Sunderland: ‘It’s unbelievable’

Oulart-The Ballagh manager Colin Sunderland was beaming with pride after his side completed the 2020 campaign by claiming the club’s third All-Ireland Senior camogie title in Nowlan Park on Saturday afternoon.

‘It’s unbelievable,’ he smiled. ‘I said to the girls before the match, when I started in January 2018 our aim was to get back into the top two in Wexford, because we had been beaten in a semi-final for the first time in years in ‘17. I just said here we are now, top two in Ireland, one more challenge to be the top team in Ireland.

‘That’s the road we’ve come, we’ve lost a couple of county titles in ‘18 and ‘19 but do you know something, I think losing county finals united us as a management team and as players because of that little bit of pain and hurt we suffered together. You can see there today, we are celebrating together in a big way, there’s a big bond there between everyone really.’

It was a low-key enough week heading into the decider, from a training point of view, with the importance of keeping a keen eye on the prize ahead the main motivator for the week with Sunderland and his management team.

‘We changed routines slightly this week,’ he admitted. ‘We trained Monday night as opposed to Tuesday night, I thought it was important to get them back to the field straight after that Slaughtneil match because that was a superb performance.

‘We needed to make sure our heads were back out of the clouds and focusing on the game at hand, we didn’t want to linger. With regards to what we done in training, nothing, that’s the truth.

‘Stacey’s wedding, you might think it was a bad thing but maybe it was a nice distraction yesterday because the girls were all at it and relaxed and things like that so maybe it was a good thing in a way.’

After the nerves were brushed away, a relaxed and focused Oulart came to the party, but Sunderland admitted that he didn’t expect it would be as dynamic a start as it turned out to be.

‘We emphasise it every day but now if it doesn’t happen, we don’t panic, it’s a sixty-minute game we’ll work our way into it as we go,’ he said. ‘I wouldn’t have thought that we were going to have that lead again today.’

Having that comfortable advantage at the break, Sunderland said the aim was clear: ‘The message was try not concede a goal, cause we kinda said if they don’t concede goals, they are not going to outscore us ten points to nothing.

‘Unfortunately, we conceded two softish goals which gave them a boost. The big thing, I think every time they got a goal, we came up the field and got one straight away, that would have been a message at half-time, if they get a score, we get a score and that’s the way it was really, whatever they do, we hang on.

‘I said at the last water break, I don’t care if this is the ugliest game of camogie ever, we just have to get the win somehow or another.

‘We were inviting them on, our shape was going (in the final quarter), I’d say we had eleven or twelve of our own players inside our own half and even when we were winning the ball, overturning it, it was going straight to a Sarsfields player, and it was coming back on us again.’

Eventually the full-time whistle did come, and it brought the joys of success after four years of relentless pursuit of the holy grail. Sunderland said he felt ‘absolutely every emotion you could picture, three or four years came into one.

‘We fought a big battle in the summer to get this played, when we did get the chance (we took it), the sweetener for us coming into this we were coming in as county champions after doing two in a row, we just got that momentum, it’s just unbelievable, the best feeling in the world really.

‘I think we are more motivated now that we are going in as Leinster champions and All Ireland champions, if you had that bit of a break, you might find it hard to pick it up, the fact that we are Leinster champions and All-Ireland champions we’ll defend those titles with our lives.

Finally, Sunderland did touch on a topic that is sure to gather steam in the coming weeks, the lack of his All-Ireland winners in Kevin Tattan’s Wexford Senior panel.

‘It’s a mystery to me, it’s a big mystery’ he admitted. ‘As a club manager I’m delighted to have them at home, (but) Ciara Storey, the twin Kehoes are 31 years of age, they are not past it, I don’t know what’s going on.

‘Aside from that, I thought Aoife Dunne was one of our top three or four consistent performers in this campaign, Aideen Breenan and Aoife Dunne were probably getting the toughest jobs every day because we were putting them on the best forwards, both of them were on intercounty forwards today and did really good jobs,

‘I don’t know, whatever, about Ciara and the twins at 31, they are only 24/5 years of age, how they are in the second team squad I don’t know, it’s just a mystery to me.’