Three changes on bench as Wexford hurlers visit Kerry

Wexford Senior hurling manager Darragh Egan has named an unchanged starting 15 for Saturday’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Kerry in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 2 p.m.

However, three alterations have been made to the squad of 26, with Ross Banville, Niall Murphy and Oisin Pepper replaced by Shane Reck and the Faythe Harriers pair of Richie Lawlor and Kyle Scallan respectively.

Tickets remain on sale through the usual channels, and the game will be live streamed on GAAGO for a €10 fee.