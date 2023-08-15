Tom Dempsey: Gorey get my vote, so Oylegate-Glenbrien should be delighted!

Oylegate-Glenbrien will be happy given my recent tips!

LAST FRIDAY evening’s relegation play-off brought unpredictability to a new level, with Glynn-Barntown scoring three goals in the last six or so minutes to survive a game that ten minutes earlier seemed to be beyond them.

I have a policy not to comment on a game that holds a vested interest, but I must remark that despite the relief of my son’s team securing their status, I had a heavy heart in the days after that it was at the expense of Rathnure.

During my own hurling time I have had many battles with the men in black and amber and, believe you me, there was no mercy ever shown from either side, but when all was said and done there was no club or hurling people that I have more respect and admiration for, and I know the same is felt by the people of Buffers Alley.

The war was always left on the field of play and, quite simply, they set the standards that all clubs in the county were hoping to aspire to.

The greatest memories I have are the battles with ‘Blondie’ O’Connell and the wonderful fatherly advice given by the late Martin Codd when I came into the Wexford Minor panel as a Juvenile.

I genuinely hope, and know, that these great hurling men will return to the top table as soon as possible.

Friday night must have been so tough to take given the big second-half lead and the consequences of the result, but no better men to bounce back and I know they can look forward to many great days ahead.

Before I leave Friday’s game, I must refer to a player that for me doesn’t fully get the credit he deserves. I have been honoured to track John Leacy’s career since he was a chap.

For the umpteenth time I saw him again last week head home from the field with a bag of sliotars, having practiced his shooting and striking in preparation for his next game.

For me he is one of the sweetest strikers of the ball I have seen in my time in hurling, and his contribution to his club and leadership on the field was again exemplified on Friday evening. I have seen great clubmen and players over the years, and for me John Leacy is up there with the best of them.

Soon after Oylegate’s wonderful achievement of reaching a county final for the first time in 60 years I was approached by a delegation of high-ranking officials from the club, including Seán Quirke, two Heffernan brothers, Pat Murphy, and David Kelly.

Their purpose was to plead with me to tip Gorey to win the final as, given my prediction record on Dessie Mythen’s charges’ year to date, they would regard it as disastrous if I were to favour them in next weekend’s showpiece.

They further increased the pressure by threatening that I would be prohibited from appearing in any further Ray Quigley musicals if I didn’t adhere to their request.

Faced with such serious consequences, I would like to now tip James Quirke’s Gorey to win on Sunday.

In all honesty it concurs with my gut feeling that the experience and player strength of the north county men will carry them through but, having witnessed first-hand the style of play and momentum generated over the past few weeks by the men in blue, I can’t say I am predicting with certainty.

The Oylegate-Glenbrien men’s style of play is very like the great Oulart teams of a few years ago, and Dessie has done a wonderful job in instilling a confidence and belief in the process that has carried them this far.

We all know how effective Podge, Séamus, Mikie and the Recks are, but that is brilliantly complemented by some of the lesser-known players like the Hourihanes, Conor Heffernan, Pa Cullen et al, and their coolness under pressure has been a hallmark of their play.

Aaron Duggan always seeks to play the right ball and, overall, they have probably the best structure in the county at present.

They will provide a serious challenge, but I think Gorey will be well warned and appreciate the battle they face to win their second title.

Jack Cushe was outstanding against St. Martin’s (and has been all year) and outfield the men in green have stars all over.

The big confrontations will be worth the admission money alone: Mikie Kelly v. Jack Cullen, Eoin Molloy v. Podge Doran, Séamus Casey v. Cian Molloy, and Cathal Dunbar v. Damien Reck.

How Oylegate handle the day will be vital. I could go on and on as there are so many unanswered questions which only Sunday will reveal, and I can’t wait for it.

I do have one little piece of advice for all the players. I played in a few finals in what seems like another world at this stage, and my biggest regret is that I didn’t allow myself to enjoy what was in front of me.

It’s a huge privilege to wear your club jersey in a county final, so to the best of your ability do everything possible to embrace and make the best of what is a special time for everyone in your club. There will be nerves, but will we all get up again on Monday morning and life goes on.

St. James’ hit new territory on Saturday in the Intermediate final, having come through a cracker against a Cathal Doyle-inspired Taghmon team.

They face a Cloughbawn side as underdogs and I feel that a forward line containing Harry Kehoe and Connal Flood will be a little too hot for them to handle. Let the fireworks begin.