The great escape sparks joy as Wexford hurlers avoid the drop

Wexford attacker Rory O’Connor is tackled by Conor Delaney, who replaced the injured Mikey Butler at an early stage.

Liam Óg McGovern scoring the first of his two second-half goals during Sunday’s pulsating second-half.

THE PRESSURE was intense and the tension was unbearable at times, but the twin feelings of joy and relief that greeted the final whistle made it all worthwhile.

After an afternoon of incredible drama and marvellous entertainment, the Wexford Senior hurlers can sit back and relax this week, happy in the knowledge that they have preserved our status as a top-tier county for 2024.

Our very survival in our own province was on the line before 9,725 captivated spectators in sun-drenched Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, with the worst-case scenario almost too painful to even contemplate beforehand.

With the fervent hopes of survival resting on their shoulders, the hosts recovered from an eight-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to secure a 4-23 to 5-18 success in a memorable match jam-packed with major twists and turns.

A ten-minute delay to the throw-in meant that the result in Mullingar was known by the time a burst of 1-1 from Tom Phelan (goal) and Conor Delaney (point) brought Kilkenny level (4-17 each) with ten minutes left.

Antrim had beaten Westmeath by 4-24 to 1-19 to preserve their own status, but it meant Wexford needed to either draw or win in order to stay up at the expense of the midlanders.

And they had to do it the hard way because, although Oisín Foley immediately restored their lead after catching James Lawlor’s puck-out and splitting the posts, Kilkenny responded instantly with their fifth goal.

Eoin Cody latched on to the break from Eoin Murphy’s restart and netted for the third time to make it 5-17 to 4-18, but the real drama was only beginning.

When they were needed most, the Wexford players stood tall and proceeded to outscore Kilkenny by 0-5 to 0-1 down the home straight, with outstanding captain Lee Chin setting the tone.

After slotting over a free, he drifted outfield, intercepted a Kilkenny clearance and burst through a series of attemped tackles before lashing over the equaliser in the 67th minute (4-20 to 5-17).

Cathal Dunbar then pointed an absolute peach of a line ball from under the stand into the town end, before the strong-finishing Oisín Foley was picked out by Conor Hearne to push Wexford into a two-point lead.

T.J. Reid responded from a free, and a Pádraig Walsh shot was waved wide, before Dunbar ran on to the dropping ball from the puck-out and sent over the last point of an absorbing game.

Kilkenny did apply late pressure, with Billy Ryan striking a wide before Wexford survived one late threatening attack due to a throw by T.J. Reid. Referee Colm Lyons had blown for a free out a split second before the net rattled, courtesy of Alan Murphy, and 30 seconds later the great escape was completed.

The fears for Wexford had grown after their slow start, with Kilkenny captain Eoin Cody winning the toss and opting to play into the wind first.

And it looked like a wise decision after goals from Cody and Martin Keoghan in the second and fifth minutes powered the visitors into an early 2-1 to 0-2 lead.

Wexford’s first big boost arrived in the 24th minute, when Lee Chin drilled home a penalty earned by Jack O’Connor to reduce the deficit to five points (2-8 to 1-6).

And when Oisín Foley fed his namesake, Kevin, for a second goal just over 90 seconds later, it was very much a case of game on.

The recalled Diarmuid O’Keeffe, who excelled in a sweeping role, restored their lead for the first time since Lee Chin’s early free to leave Wexford ahead by 2-11 to 2-10 at half-time.

Two goals in the space of four minutes on the restart by the outstanding Liam Óg McGovern left Wexford looking good with a 4-13 to 2-12 advantage, but Eoin Cody’s second left everything still to play for entering the last quarter.

A four-point Wexford lead, after scores by Rory O’Connor and an inspiring solo effort by Liam Ryan, was wiped out when Tom Phelan netted with a classy finish before Conor Delaney drilled over from distance (4-17 each).

The outcome was impossible to predict at that stage, but Wexford held their collective nerve and came up with those priceless late scores to stay afloat for 2024, with Carlow replacing Westmeath in the Leinster championship instead after their exciting Joe McDonagh Cup final win over Offaly in Croke Park on Saturday.

A large home crowd had arrived early to pack the main stand, and their nerves weren’t helped by the news that staunch defender Shane Reck had joined his brother, Damien, on the list of casualties after damaging a hamstring during the week.

His place went to Joe O’Connor who was given the task of marking Tom Phelan, with Simon Donohoe on Eoin Cody, Matthew O’Hanlon on old foe T.J. Reid, Conor Devitt on Billy Drennan, Liam Ryan on Martin Keoghan, and Ian Carty on Adrian Mullen.

Remedial action was needed at an early stage after Kilkenny bossed the first quarter, but the mentors didn’t hang about as Joe O’Connor was called ashore and Under-20 stalwart Conor Foley entered the fray.

And while the concession of nine goals in the last two games would ordinarily be a big cause for concern, the bottom line is that it didn’t really matter on Sunday given that Wexford were so prolific at the other end.

