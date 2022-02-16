The boys dug deep

WEXFORD MANAGER Darragh Egan said his players are “learning quickly” as they continue to build on their new style of play, more in keeping with the traditional hurling that served the county so well in the past.

“It was a good win. I think we are going to learn an awful lot from this Clare game,” he said.

“We struggled for long periods of the second-half, with Clare giving us a good bit of bother.

“Ultimately at half-time we were a few points up having played into the wind, which we probably didn’t deserve to be, but Rory O’Connor was outstanding through this opening half.

“He took some marvellous scores, but in the second-half we just did not get him on the ball enough. That’s something we’ll have to work on.

“Clare had a lot of wides in that first-half, but in fairness the boys dug in deep. They are learning quickly how they want to attack the rest of this league and championship, and it’s great to see.

“Clare did not perform against Cork, so we knew there would be a response. They probably kept us in it up to half-time with some poor wides.

“Still, I was disappointed with the first quarter of the second-half, as we seemed to wait to see how Clare would react rather than us attacking the game.

“Having said that, I was delighted with the way we finished the game.

“We may not have had the same energy levels as against Limerick, but the lads have been through a hard six-week training programme.

“We’ll return to training this week. We are delighted with the break as it will give us more time to have coaching sessions with the squad.

“With the Walsh Cup and league we have not had much time for coaching, given the games each weekend. We can now get in the coaching which will be great.”

Regarding Wexford’s injured players, Egan is hopeful that Lee Chin and Kevin Foley, as well as a few others, will receive game-time before the start of the championship in April.

“Ten lads trained on Sunday morning in Limerick, including Lee and Kevin. We also had Conor Devitt and a few more in Limerick.

“The lads are very much getting back into it. We’ll hopefully see a few of them filter back into the team over the next few weeks.

“Both Kevin and Conor will be back for the Galway game, while Lee is aiming to be available for the final two home games against Offaly and Cork.

“We are delighted with the bodies we have, but also looking to see what Lee, Kevin and Conor can bring to the table.

“Shaun (Murphy) is struggling a bit with his back but is still a huge part of the panel. He’s having back surgery which is extremely important to him.

“He’s had a child in the last two months and he wants to be able to pick that child out of the cot, which is much more important than any hurling game.

“But he’ll add a lot to us over what hopefully will be a long campaign.”

Egan said there are no doubts regarding the fitness of Liam Ryan.

“Liam was taken out late on with a slight calf problem. He’ll be okay. There’s no doubt for the Galway game.

“He is training hard, and like all the players he is trimming up and getting their fitness levels right.

“As we head to Salthill we know exactly what the conditions can bring, but we are looking forward to the game.

“It’s going to be a serious task. They were excellent against Limerick. We’ll have to study them over the next few weeks and be ready for the task down there.”