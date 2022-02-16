This couch potato likes Wexford’s feet on ground attitude

I HAVE officially deemed myself a couch potato after enjoying an uninterrupted weekend of GAA, soccer and rugby, only interrupted on Sunday evening when I made a simple query as to what’s for tea.

This resulted in my television being plugged out. Women can be funny that way.

The contrasting emotions of sport were forcibly brought home on Saturday as the two club finals ended in the most dramatic fashion imaginable.

The most valuable medal in hurling or football for my money is an All-Ireland club medal, and congratulations to our south-east neighbours Ballygunner on being the first Waterford club to achieve that dream.

The name Harry Ruddle will be forever remembered in hurling history, and I can’t imagine that even he had ever envisaged, when being introduced with less than ten minutes to go, the incredible drama that he was about to unleash on the famous old stadium.

The club championships are the GAA’s greatest invention. For me, nothing matches the parishes’ big day out and thank God I was lucky enough to have experienced it.

My best and worst days on the field were in the winning and losing of an All-Ireland club final. So, I say to the men from Waterford, enjoy every minute of your incredible achievement.

One thing that did strike me was the size of the victors’ backroom team and how professional things have become. Back in 1989 our backroom team consisted of three wise men – Pierie Butler, Jack Hall and John Doyle – with Fr. Jim Butler responsible for almost everything else bar physio and hurls.

In fairness, everyone in the club contributed but I just hope we don’t go over the top with professionalism. Only time will tell.

Limerick and particularly Gearóid Hegarty shipped a fair deal of criticism on Saturday evening, and I must commend Donal Óg on calling it straight even though I don’t always agree with the Cork man’s thoughts.

When a team makes the breakthrough, their popularity generally holds, until they become too successful and then the outsiders begin to dislike them.

I remember getting a not so nice reception at the county final replay when we hit the field in 1989 (maybe deserved), which was much different to the way things were looked at when the Alley emerged in the late ’60s.

Limerick play it close to the line and that has been documented. Most successful teams over the years have had their enforcers but, in fairness to Limerick, they weren’t called out as publicly as the current champions.

The Limerick man was wrong and out of order, but the criticism will fuel a siege mentality that many great teams have and, in my opinion, will further galvanise the current champions.

Back to our own men, and we have had a dream start to the current league. I felt we were the better team for the most part against Clare, although I was relieved when Dee smashed home the final nail with five minutes remaining.

Rory O’Connor announced his return in his own unique flamboyant way. He was outstanding in the first-half particularly, and I was also hugely impressed with the quality of direct ball he was receiving from his team-mates.

Jack O’Connor also led from the front as he does with the club, and further back Mark Fanning was outstanding and almost unbeatable.

Playing into the breeze, we led at half-time due to a strong defensive display and some wayward Clare shooting.

Although not employing a sweeping system, we have compacted very well and the level of comfort with our new system of play has been remarkable, even at this early stage.

To have four points in the bank before travelling to the west in a couple of weeks is a great cushion, and to a certain extent it takes a lot of pressure off in our fight for an overall high placing in the group.

Listening to the manager and players, I also like the keep our feet on the ground attitude and in short I couldn’t be happier with the position we find ourselves in, while appreciating that there is still a lot of work to be done.

Clare for their part won’t feel all is lost as, with Tony Kelly, Shane O’Donnell and a couple more due to return, they will mount a strong championship bid.

So, with the weather improving it will be off the couch and out to the matches.

Here’s to a great yellow belly year.