Their wide count of nine in the first-half was a worry, even though that super recovery had resulted in a 2-11 to 2-10 lead being established by half-time.

However, given the extremely high stakes, it was a joy to see Wexford strike an additional 2-12 after the break while only delivering two more wayward shots in the process – both from Jack O’Connor (line ball and play) in the 38th and 49th minutes.

An early boost – when Lee Chin knocked over a free after Huw Lawlor spilled possession when pressure was applied – was quickly erased when Martin Keoghan and John Donnelly combined to free Eoin Cody for the first of his three goals inside two minutes.

Adrian Mullen added a point from a Walter Walsh handpass, but Chin hit back after latching on to a delivery by Liam Óg McGovern, who had a magnificent game along with clubmate Diarmuid O’Keeffe.

With Chin and Conor McDonald remaining on the inside line, and Rory O’Connor given the freedom to drift out and roam, the Wexford attack looked more potent and the increased emphasis on the long ball was a pleasure for long-suffering fans to witness.

Yet for all that, the defence looked vulnerable in those early exchanges, and they conceded again in the fifth minute when Darragh Corcoran and Walter Walsh linked up before Martin Keoghan fired high and hard across James Lawlor and into the far top corner of the net (2-1 to 0-2).

An improvised kick by Oisín Foley, after he lost his hurl, was seized upon for a point by Kevin Foley, who gave the best possible answer to his inexplicable demotion for the Westmeath game by producing a top-notch performance.

Kilkenny hit back with a trio of points from Eoin Cody and a Tom Phelan brace, with the latter shot turned over the bar by James Lawlor, but they were dealt two blows in quick succession when defender Mikey Butler and goalscorer Martin Keoghan were forced off, to be replaced by Conor Delaney and Billy Ryan respectively.

They were already without centre-back Richie Reid and midfielder Paddy Deegan, and they also lost Adrian Mullen during the second quarter, so for once Wexford weren’t the worst off in the area of absentees through injury.

The hosts were just about hanging in there as we neared the midway stage of the first-half, with Rory O’Connor picking off a point from a Diarmuid O’Keeffe handpass before Chin punished a foul on Simon Donohoe to reduce arrears to 2-4 to 0-5.

However, Kilkenny were menacing up front, shooting just two early wides before repeatedly punishing their rivals by finding space at will.

Walter Walsh had acres of it to pick off an easy point from a David Blanchfield pass, while T.J. Reid added a quick brace – the first arriving after he beat Matthew O’Hanlon to a Pádraig Walsh delivery into the left corner.

Excellent tracking back by Oisín Foley led to a vital tackle on direct opponent Blanchfield that prevented a potential third goal, and an exchange of points between Rory O’Connor and Tom Phelan occurred before Wexford’s first green flag.

They were trailing by eight points for the second time when Jack O’Connor’s strength and ball-winning resulted in a penalty, and Lee Chin aimed for the left and beat Eoin Murphy to give his side a significant boost (2-8 to 1-6).

And although Reid responded from a free – the first Kilkenny score that didn’t arrive from play – there was a powerful response from the puck-out.

It broke favourably on the inside rather than the outside for Oisín Foley, and namesake Kevin made a clever run across his line of vision and into space to his right before accepting the handpass and shooting low into Eoin Murphy’s net at his near post.

The roar that greeted that goal was even louder than after Chin’s penalty, and it was most assuredly game on when points from Conor McDonald, Chin (free) and a brilliant Rory O’Connor long-ranger after a short O’Keeffe pass left Wexford level on 2-9 each after 32 minutes.

Reid hit back from a free, and McDonald saw a shot that lacked power easily saved by Eoin Murphy, before Chin punished an overcarrying call against David Blanchfield.

And given those early difficulties, there was something symbolic and significant about Wexford turning matters around to such an extent that they went in leading (2-11 to 2-10), with the inspiring O’Keeffe doing the business from distance after a Simon Donohoe pass.

Reid (’65) and Chin (free) exchanged points on the restart, the latter after a foul on Donohoe, before Billy Ryan equalised.

Then we were treated to four minutes of sheer magic from Liam Óg McGovern, a wonderful player who has come up with the goods in the big games more than most over his long years of tremendous service.

His first goal was created by the vision of Chin, who sent a handpass into his path after a swarm of Kilkenny defenders were drawn towards the captain.

That made it 3-12 to 2-12, and it took a top-notch close-range save from Eoin Murphy to deny Jack O’Connor another goal before Chin sent over the ’65.

The momentum was firmly with Wexford at that stage, and they made it count as a sublime flick by Kevin Foley found McGovern, who recovered from being grounded by Pádraig Walsh to bounce back up and drive one-handed high into the net (4-13 to 2-12).

When T.J. Reid missed a handy free by his lofty standards, Kilkenny looked rattled, but we should have known from bitter past experience that there would be another big kick in our neighbours.

