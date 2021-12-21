Una Leacy: ‘All I can do is try to read the game as best as I can’

Una Leacy has had a campaign to cherish for Oulart-The Ballagh, nabbing hat-tricks in county and All-Ireland finals. However, the joy of being out there, of playing with her team, is what’s kept her fighting back.

‘It’s indescribable,’ she said. ‘Every match I’m playing I’m counting my stars that I’m even able to tog out and play. The ball was just landing perfect for me today, even on the kick-in ball I was like ‘they are going to hook me’ because obviously my pace is not what it was, but the feeling is just amazing.

‘I suppose I’m lucky enough because my body can’t get to places as quick as I can, I have to be thinking upstairs, I have to be getting into the right places at the right time, all I can do is try to read the game as best as I can to be in the right position, my player is going to be beside me if not.’

There were moments in the game when things got tense, but Leacy didn’t seem to have any doubts about the outcome, there’s a real belief in everything this Oulart team does, and Una explains their thought process.

‘We knew they were going to have a purple patch,’ she said. Slaughtneil had it last week and we were telling ourselves no soft goals, now I know two soft goals went in, but I think it was the work rate, the girls just kept on working.

‘We kept taking it fifteen minutes by fifteen minutes, I suppose the want to win, and with Stacey getting married yesterday, we couldn’t enjoy her wedding day, that was kinda driving us on too, we wanted to give her a special day, let her really enjoy her wedding night tonight as much as she can.

‘When you see the work rate of them, Stacey getting married yesterday and player of the match, she was literally everywhere, I don’t know where she gets her energy from, she was killing the dance floor last night as well!’

Leacy also took the opportunity to pay tribute to some of the unheralded members of her side, the ones that don’t necessarily get the headlines.

‘The backs were just amazing when they came out with the ball, Miria O’Dowd, Katie Roche, they are unsung heroes. Then you’ve Katie Gallagher who never gets any recognition really, they are not rated what they should be.

‘Katie Gallagher, the last two matches she has stood up and been counted at times when we were under pressure, I remember again Thomastown she caught a great ball and drove on, that takes the pressure off everyone else.

‘I remember years of winning with Wexford, we were always saying, if you are under pressure, someone do something great, catch a ball, do the dirty hook, it gets everyone going again. Katie is doing that every day for us, her workrate is fantastic.’

Una and her Oulart team will enjoy the next few days, but they will have the opportunity to do it all over again in a little over a month’s time.

‘It’s mad to think, in a month’s time we will be back defending out Leinster title,’ she said.

It would take a brave fool to bet against Oulart successfully doing just that.