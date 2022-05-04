Tailteann Cup the new focus for Wexford footballers as deflated Shane Roche aims to pick up the pieces

WEXFORD SENIOR football manager Shane Roche endured a trying evening in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday as his charges were demolished by Dublin in the provincial quarter-final on a 1-24 to 0-4 scoreline.

“To be honest we are bitterly disappointed,” he said. “When we reflect back on the game we will look on our own performance, the team performance, and individual performances.

“For some reason we were very flat, very leggy. Perhaps the six-day turnaround from the Offaly game did not help.

“We prepared well during the week, did all the right things in such a short space of time, but before the game in the warm-up I could sense it was not the same as before Offaly.

“We did our homework on Dublin, particularly the manner of their first line of defence, where the half-forwards come back to assist. We found that difficult to break down.

“It was only once in the game that we had a free-flowing movement that carved out an opening for Eoghan Nolan’s point. As a result we were far too lateral, playing the ball across the pitch and back, we did not have any forward movement.”

On the decision to play into the breeze on winning the toss, Roche said:

“We played into the breeze in the first-half, believing it would give us an opportunity to set up our own line of defence.

“Dublin have quality players, and they sensed what they were facing. They had the ability to play quick ball inside, and also had players like Brian Fenton, Dean Rock and Con O’Callaghan who could kick points from distance. There’s no doubt they punished us heavily through that opening half.

“We battled hard, Liam Coleman battled hard in midfield to win much-needed possession, but in the second-half Dublin were even better.

“It is more disappointing that we could not pick off long-range scores, but in terms of quality of performance there was only one team in it. Such was the gulf that the game petered out into no more than a challenge outing.

“After the Offaly game we got into a huddle in the middle of the pitch. We said we wanted to play Dublin, and look forward to the game. There was an air of excitement.

“Following Dublin, we got into the same position, and spoke briefly about the game. It was bitterly disappointing but each player gave a commitment moving forward.”

Roche spoke of the group gathering together in the Ferrycarrig Hotel following the team meal.

“We gave a commitment to each other to take on the Tailteann Cup. We will get together once again this Thursday, review everything and take it on from there.

“Each and every player, along with the backroom, is focused to play the Tailteann Cup, to go out and compete. This will be our third championship game, which is a huge improvement on the past.

“When you look over the weekend games, you could see the All-Ireland champions, Tyrone, falling, Wicklow losing heavily to Meath, Kildare demolishing Louth, who were recently promoted to Division 2, and Monaghan heavily defeating Down.

“Right now we must focus on ourselves. We are in this together when we win, but also when we lose.

“For us now the Tailteann Cup is important. We want to strive to reach the semi-final in Croke Park. For the competition to be a success, I hope it gets the marketing from the GAA plus the necessary media coverage, radio and TV exposure. That’s crucial to the success of this competition.

“We don’t want it to go the way of the Tommy Murphy Cup, just a two-year competition, and then allowed to peter out.

“It will be Division 3 and Division 4 sides. We are third from bottom of Division 4, so you have to take that into account when analysing the Dublin game, they are second favourites for Sam Maguire.”

Roche and his squad are determined to move on, and where better than in the Tailteann Cup.

“For the first time we now have a fully-fit squad. Both Michael Furlong and John Tubritt got some game time against Dublin, while Gavin Sheehan is also back fully training.

“Last Thursday we had 35 players in training. That is phenomenal for Wexford football. It’s a very young side, learning both playing wise and physically.

“This group of players have worked so hard, they have put in so much effort. I had Tadhg Furlong in talking with them. We are in this together.

“We are a strong unit and together we will move on. The key is the strength of our relationship within this group.

“We have an upcoming challenge with Longford, and we will have a second game before the Tailteann Cup.

“I was disappointed for the players more so than for myself, but we will move on and try to progress Wexford football.”