Tony Doran's GAA quiz attracts over 90 enthusiasts to Buffers Alley

OVER NINETY GAA followers from Wexford and further afield gathered in Buffers Alley for the annual Tony Doran GAA quiz.

Tony, the quizmaster, was delighted to welcome everyone and especially the regular question time enthusiasts who travel from venue to venue throughout the year testing their local and inter-county GAA and camogie knowledge.

Tony had been busy compiling questions over the winter months and, while he assumed everyone would have the correct answers, that was far from the case, with the most knowledgeable finding some of them tricky!

With eight rounds of ten questions, it was neck to neck for most of the night, with the narrowest of margins dividing the top five going into the final round.

However, the table featuring Ed Rowsome, Peter Mernagh, Ned Buggy and Niall Carter sneaked ahead for first place, with the quartet of Joe Sullivan, Colin Breen, Brian Carty and Tom Sullivan coming in a close second after a very keen contest.

The next highest team representing Askamore-Kilrush were Davy Donohoe, Paddy Doyle, Gerard Kinsella and Tommy Woodbyrne.

Buffers Alley’s Chairman, Johnny Dempsey, announced the winners to much applause from their opponents, and he congratulated all the contestants for supporting the club in such large numbers.

A number of non-contestants came along to support the quiz and had an opportunity to win many of the prizes that were sponsored by club members and the local business community.

In his final address, Tony thanked everyone who sponsored these prizes, in addition to the many spot prizes that were donated.

Now that the quiz is back up and running after restrictions for the past few years, it’s onwards and upwards to the 2024 get-together. And, who knows, we might have different people in the winners’ enclosure!