Tara Rocks have a little extra

TARA ROCKS are the Intermediate ‘A’ hurling champions after a sensational victory against a gallant Liam Mellows in squalid conditions in Bellefield on Sunday.

The boys in dark blue looked to be heading for a win in normal time when they entered the last four minutes with a five-point lead. However, Liam Mellows responded to force the game to extra-time with a late Robbie Brooks goal, plus points from Eoin Cullen and Colin Kennedy.

The Coolgreany side even held the lead for a few seconds in overtime but Tara Rocks, who were probably just about the better outfit over the course of the game, finished on the front foot with three unanswered points to take the crown.

It was a truly fascinating game played in awful conditions. We are accustomed to expansive play in hurling, with the use of the full pitch, space available and scores from all positions commonplace, but this was considerably different.

At times it felt more like a football game but with a small ball. That’s not to say these teams can’t play a different way, as the scores and wins they have racked up prove otherwise. However, the conditions dictated a lot of what happened on the field.

It was an extremely narrow game. Crowding was continuous, there was rarely an easy, clean strike of the ball, and a big part of that was how central both sides operated. One might expect that to suit Liam Mellows but they looked the more dynamic when width was utilised, often through the exceptional talents of Liam Coleman.

It was also the eventual runners-up who were more frequent creators of goal chances. They took two but missed a few others and they were probably just a little slice of luck here or there away from taking this title. They will win this crown in the coming years if they keep their foot on the pedal. There’s a lot to like about how they play the game, the quality they are bringing through, and their general appetite for success with the small ball.

Tara Rocks have proven their exceptional quality through the championship and were worthy favourites coming into the game. They played with that swagger but faced a formidable opponent, the best they have played in 2021, and they only just made it out with the glory.

The Rocks’ workrate was exceptional. Their opponents may have created the odd goal chance but they almost never got an easy shot at the posts and, while it may not have been the case, it felt like they never dropped their intensity level.

They clearly have ample talent in the team and the bench put in a shift too, but it was their reaction to adversity, being very hard done by to lose their lead but still respond in extra-time, that was their most impressive attribute.

After an impeccably observed minute’s silence for the late Joe O’Shaughnessy, it seemed like Tara Rocks would make light of the sweeping rain and driving wind when Dean O’Toole and Conor Devitt put them two points up inside three minutes.

However, Robbie Brooks hared away down the left, fed Marc Halpin in the fourth minute, and he drilled home to give Liam Mellows a foothold in the game.

They would struggle to maintain their momentum against the breeze and fell 0-6 to 1-0 behind. Páraic Hughes, who put in an impressive performance, tapped over to level before Niall Breen flighted his side ahead. Conor Devitt and O’Toole also registered on the way to the three-point lead.

Just before the water break, Eoin Cullen and Brendan Halpin put together back-to-back points to leave just one in it at the drinks stoppage. That felt like a huge win for the Mellows, considering the pattern of the game.

Things were increasingly difficult in the second quarter as the rain continued, and Liam Mellows didn’t score but went close through Halpin. At the other end O’Toole added two frees before striking a long-range point from play in injury time to give Tara Rocks a 0-9 to 1-2 interval advantage.

Looking to defy the conditions, the Rocks came out with intent and Lee Owley made the lead four. They had other chances to add to their tally, but they struggled to judge the wind and fired several wides before the water break.

At the other end Liam Mellows still weren’t finding much space but they did chip away with points from Conor Carty in the 41st minute and Eoin Cullen five minutes later. That left Tara Rocks 0-10 to 1-4 up at the water break and they were still on the front foot after the resumption.

In fact, they moved two further points clear after Páraic Hughes and Patrick Fortune scored in quick succession. They looked comfortable and Liam Mellows seemed to be running out of ideas until a long, hopeful Coleman ball was deftly flicked to the net by Robbie Brooks in the 57th minute.

Tensions were up as the game moved into added-time, and Cullen pulled his side within one. By and large David O’Leary had a good game, understood that conditions were difficult and let it flow as much as possible.

However, there’s no other way to dress it up, as the sensational levelling Colin Kennedy free, struck so sweetly five minutes into added-time, should never have been given. In fact, it was Colin Breen who was clearly fouled from behind for the Rocks.

Lying on the ground injured, he was then penalised, presumably for fouling the ball, but O’Leary never did give a signal. None of that made the job of converting the dead-ball from just inside his own ‘65 any easier, but Kennedy didn’t blink.

Level at 0-12 to 2-6 at full-time, it was Tara Rocks who got the opening score of extra-time through Devitt. Yet Liam Mellows had momentum and hit back against the breeze to lead through Cullen and the marauding Andy Merrigan.

Had someone said at the time that Liam Mellows wouldn’t score again, they wouldn’t have been believed, but that’s how it would transpire. Niall Hughes and Mark Boland pointed to give Tara Rocks a 0-15 to 2-8 lead at half-time of overtime.

Tom Hughes made a sensational save from Jack Higgins after the restart and it seemed to sap the life from Liam Mellows. After a pulled shot from Joe Curtis was blocked behind in the 79th minute, Niall Breen sent over the clinching ‘65 to secure a memorable success for Tara Rocks.

Tara Rocks: Tom Hughes; Robert Murphy, Brendan Hobbs, Cathal O’Reilly; Ben Morris, Niall Breen (0-2, 1 ‘65), Tom Mordaunt; Niall Hughes (0-1), Dean O’Toole (capt., 0-5, 4 frees); Mark Boland (0-1), Conor Devitt (0-3), Páraic Hughes (0-2); Ben O’Connor, Patrick Fortune (0-1), Lee Owley (0-1). Subs. - Conor Kinsella for Owley (41), Joe Curtis for O’Connor (51), Colin Breen for Fortune (58), Rhys Owley for Murphy, inj. (60), Seán Bardon for C. Breen, inj. (60+5), O’Connor for Bardon (75), Jason Bolger for O’Reilly (77), also Seán Forde, Conor Hughes, Caleb Murphy, Conor Jones, Cillian Byrne, Pat O’Connor.

Liam Mellows: Seán Og Stafford; Andy Merrigan (0-1), Danny Gardiner, Aaron Condren; Frank Roche, Colin Kennedy (0-1 free), Ross Cody (capt.); Eoin Cullen (0-4, 2 frees), Rory Heffernan; Conor Carty (0-1), Joe Gardiner, Liam Coleman; Brendan Halpin (0-1), Marc Halpin (1-0), Robbie Brooks (1-0). Subs. - Jack Higgins for J. Gardiner (40), Richard Farrell for Halpin (48), Conor Cleary for Cody (75), also Dylan Farrell, Chris Callanan, Dylan Goland, Stephen Moloney, Shane Halpin, Stephen Gardiner, Alex Murphy, Seán O’Hagan, Stephen Rafferty, Pádraic Byrne, Michael Morrissey, Jody O’Shaughnessy.

Referee: David O’Leary (Rathnure).