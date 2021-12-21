Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

All-Ireland Club Senior Camogie Championship

Una Leacy: ‘All I can do is try to read the game as best as I can’

Una Leacy of Oulart the Ballagh makes her way out to the pitch with team-mates before the 2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship Final match between Sarsfields and Oulart the Ballagh at UMPC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand
18 December 2021; Una Leacy of Oulart the Ballagh shoots to score her side's third goal despite the efforts of Laura Ward of Sarsfields during the 2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship Final match between Sarsfields and Oulart the Ballagh at UMPC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Una Leacy of Oulart the Ballagh makes her way out to the pitch with team-mates before the 2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship Final match between Sarsfields and Oulart the Ballagh at UMPC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Una Leacy of Oulart the Ballagh makes her way out to the pitch with team-mates before the 2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship Final match between Sarsfields and Oulart the Ballagh at UMPC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

18 December 2021; Una Leacy of Oulart the Ballagh shoots to score her side's third goal despite the efforts of Laura Ward of Sarsfields during the 2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship Final match between Sarsfields and Oulart the Ballagh at UMPC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

18 December 2021; Una Leacy of Oulart the Ballagh shoots to score her side's third goal despite the efforts of Laura Ward of Sarsfields during the 2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship Final match between Sarsfields and Oulart the Ballagh at UMPC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

/

Una Leacy of Oulart the Ballagh makes her way out to the pitch with team-mates before the 2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship Final match between Sarsfields and Oulart the Ballagh at UMPC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

wexfordpeople

Una Leacy has had a campaign to cherish for Oulart-The Ballagh, nabbing hat-tricks in county and All-Ireland finals. However, the joy of being out there, of playing with her team, is what’s kept her fighting back.

It’s indescribable,’ she said. ‘Every match I’m playing I’m counting my stars that I’m even able to tog out and play. The ball was just landing perfect for me today, even on the kick-in ball I was like ‘they are going to hook me’ because obviously my pace is not what it was, but the feeling is just amazing.

Privacy