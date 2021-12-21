Wexford

All-Ireland Club Senior Camogie Championship

Sunderland: ‘It’s unbelievable’

Manager savours the ‘best feeling in the world’

12 December 2021; Oulart the Ballagh manager Colin Sunderland during the 2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final match between Slaughtneil and Oulart the Ballagh at Donaghmore Ashbourne GAA in Ashbourne, Meath. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Oulart-The Ballagh manager Colin Sunderland was beaming with pride after his side completed the 2020 campaign by claiming the club’s third All-Ireland Senior camogie title in Nowlan Park on Saturday afternoon.

It’s unbelievable,’ he smiled. ‘I said to the girls before the match, when I started in January 2018 our aim was to get back into the top two in Wexford, because we had been beaten in a semi-final for the first time in years in ‘17. I just said here we are now, top two in Ireland, one more challenge to be the top team in Ireland.

