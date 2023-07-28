Super Sunday of hurling in store after Faythe Harriers beat St. Anne's

AFTER LEADING by two points when the first game was abandoned, Faythe Harriers repeated that verdict after 60-plus minutes in very poor weather conditions in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Wednesday.

It had been a difficult time for St. Anne’s after the sad passing of Noel O’Keeffe, so it was entirely understandable that they weren’t their best selves for this Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship Group A re-fixture.

And with so much at stake for their town rivals, the purple and golds dug deep to get the win that ensured a very interesting last set of games on Sunday evening.

Faythe Harriers have endured plenty of struggles in recent campaigns, but the one team they seem to have an Indian sign over is St. Anne’s.

The Rathangan side haven’t beaten them in the championship now since 2004, and three long-serving survivors from that 6-13 to 2-16 third round tussle featured on Wednesday: Harriers pair Jim Berry and Richie Kehoe, along with Jonathan Fogarty of St. Anne’s.

Jonathan Fogarty of St. Anne's challenges Richie Kehoe (Faythe Harriers).

The six games since then, from 2011 to the present, have resulted in four wins for the Harriers and two draws, with their one-point relegation final victory seven years ago the most significant of the lot.

It didn’t look wonderful for them at half-time on Wednesday, after joint-captain Lee Chin had won the toss and opted to use the wind blowing towards the town end first.

With eleven wides amassed, and an 0-8 to 0-5 lead established, it didn’t appear a sufficient margin to see off the expected St. Anne’s onslaught.

However, the first ten minutes of the second-half were absolutely critical in securing a first win of the campaign for ‘Sack’ Walsh’s charges, who also accounted for St. Anne’s last year.

With the floodlights turned on as the rain continued to teem down, the Harriers outscored their rivals by three points to one, with an early exchange between Chin (free) and Diarmuid O’Keeffe followed by another brace of placed balls from the former (0-11 to 0-6).

St. Anne’s – with coach Joe Kearns trying to plot the downfall of his native club – did come good as the half wore on, with a run of five unanswered points between the 46th and 58th minutes forcing parity.

Mark Furlong (free), Andrew Moran, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, another Furlong free, and substitute Jonathan Fogarty did the needful, but the Harriers really stood up to the challenge and came up with two precious late winning points.

The conditions played an obvious part when a St. Anne’s defender allowed a Colm Heffernan free to evade him on the ground, and Lee Chin was on hand to score his team’s first point in almost 21 minutes at the ideal time.

Eoin Ryan of St. Anne's puts pressure on Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers).

A game that had been hard-fought but lacked quality in such awful conditions did produce an exciting finish.

Mark Furlong missed a chance to equalise from a tricky free on the left, before Colm Heffernan popped a handpass to Chin who stormed down the middle before unleashing a head-high shot that was well saved by Andy Kennedy.

Josh Sheil posted a wide some 20 seconds later, but the restart saw Darby Purcell embark on a solo run before handpassing to Conall Clancy for the last point.

St. Anne’s applied late pressure, with the impressive Kyle Scallan clearing initial danger before Mark Furlong lobbed the ball in and a scramble ensued.

It led to a brief row that ended with yellow cards shown to Richie Kehoe and Mikey Fogarty, and referee John Carton blew for full-time directly after throwing in the ball to resume play.

After appearing to forget that he had already booked Kehoe in the first-half for a frontal charge on Liam Óg McGovern, he was reminded by linesman Matty Kinnaird and approached the veteran defender to go through the formality of showing him the red card as the teams left the field.

Kyle Scallan did a fine job in holding McGovern scoreless, while the strong work delivered by Josh Sheil around midfield was another key factor in the Harriers’ win.

Brian Kavanagh of St. Anne's is chased by Darby Purcell (Faythe Harriers).

Darby Purcell scored two vital points in a 60-second window during the first quarter, but the Harriers struggled to match scores with possession as those eleven wides before the break included five from Chin (two frees) and three from Conall Clancy, who had registered 1-3 before the early ending five days earlier.

Chin also went low from an early free that was stopped by Eoin Ryan, and St. Anne’s were probably reasonably content at half-time after Darragh Furlong and Andrew Moran picked off points from play to add to three Mark Furlong frees.

However, they struggled to find a way past experienced sweeper Richie Kehoe when aided by the wind, ensuring their quest for the one point needed to make certain of a quarter-final place extended into the weekend.

Faythe Harriers: James Henebery; Danny Walsh, Richie Kehoe, Alex Lynch (joint-capt.); Kyle Scallan, Colm Heffernan, Cormac Byrne (0-1); Lee Chin (joint-capt., 0-8, 6 frees), Josh Sheil (0-1); Eoin Roche, Jim Berry, Darby Purcell (0-2); Conall Clancy (0-1), Luke Murphy, John Bridges. Subs. – Liam Cassin for Berry (HT), Jack Murphy for Roche, inj. (54).

St. Anne’s: Andy Kennedy; Finn O’Driscoll, Tomás Cullen, Eoin Ryan; Cillian Byrne, Liam Schokman, Aidan Rochford; Brian Kavanagh, Justin Moran; Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-2), Mark Furlong (capt., 0-5 frees), Liam Óg McGovern; Darragh Furlong (0-1), Andrew Moran (0-2), Liam Rochford. Subs. – Jonathan Fogarty (0-1) for L. Rochford (44), Mikey Fogarty for D. Furlong (49), Kevin Breen for Byrne (56), Kyle Kennedy for J. Moran (59).

Referee: John Carton (Monageer-Boolavogue).