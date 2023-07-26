Survival at stake as Rathnure and Oulart-The Ballagh meet in Wexford Senior hurling championship

Murtha Doyle and his Oulart-The Ballagh colleagues have a huge battle on their hands against Rathnure, whereas Ben Edwards, Anthony Murphy and the rest of the Rapparees contingent are already through to the quarter-finals, regardless of how they fare against Shelmaliers on Sunday.

It’s one of the most storied rivalries in Wexford GAA history, with the clubs lying first and second in the roll of honour, but on Sunday it’s all about survival for Rathnure and Oulart-The Ballagh.

The Enniscorthy District strongholds have locked horns in countless big games since the early seventies, but neither will be adding to their 20 and 13 titles respectively in 2023.

Instead, the only available target left is retention of status for next year, and the latest clash of these two former kingpins is the stand-out game of a weekend featuring a full programme of final-round group games in the top five hurling grades.

It will take place in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday at 7.30 p.m., and while the loser will have one last chance for survival against the bottom-placed Group A side, both will be hell-bent on getting the job done at the first time of asking.

Six of the eight quarter-finalists in the Pettitt’s Senior championship are already confirmed, with St. Martin’s and Naomh Éanna through from Group A while Ferns St. Aidan’s are guaranteed to top Group B and will be joined in the knockouts by Rapparees, Crossabeg-Ballymurn and Shelmaliers respectively.

There will be a clearer picture of the situation in Group A after the re-fixed game between Faythe Harriers and St. Anne’s is held in Chadwicks Wexford Park tonight (Wednesday) at 7.30 p.m.

It was abandoned at half-time on Friday when word of the sad passing of Noel O’Keeffe filtered through to the venue, with the town team ahead by 1-9 to 1-7 at that stage.

St. Anne’s still need one point from their final two outings to be secure in the knockout stages, while it looks like going down to the wire between the other three teams: Faythe Harriers, Oylegate-Glenbrien and Glynn-Barntown.

They all have a chance of making the quarter-finals but, by the same token, one of them is certain to be involved in that relegation decider against either Rathnure or Oulart-The Ballagh.

The meeting of Oylegate-Glenbrien and Glynn-Barntown will reveal all, and the CCCC have made a smart move by putting it on in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 5.45 p.m. on Sunday, directly before that big showdown in the other group.

That’s where the majority of neutrals will be heading after watching the All-Ireland Senior football final.

While the head-to-head rule will apply if two teams finish on equal points, an important change has been made to the manner in which placings will be decided if three sides end up level.

Should that occur, only the results from the three matches where the affected teams met each other will be utilised to determine scoring differences.

Five of the eight knockout places in The Courtyard Ferns Intermediate championship have also been filled, with Tara Rocks, Taghmon-Camross and St. James’ through from Group A, along with Cloughbawn and Buffers Alley from the other side of the draw.

The relegation final will feature Adamstown against Horeswood regardless of Saturday’s results, but the battle to secure the last three quarter-final spots will be intense.

It’s simple enough in Group A, as whichever team wins the local derby between HWH-Bunclody and Askamore in McCauley Park, Bellefield at 5.30 p.m. will be through, while the loser will be out.

That game will be followed by the big one in Group B at 7.15 p.m., as there’s the strong chance of three teams finishing on four points should Gusserane manage to defeat Blackwater. However, if neighbours Fethard can do them a favour by beating Buffers Alley, then a straight win would be enough for the O’Rahillys to advance along with the St. Mogue’s men.

Five teams are already through in the Joyces Expert Wexford Intermediate ‘A’ championship, namely Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, St. Martin’s, St. Mary’s (Rosslare), Geraldine O’Hanrahans and Ballygarrett.

The Liam Mellows/Monageer-Boolavogue and Shelmaliers/Craanford games in Group A will determine the last two quarter-finalists along with which team from that quartet will face the relegation decider.

And of the three sides still battling in Group B, only Davidstown-Courtnacuddy’s status is guaranteed at this stage, with Duffry Rovers and Oulart-The Ballagh both on a stickier wicket.

Clongeen, St. Patrick’s, Kilmore and St. Fintan’s are already through in the Kavanagh Meats Junior hurling championship, and the relegation final will pit Our Lady’s Island against the losers of the Rathnure versus Rapparees tie.

Glynn-Barntown will have to play Oylegate-Glenbrien to avoid an immediate return to Junior ‘B’ ranks, regardless of this weekend’s results.

Ballyhogue, Naomh Éanna, Buffers Alley and St. Anne’s have already reached the Kavanagh Meats Junior ‘A’ quarter-finals, with the latter’s re-fixture in Group B against Bannow-Ballymitty going ahead last night (Tuesday).