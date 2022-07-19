Terrific Treaty are in a class of their own

Some wise old soul once remarked that “you’re only as good as your last game”. If that’s the case the Limerick hurlers are bloody marvellous.

They absorbed every punch Kilkenny could throw at them in Sunday’s epic All-Ireland final and still had the composure and swagger to do the right thing at the right time, picking off pristine points when the pressure was at its highest.

There’s no denying that Sunday’s showpiece was a high quality final, but it seems these days people are constantly over-egging the pudding when it comes to superlatives about our ancient game, labelling every second hurling match as an all-time classic.

Some of the scores on Sunday were breathtaking, with Gearóid Hegarty doing his best swashbuckling Zorro impersonation, but although defiant Kilkenny ran the champions close, the one thing the game lacked was that I, for one, never thought that the Cats were likely to win.

Every time they pegged their opponents back Limerick were able to respond, and it felt like whatever Brian Cody’s men threw at them they could find another gear if needed.

That said, it was a relief to have a contest that was close until the final whistle, having watched the Shannonsiders dismantle Munster rivals Cork and Waterford in the previous two years.

Maybe it’s the masochist in me but, strangely enough, sometimes I actually yearn for the days when there was less movement on the scoreboard and more moustaches, but I’m peculiar that way.

Scores from distances that would be a good stroll for the less active among us have become all too frequent and on occasion points are sent fizzing over the bar by players under little or no pressure after minimal build-up play.

That said, Limerick, with their intricate passing and movement, are always looking to get the ball to a player in the best position, and have made the age-old cry of “will ya let it in ta f**k” almost redundant.

The Treaty men will deliver a killer pass or take aim at the posts when they’re good and ready and not a second sooner. None of this Hail Mary stuff to the edge of the square, with the big paw going up to claim possession, before spinning on a sixpence and driving a rocket to the back of the net.

Instead they intricately work a score, like Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in their hey-day, with the control and accuracy of Ronnie O’Sullivan compiling a 147 break.

We now regularly see basketball or cricket scores – a far cry from the 1-13 which won Clare and Wexford the 1995 and 1996 All-Irelands, or the measly 0-13 which saw Cork edge out Kilkenny in 1999 during a decade that is remembered as a golden age for hurling.

Having said that, if you go back to the early ’70s you’ll find mammoth winning scores like 6-21 and 5-17, so although some are acting like it’s a new phenomenon, it’s far from the new kid on the block.

Eye-watering scorelines are not exclusive to inter-county fare either, as it’s a regular occurrence for the ink to almost run dry when jotting down scorers in club games, at all grades.

The Banner and Model county championship winning teams of the mid-90s were honoured at GAA headquarters at the weekend, a reminder of when hurling was less professional than it is today, but was equally intriguing, and in many ways even more so.

The characters from those days became legends in an age where you could indulge in a tasty fry-up on the morning of the biggest game of the year, or have a few pints and let the hair down after a match midway through the season.

In contrast, we don’t really know the personalities of the present all-conquering Limerick team, not because they’re all dull as dishwater, but because such is the professionalism of the modern game that everything that surrounds it is almost robotic.

That’s not intended as a criticism, just an observation on how Gaelic games have developed from a heartfelt passion to an all-consuming industry.

Although most aspects of hurling are light years ahead of what they were a few decades ago, there are still some things from days past that shouldn’t go into Room 101 for all eternity.

Like a bit of ground hurling, or quick, direct ball into the grateful hand of a big burly man in front of goal, and of course those beautiful, magnificent moustaches.

Strength and conditioning may improve, styles and systems change, but furry-lipped warriors wielding the ash will always hold a special place in my heart.

It’s a shame that Tom Selleck never took up hurling.