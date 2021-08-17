Super Mac shines

AN EARLY missed penalty would likely have a negative impact on many mere mortals, but it was an entirely different story with Conor McDonald in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

Rather than upset his game, that dramatic start was quickly put to the back of his mind as he went on to inspire Naomh Eanna to a ten-point victory over Fethard in Group C of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship, scoring an impressive 3-3 from play in the process.

McDonald was a central figure from the off, earning that penalty after just 34 seconds when he was clearly held as Jack Cullen landed a teasing ball in around the danger zone.

And to be fair, it wasn’t so much a miss as a fine save that followed, because McDonald drove the ball low towards the left corner, but Fethard netminder Seán Foley dived to his right to keep it out.

That incident was consigned to the memory banks by the county attacker a mere three minutes later, with his opening goal arriving after referee John O’Loughlin played a very good advantage before Jack Cullen supplied the final pass following the initial involvement of Jack Doran and Charlie McGuckin.

That left the Gorey men ahead by 1-1 to nil, with Mikie Dwyer going on to open Fethard’s account in the fifth minute but struggling to create a long-lasting impact.

The one really bright aspect from the losers’ point of view was the excellent Senior championship debut made by left half-forward Cian Byrne, and he posted two frees as they trailed by 1-4 to 0-3 at the water break.

McDonald and Pádraig Doyle (’65 and free) added to the Gorey tally, with the latter converting another two placed balls on the restart before Cian Byrne responded after a foul on John Tubritt, who was roaming outfield with a two-man attack left inside.

And Naomh Eanna had the tonic of a second goal, right at the start of the four added minutes at the end of the half. Pádraig Doyle registered again from a free, and Seán Foley’s puck-out down the centre was gathered by Charlie McGuckin and returned swiftly inside.

Although Fethard captain Daire Barden appeared in a position to clear his lines, McDonald was lurking and availed of the chance when it came his way to make it 2-7 to 0-4.

It was a vital score for a Gorey side responsible for eight first-half wides, but Fethard did react encouragingly before the break with three points without reply from Cian Byrne (free), Garrett Foley and another Byrne free.

The New Ross District men resumed with John Tubritt at wing-back and Mark Wallace at corner-forward, and they continued where they had left off with a 1-1 blast inside 95 seconds.

If Naomh Eanna thought they were in for a handy half after that second McDonald goal, they quickly realised that wouldn’t be the reality as Cian Byrne finished a Wallace free over the bar before their goal arrived in somewhat lucky circumstances in the 32nd minute.

Ciarán Dwyer directed a ball in from the left flank that went all the way to the net at the town end, with the run of full-forward Bryan Power distracting goalkeeper Jack Cushe.

Charlie McGuckin hit back with a Gorey point, but Fethard were motoring well at this juncture and midfielder Garrett Foley, Cian Byrne (play and free) plus Bryan Power all reeled off points before the midway point of the third quarter.

The prominent Jack Cullen pointed in that spell for the leaders, while McDonald did likewise after a Jack Doran shot came back off the post following a driving run and handpass by Gary Molloy earlier in the move.

While Gorey were clinging to a 2-10 to 1-12 lead in the 38th minute, they effectively put the outcome to bed by the water break in a blistering period that yielded 2-5 without reply.

The catalyst for that utter transformation was the completion of McDonald’s hat-trick in classy fashion, grabbing possession over the head of Daire Barden and, with his back to goal, tossing up the ball and directing it to the net with an assured flick.

That score really ignited the Gorey challenge, and suddenly they had runners arriving from all angles while the passes were sprayed around to devastating effect.

Gary Molloy pointed on the run from a Charlie McGuckin lay-off, and the latter produced a moment of sublime skill to create the fourth goal, following further points from Pádraig Doyle (free), McDonald, Cathal Dunbar and Jack Cullen beforehand.

J.J. Twamley passed to McGuckin in the 46th minute, and he knocked the ball over a defender and gathered it behind him before parting to his left for Dunbar to find the net directly off his hurl. That subtle flick by McGuckin – who later departed with a hamstring injury – was a thing of beauty, and it was all over as a result for Fethard as they trailed by 4-15 to 1-12.

At least they had the small consolation of ‘winning’ the last quarter by 0-7 to 0-5, and one concern for Gorey will be their concession of 1-20 and 1-19 over successive weekends. It suggests that their defence needs to improve further, even though Brendan Travers and Jack Cullen especially got through a lot of impressive work.

Fethard fashioned one more very good goal chance in the 50th minute when Ciarán Dwyer played in Cian Byrne after a sloppy Gorey handpass was intercepted, but the youngster’s shot was deflected over the bar by a key Jack Cushe intervention.

It was 4-17 to 1-14 at that stage, and Seán Foley kept out an effort on goal by Jack Cullen at the other end, while a later attempt by Conor McDonald for his fourth was blocked.

Naomh Eanna needed to make a statement after the loss to Rapparees, although it looks like they still will have to be content with a preliminary quarter-final spot rather than taking the direct route to the last eight.

Certainly, the Enniscorthy men are in pole position to top the group ahead of their meeting with Fethard in the main county ground on Saturday afternoon.

Naomh Eanna: Jack Cushe; Eoin Conroy, Brendan Travers, Seán Doyle; Jack Cullen (0-2), Eoin Molloy, Cian Molloy; Aodhán Doyle (0-1), Gary Molloy (0-1); Charlie McGuckin (0-1), Pádraig Doyle (0-9, 6 frees, 1 ’65), Cathal Dunbar (1-2); J.J. Twamley, Conor McDonald (capt., 3-3), Jack Doran. Subs. – Tom Stafford for E. Molloy (41), Darragh Hughes (0-1 free) for Doran (46), Peter Travers for B. Travers (49), David O’Brien for Twamley (52), Cian Browne for McGuckin, inj. (54).

Fethard: Seán Foley; Daniel Mullan, Daire Barden (capt.), Dylan Whelan; Richie Waters, Joe Sutton, Mark Wallace; Graham O’Grady, Garrett Foley (0-3); Jimmy Sutton (0-1), Mikie Dwyer (0-1), Cian Byrne (0-10, 7 frees); Ciarán Dwyer (1-1), Bryan Power (0-2), John Tubritt (0-1). Sub. – Rúairí Tubrid for Wallace (45).

Referee: John O’Loughlin (Monageer-Boolavogue).