Jack O’Connor spoiled a fine catch from a Conor Foley clearance with a wide during a scoreless period lasting more than five minutes after McGovern’s second goal.

That was eventually ended when Pádraig Walsh pointed from distance, and a potential goal chance at one end was quickly followed by a green flag for the opposition in the next sequence of play.

Ian Carty looked for Lee Chin with a handpass but the captain couldn’t gather it, and the Kilkenny attack that followed led to a sweetly-struck solo goal from Eoin Cody (4-13 to 3-13).

Wexford responded twice after first Reid (free) and then Alan Murphy made it a two-point game, with the excellent pair of Chin and Rory O’Connor doing the needful.

The next man to provide inspiration was Liam Ryan who darted beyond midfield after collecting a Conor Devitt pass and, seeing that he hadn’t great options either to his left or right, he decided to go it alone and shot a memorable point directly off his hurl (4-16 to 3-15).

Tom Phelan’s fourth point was cancelled out by McGovern, from another Devitt off-load, but the home hearts grew weaker when Phelan broke through for a fabulous goal before Conor Delaney levelled from long range (4-17 each).

Oisín Foley grabbed James Lawlor’s puck-out and sent it between the posts, only for Eoin Cody to read the break from the restart and race in it rattle the net for a third time and leave Kilkenny clear by 5-17 to 4-18 in the 62nd minute.

All those bitter memories of late defeats to the Cats loomed large, but there was a defiance about the Wexford approach on this occasion that shone through when it was needed most.

A foul on Conor McDonald led to a pointed free from Chin, and the captain then popped up in the half-forward line to grab an attempted Kilkenny clearance and level it up in the 68th minute.

Antrim were safe by that stage, so Wexford knew survival was very much in their own hands.

And shortly after McGovern received an ovation as he made way for Mikie Dwyer, Cathal Dunbar followed the double feat of Jack O’Connor one week earlier by sending a beauty of a line ball over the bar at the town end to restore the lead (4-21 to 5-17).

Sixty seconds later another effective substitute, Conor Hearne, fed Oisín Foley for his second point, only for Reid to convert a free just before additional time started.

The three minutes announced turned into four and a half and, after Pádraig Walsh struck a wide, Dunbar raced on to the break from James Lawlor’s puck-out and kept his composure to pick off that last point.

Is there anything more terror-inducing than holding a two-point lead over Kilkenny with seconds left?

It was hard to look, never mind keep notes, as Billy Ryan posted a wide before referee Colm Lyons – so good that he was hardly noticed – penalised Reid for that late throw.

After that it was sheer bedlam, with our survival leading to the most joyous celebrations since the Leinster title was won in 2019.

The sense of anti-climax will have kicked in for some supporters a lot sooner than others, although the outpouring of happiness was entirely understandable given the circumstances.

Nonetheless, we can’t ignore the cold facts: that we had already exited the race for championship honours on May 21, and that – along with Cork, Waterford, Antrim and Westmeath – we will play no part in the business end of the competition.

The reasons for such a flat season still demand a rigorous review, and it should be conducted when the iron is still hot so to speak, and certainly concluded before the club championships begin.

It’s somewhat jarring to think that the last time we beat Kilkenny back-to-back in Leinster, it was in 1997 when we were successfully defending our provincial title in the process.

And it’s downright puzzling to add that while the most positive aspect to Darragh Egan’s tenure in Wexford is those two wins, by the same token we have somehow failed to beat Westmeath twice across the same two campaigns with him at the helm. That maddening inconsistency is truly baffling.

Wexford: James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks), Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers); Joe O’Connor (St. Martin’s), Liam Ryan (Rapparees, 0-1), Ian Carty (Taghmon-Camross); Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s, 0-1), Kevin Foley (Rapparees, 1-1); Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s, 2-1), Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s), Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn, 0-2); Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-4), Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna, 0-1), Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, capt., 1-10, 0-6 frees, 1-0 pen., 0-1 ’65). Subs. – Conor Foley (Horeswood) for Joe O’Connor (19), Mikie Dwyer (Fethard) for McDonald, temp. (35-HT), Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, 0-2, 1 line ball) for Jack O’Connor (54), Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers) for K. Foley (65), Dwyer for McGovern (68), also Cian Byrne (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Cian Byrne (Fethard), Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown), Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna), Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Rory Higgins (Rathnure).

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Pádraig Walsh (0-1), Darragh Corcoran; John Donnelly, Walter Walsh (0-1); Adrian Mullen (0-1), Martin Keoghan (1-0), Tom Phelan (1-4); Eoin Cody (capt., 3-1), T.J. Reid (0-7, 4 frees, 1 ’65), Billy Drennan. Subs. – Conor Delaney (0-1) for Butler, inj. (12), Billy Ryan (0-1) for Keoghan, inj. (14), Conor Fogarty for Mullen, inj. (26), Alan Murphy (0-1) for Drennan (49), Cillian Buckley for W. Walsh (66).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).