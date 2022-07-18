Top Rapparees reaction as they overcome St. Martin’s in Wexford Senior hurling championship

Mikey Coleman (St. Martin's) on the ball as team-mate David Codd and Kevin Courtney (Rapparees) look on.

RAPPAREES 1-24 ST. MARTIN’S 0-20

HOLDERS RAPPAREES exuded calmness and maturity as they overcame a dismissal after just nine minutes to record a very impressive seven-point success over St. Martin’s in this Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship Group B game in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Friday.

It looked like they were set for a difficult evening when Lenny Connolly received a straight red card for an incident that left Diarmuid O’Leary grounded on the uncovered side of the field, but their response to adversity was admirable.

I don’t intend it as an insult to suggest that some Rapparees teams of old would have self-destructed in similar circumstances, but this crew showed the true hallmark of champions as the blow only served to further unite rather than deflate them.

The other key factor involved in getting the job done was their superb use of the ball. Every Rapparees player in possession seemed to have that split second to think about the best option, and their zippy short passes were crisp and accurate for the most part.

Whatever happens in the weeks to come, the outstanding job done by manager Declan Ruth in this campaign and last year’s must be acknowledged again.

Those of us, this writer included, who would love to see a passionate Wexford man in charge of our county Senior hurlers will be hoping that ‘Skippy’ shares a similar personal ambition, because he would surely merit serious consideration down the road.

A fascinating last round is in store in this group, with the Rapps and Ferns on six points apiece, three more teams on four, and only four places available for the five contenders.

And unless St. Martin’s step it up considerably against the latter, they could be in serious bother, because they seemed to lack togetherness along with the necessary drive in this encounter.

Certainly, there can be no excuses when a game is lost by seven points after having an extra man for more than three-quarters of the action, but Rapparees fully merited that wide winning margin.

The breathing space they worked so hard to create arrived in the 47th minute when a miscued delivery by substitute Darragh Pepper was fumbled by Martin’s substitute Daithí Waters at the Clonard end.

Nick Doyle made the most of the opening, finishing at the second attempt after his initial effort was saved by Dylan Byrne.

That goal made it 1-19 to 0-15 in favour of the holders, and that seven-point margin was still in place at the finish.

The standard of point-taking was excellent in the opening half, with the Rapps holding a 0-16 to 0-11 interval lead after a mere seven wides were registered in all (four from St. Martin’s).

In particular, both goalkeepers proved adept at finding players in space from quick, accurate puck-outs, and some of the scoring was right out of the top drawer.

Rapparees right half-back James Peare split the posts three times, twice off his right side and once via his left, while Ricky Fox was equally menacing on the same flank and raised a couple of white flags.

Ryan Mahon was presented with a number of opportunities from frees and sent over seven placed balls plus one from play, while doubles from Jake Firman, Luke Kavanagh and Kyle Firman proved essential in keeping St. Martin’s in touch.

Rapparees led by 0-4 to 0-2 at the time of Connolly’s dismissal, with Fox, Mahon (free) Oisín Pepper and Peare on target. And they ensured that gap never slipped below two, always coming up with a swift answer whenever St. Martin’s managed to pick off a score.

A case in point arrived in the 15th minute, with Anthony Larkin finding James Peare immediately from a puck-out to ensure a Kyle Firman point was cancelled out just 15 seconds later (0-7 to 0-4).

The Rapps continued to use Tommy Foley in his usual sweeping role so, with Connolly departed, it meant that Oisín Pepper was effectively all alone in a one-man inside forward line.

And yet, he held the ball up superbly in the left corner in the 21st minute, waiting for back-up to arrive in the form of team captain Kevin Foley for a fine point.

Luke Kavanagh responded, only for James Peare to avail of a Ricky Fox feed to deliver his third point in the course of another excellent performance from one of the players of the championship thus far.

Fox, Mahon and Jack Kelly chipped in with further efforts from play as the Rapps went on to lead by 0-16 to 0-11 at the break, with St. Martin’s resuming with an out-of-sorts Jack O’Connor at right half-forward.

A Mahon free was the first score of the new half, but their rivals threatened a strong comeback when Mark Maloney and Joe Coleman (two frees) narrowed the gap to 17-14 by the 41st minute. Kevin Foley provided inspiration with a sweetly-struck line ball from the right flank, with Luke Kavanagh and Mahon (free) going on to swap points before that game-clinching Nick Doyle goal.

A very pleasing night for the Rapps – who only shot one second-half wide – ended with two introductions of note. Leading the way was Anthony Murphy, who marked his first touch in Senior hurling with a fine point, before the evergreen ‘Mossy’ Mahon made a late appearance having featured as a teenage wing-forward in the 1998 final loss to Rathnure.

Rapparees: Anthony Larkin; Dillon Redmond, Liam Ryan, Kevin Courtney; James Peare (0-3), Ben Edwards, Jack Kelly (0-1); Kevin Foley (capt., 0-3, 1 line ball), Alan Tobin; Ricky Fox (0-2), Nick Doyle (1-0), Ryan Mahon (0-12, 11 frees); Tommy Foley, Lenny Connolly, Oisín Pepper (0-1). Subs. – Darragh Pepper (0-1) for T. Foley (40), Óran Carty for Fox (52), Dylan McVeigh for Mahon (55), Anthony Murphy (0-1) for Tobin (57), Tomás Mahon for Doyle (60+2).

St. Martin’s: Dylan Byrne; Diarmuid O’Leary, Conor Firman (capt.), Philip Dempsey; Mark Maloney (0-1), Patrick O’Connor, David Codd; Joe Barrett, Jake Firman (0-2); Luke Kavanagh (0-3), Joe Coleman (0-7, 6 frees), Mikey Coleman (0-1); Kyle Firman (0-2), Jack O’Connor (0-3, 1 free), Conor Kelly. Subs. – Daithí Waters for P. O’Connor (41), Jack Devereux (0-1) for M. Coleman (41), Zac Firman for Kelly (46).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Blackwater).