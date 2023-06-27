Tom Dempsey previews the start of the Pettitt's Senior hurling championship

Guest analyst TOM DEMPSEY previews the SHC ties

Ferns St. Aidan’s will set out in defence of the title for the first time with a tough test against Shelmaliers that Tom Dempsey predicts will end in a draw.

WE’RE back to club hurling action starting this weekend and my favourite time of year. I have previously aired my major issues with the short timespan of our club season, and there is no doubt in my mind that for the good of Wexford hurling this needs to be debated seriously before next year.

There is no quick fix but if we are delusional enough to think that five or six weeks of club championship activity (for some clubs) will lead to improvement, we are sadly mistaken.

A muscle injury could effectively rob a player of any competitive action, and to my knowledge Waterford and Wexford are two of the few counties operating this system.

One of the biggest pressure points on our system is the desire in headquarters to end everything in the one calendar year which saw the All-Ireland Club finals brought forward from St. Patrick’s Day which again, for me, was a serious mistake.

In effect, we held every club to ransom just for the four clubs that ended up contesting the finals, and given up a perfect day to showcase our games in the process.

A challenge to many clubs’ preparation this year is the number of players who are overseas, and the figures have been steadily growing since lockdown.

It will influence many teams’ aspirations as we move further into an era where the world is becoming a smaller place, with this trend unlikely to alter any time soon.

First rounds are very hard to call with no form line to bank on, but any club manager will testify that it is so important and reassuring to get points on the board early.

Oulart-The Ballagh and Crossabeg-Ballymurn get the weekend started, with the latter being greatly boosted by the return of the long-striking Paudie Foley.

However, having seen Colin Sunderland’s men in action recently, I tentatively give them the vote to get off to a winning start.

For obvious reasons I’ll leave the Harriers and Glynn-Barntown to someone else to call.

I think the Martin’s, who although weakened performed so well last year, will account for the Anne’s, and one of the most interesting games will be Gorey versus Oylegate-Glenbrien.

It’s Dessie Mythen’s managerial debut with the latter, and word is that they are moving well but, on this occasion, I will go for one of the pre-season favourites under my old friend Ger Cushe to edge this one.

Rapparees look to have a full pack and will be anxious to start well against Rathnure, and I think they will. You can never discount the men from the mountain, however. The final game between Ferns and Shelmaliers is, for me, the hardest to call. Champions versus potential contenders and I’m going for a draw here with two teams who will feature strongly at the business end.

So, those are my uncertain tips for next weekend and one thing is for sure, we will know a lot more by Sunday evening.

There’s a lot to look forward to, and good luck to all the teams. God, I love the local championship; let the fireworks begin.