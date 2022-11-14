Super Shauna Sinnott hits five goals as holders Oulart-The Ballagh ease into another Leinster final

Shauna Sinnott, who scored all five goals, winning this duel with Birr’s Mairéad Dooley.

A grounded Ciara Storey is still first to the ball for Oulart-The Ballagh.

Oulart-The Ballagh 5-16 Birr (Offaly) 1-7

SHAUNA SINNOTT stepped up to the plate to fire Oulart-The Ballagh into the AIB Leinster Senior camogie championship final in St. Brendan’s Park, Birr on Sunday.

The Wexford champions needed more from their two corner-forwards after the county final and it was Sinnott who answered the call. Moved into full-forward with Una Leacy absent, the experienced Sinnott blossomed, racking up a tally superior to Birr on her own.

In truth, this was a bit of a cakewalk for Oulart-The Ballagh. They looked like getting goals at will, as Sinnott scored five and had a career-best day in front of the posts. Everyone else floundered when the chances arrived, but it mattered little in the end.

All that kept Oulart-The Ballagh from racking up something approaching double-figures in green flags was the weather, with slick handling and tough underfoot conditions proving a little bit of a leveller.

Leinster camogie were probably grateful for it. This is the first season the Offaly champions are competing in the Senior championship, and it was a necessary progression with just Wexford, Dublin and Kilkenny previously represented.

They will learn an awful lot from this experience but it’s going to be a few years before a Faithful side can complete with the likes of Oulart-The Ballagh. For Colin Sunderland’s charges it was just another afternoon, just another opponent to navigate.

Make no bones about it, weather or no weather, they will need to improve again from this showing when they meet St. Vincent’s in the decider in SETU Carlow (formerly known as IT Carlow) at 1.30 p.m.on Sunday.

There were some excellent spells, moments of clinical brilliance, but also a lot to work on heading into a clash with the Dublin champions.

Vincent’s were a surprisingly easy winner over Thomastown in the other semi-final (5-11 to 1-11) and will fancy their chances of upsetting the double-defending provincial titleholders.

It was evident very early on that Oulart-The Ballagh could penetrate their hosts’ defence as often as they liked.

Stacey Kehoe was first to break through the heart of the home defence and flick over the advancing Caoimhe Kinsella, but it just floated over the crossbar.

A minute later she turned provider for Shauna Sinnott to drill past Kinsella to the top corner, and when Siobhán Sinnott added a point a minute later Oulart-The Ballagh led by 1-2 to nil.

The visitors were a little guilty of lazy defending in the first-half, swatting the ball away and taking the easy option rather than getting it to hand and working a clearance.

Birr found a bit of confidence as they settled, with Sarah Harding and Mairéad Jennings both registering points.

Oulart-The Ballagh came back with points from Shelley Kehoe and Anais Curran but three straight from Ellen Regan, Jennings and Harding meant it was 1-4 to 0-5 after 19 minutes.

With the Birr purple patch soon confined to the past, Oulart-The Ballagh dominated the final ten minutes of the half against the breeze to essentially wrap up the win.

After Katie Gallagher popped over from the left, Sinnott got in behind on Mary Leacy’s searching ball for her second goal.

Siobhán Sinnott’s second point was countered by Jennings at the other end, but a pair of late dead-balls from Curran ensured a 2-8 to 0-6 intermission lead for the defending champions.

Any hopes of a Birr revival from the sizeable crowd in St. Brendan’s Park were ended within five minutes of the resumption. After Louise Sinnott and Curran pointed, Shauna Sinnott completed her hat-trick.

The fourth goal was the best of the lot, as Oulart-The Ballagh built down the left with Siobhán Sinnott, Stacey and Shelley Kehoe and Miria O’Dowd all involved before Shauna Sinnott whipped a succulent finish past Kinsella on the bounce.

Ellen Regan looped a goal back for Birr from a melee, and it was harsh on Lauren Sinnott who had a very good afternoon between the sticks (4-11 to 1-6).

Not for a second did anyone believe a comeback was likely, and sure enough the hosts added just a Harding point in the remaining time.

Oulart-The Ballagh didn’t need to do anything crazy, just keep the scoreboard ticking over, and they managed it with very little fuss.

Shauna and Louise Sinnott both pointed before that Harding score, and Shelley Kehoe followed it with another (4-14 to 1-7).

There was still time for Sinnott’s fifth goal, which came after Bronagh Kenny was initially denied by Kinsella.

Curran and Shelley Kehoe put the seal on victory with the last two points while O’Dowd was denied her goal by a strong stop in additional time, but it mattered little to the result as Oulart-The Ballagh advanced.

Oulart-The Ballagh: Lauren Sinnott, Karen Atkinson, Ciara Storey, Katie Roche; Aoife Dunne, Aideen Brennan, Mary Leacy; Stacey Kehoe (0-2), Anais Curran (0-5, 4 frees); Katie Gallagher (0-1), Shelley Kehoe (capt., 0-3), Louise Sinnott (0-2); Miria O’Dowd, Shauna Sinnott (5-1), Siobhán Sinnott (0-2). Subs. - Katie Murphy for Atkinson (31), Leanne Nolan for Louise Sinnott (40), Bronagh Kenny for Siobhán Sinnott (52), Laura Sinnott for Gallagher (55), Michaela Hawkins for Roche (56).

Birr: Caoimhe Kinsella; Hannah Feenane, Mairéad Dooley, Brooke Whelahan; Ciara Ryan, Alana Roddy, Sheila Sullivan; Deirdre Cashen, Arlene Watkins; Faye Mulrooney, Róisín Kinsella, Ellen Regan (1-1); Dawn Whelahan (capt.), Mairéad Jennings (0-3 frees), Sarah Harding (0-3). Subs. - Hannah Reilly for D. Whelahan (31), Rebecca Ryan for B. Whelahan (31), Makalah Emaike for R. Kinsella (45), Denise Connors for Watkins (53), Aoibhe Carey for Sullivan (58).

Referee: Gavin Donegan (Dublin).