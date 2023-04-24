Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tom Dempsey: Sloppy finish to decent first-half a big turning point for Wexford hurlers in loss to Galway

The impressive Liam Og McGovern of Wexford tries to shake off the attentions of Galway's Daithi Burke. Expand

Close

The impressive Liam Og McGovern of Wexford tries to shake off the attentions of Galway's Daithi Burke.

The impressive Liam Og McGovern of Wexford tries to shake off the attentions of Galway's Daithi Burke.

The impressive Liam Og McGovern of Wexford tries to shake off the attentions of Galway's Daithi Burke.

wexfordpeople

Tom Dempsey

THE HURLING championship started with a bang last weekend, and before I get into the Salthill action there are a couple of overall observations that I need to make.

Firstly, only one hurling game was free to air on our national television station who once again now have almost total franchise on the public small ball viewing rights.

Privacy