Talented Martin’s march on

Conor Devereux (St. Martin’s) considering his next move as Paddy Connors (HWH-Bunclody) tries to narrow his options.

THE INEXORABLE march of St. Martin’s towards the business end of the Greenstar Under-20 hurling Division 1 championship was confirmed with two game-defining goals midway through the second quarter in Piercestown on Wednesday.

Underdogs HWH-Bunclody had done extremely well to pip Rapparees – the beaten Minor Premier finalists of three years ago – in the first round, but this was a considerable step up and there was no way back for them after those decisive strikes in the 24th and 25th minutes.

Although the sides had been level at the water break (0-6 to 1-3), St. Martin’s had struck 2-3 without reply before the visitors were dealt another cruel blow when their best player – dual county panel member Ciarán Regan – was forced to hobble off with an injury.

Already depleted beforehand, and travelling with only 17 available players, from that point onwards it was all about damage limitation for the Carlow border crew.

Technically, St. Martin’s are bidding for a three-in-a-row in this grade, as they won the 2018 and 2019 versions while the championship didn’t take place last year owing to the pandemic.

And they will be gearing up for a considerably tougher challenge when Shelmaliers pay them a visit for one of the two mouth-watering semi-finals down for decision tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

The omens looked bleak for HWH-Bunclody in the early exchanges, with first use of the breeze of no apparent value as Oisín Waters, Diarmuid O’Leary (free) and David Cantwell posted the opening three points for the hosts inside six minutes.

However, they battled back to draw level, with Oisín Ó Ceallaigh catching a Derry Mahon puck-out and getting them off the mark before Ciarán Regan added a brace from instance.

Two O’Leary placed balls restored the Martin’s lead, but they were in arrears by the 13th minute after HWH-Bunclody pounced for their only goal.

Regan made ground after winning another delivery from Mahon and, although he was blocked as he prepared to pull the trigger, the break fell invitingly for full-forward Thomas Jeffers to plant in the net (1-3 to 0-5).

It was clearly a case of poking the bear, though, because the response from St. Martin’s was so emphatic that they had the game well and truly wrapped up by half-time.

Diarmuid O’Leary levelled from a David Codd pass before the water break, and he knocked over a free when play resumed before the arrival of those two goals.

The first was a memorable solo effort from county player Luke Kavanagh, as he took a short pass from Conor Devereux at high speed and bore down on goal before arrowing the sliothar into the top left corner of the net.

Oisín Waters chipped in with another point before Devereux turned from provider to finisher, crashing home from close range after neat work in the build-up from recently-introduced substitute Joe Mernagh and midfielder Zach Breslin, who was upended by a late tackle for his troubles (2-8 to 1-3).

The last four points of the half were shared between David Cantwell and Diarmuid O’Leary (free) for the leaders, and Oisín Ó Ceallaigh (free) and Mylie ‘Red’Connors for the Enniscorthy District men.

The highlight of the third quarter from a St. Martin’s point of view was their third goal, arriving in the 40th minute from county Minor Joe Mernagh.

That made it 3-14 to 1-8, and the gap was extended to 3-16 to 1-9 by the water break after wing-back Conor Kelly and Luke Kavanagh added points.

There was no let-up in terms of pressure as they added seven of the game’s last eight points in the closing quarter, even though HWH-Bunclody tried all they knew – pushing full-back Paddy Connors forward and also giving Derry Mahon a run out the field.

Oisín Waters hit the crossbar for St. Martin’s, while the scores continues to flow freely from the sticks of Zach Breslin, Joe Mernagh, Diarmuid O’Leary (four, two frees) and substitute Brian Codd.

St. Martin’s: Rory Walsh; Joe Barrett, Shane Walsh (capt.), Jamie Berry; Rory Devereux, David Codd, Conor Kelly (0-1); Zac Firman (0-2), Zach Breslin (0-1); Oisín Waters (0-2), Luke Kavanagh (1-2), Diarmuid O’Leary (0-11, 7 frees); David Cantwell (0-2), Conor Devereux (1-0), Chris Ryan. Subs. – Joe Mernagh (1-1) for Ryan (20), Brian Codd (0-1) for Firman (45), Conor Keane for C. Devereux, inj. (50), Ben Morris for Codd (53).

HWH-Bunclody: Derry Mahon (0-1 free); Gerry Connors, Paddy Connors, Páraic Doyle; Ciarán Whiting, Páraic Nolan, Ben Martin; Oisín Ó Ceallaigh (0-6, 5 frees), Ciarán Kavanagh; Robert Black, Mylie Connors (capt.), Ciarán Regan (0-2); Faolán Ó Ceallaigh, Thomas Jeffers (1-0), Mylie ‘Red’ Connors (0-1). Subs. – Larry Connors for Regan, inj. (28), Mick Cash for ‘Red’ Connors (45).

Referee: Stephen Burke (Volunteers).