistic chance of making the game. He is progressing really well.”

Egan is very happy with the players’ response to training.

“I’m very happy with the players’ response. They are putting in a great effort so hopefully everything will be fine for the Laois game,’ added Egan.

The only absentee from last year’s squad is Joe O’Connor who is going travelling.

Finally, congratulations to Dee O’Keeffe on his marriage to Megan Burns, daughter of Jarleth Burns, the former Armagh player, and who recently stood for Presidency of the G.A.A.

The happy couple tied the knot on Tuesday last.