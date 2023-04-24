Tom Dempsey: Sloppy finish to decent first-half a big turning point for Wexford hurlers in loss to Galway

THE HURLING championship started with a bang last weekend, and before I get into the Salthill action there are a couple of overall observations that I need to make.

Firstly, only one hurling game was free to air on our national television station who once again now have almost total franchise on the public small ball viewing rights.

Yes, BBC are in on the act now, but it appears their main focus will be on football so many dedicated punters out there are at the mercy of the decision-makers (not sure whether it is RTE or the GAA) as to what games are available.

GAAGo showed the Wexford game on Saturday evening but sadly many of our genuine followers, particularly in the older age (non techie) group, are deprived of access to the games.

This is so wrong in my view, and all the major hurling games (within reason) should be an easy addition to everybody’s calendar. Apart from this being the right thing to do, it would also help in addressing the under-promotion of one of the country’s greatest products.

Secondly, as per nearly every weekend, referees have received a fair bit of criticism over the two weekend days and a little harshly in my opinion.

There is and will be much focus on the twelve men designated to inter-county duties this year, and my understanding is that the remuneration is very little bar some mileage etc.

The GPA have made some great changes for players and I think it is now time to include our top referees in the players’ grant scheme, because expecting people to shoulder such responsibility for the love of the game is not really acceptable any more.

Walking into Pearse Stadium last weekend I was greeted with the unwelcome news that Lee Chin and Damien Reck would not start, which was a fierce blow to our aspirations.

The lads, in fairness, seemed to use it as a good motivational tool and got off to a blistering start with Conor Mac and the outstanding Liam Óg shaking Éanna Murphy’s net in the first four minutes.

The Anne’s man scored a goal and two and was brought down for the penalty in a performance that once again rolled back the years and emphasised what a special player he has been for the purple and gold after overcoming two cruciates over the years.

Galway settled more into the game after that and to their credit outpointed Wexford heavily over the next 60 minutes or so, and the six-point winning margin was well merited.

For the remainder of the first-half Wexford were comfortable and well set up, leading by four after 26 minutes. The big turning point for me, however, was that we allowed the Tribesmen five of the next six points in the latter stages of the half, enabling Henry’s men to go in level at half-time.

The signs were ominous from that point on as, given the bright start, the least we required psychologically was to have an interval lead.

Galway just seemed to take off at the start of the second-half and the penalty opportunity and turnaround, which saw a swing from a possible two to six points, effectively finished the game as a contest.

Galway frustrated their fans with a short game at times but our inability to breach their half-back line allowed the game to be played mostly in our half for the rest of the game.

Their worry is the quiet shot-stopping day that James Lawlor enjoyed, but they were very heartened I’m sure by Evan Niland launching himself onto the big stage with some incredible shooting.

From our side Matthew O’Hanlon was outstanding yet again, emphasising how important he is to the team both as a player and leader, and Jack O’Connor had a huge influence when he came on and will challenge strongly for a starting spot next weekend.

It was great to see Rory going through the game unhindered by injury, but I like many others would prefer to see him spend more time closer to the opposition goal.

Antrim’s draw with Dublin caught a few by surprise, but I must admit I always felt it was going to be a hazardous journey for the boys in blue.

Some say it is a good result for us, but in my view it will possibly serve to give the Saffrons hope and confidence for next week’s journey to Chadwicks Wexford Park and won’t make things any easier for us in Croker in a couple of weeks.

Conal Cunning is one of a lot of threats we face on Saturday and no doubt Antrim will view this game as their greatest opportunity.

For me, however, we should have more than enough to see this challenge down, with our own backyard being a distinct advantage. My wish for the week is that injuries come right and stay right.

All going well, we can qualify and set ourselves up for a Leinster semi with Kilkenny in the Park. Now, wouldn’t that be something to look forward to?