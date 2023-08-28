Stroll for Shelmaliers as they brush aside Fethard in Wexford Senior football championship

IF FETHARD needed reminding of the gulf in class between the first and second tiers in Wexford football, they certainly got a harsh lesson in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday as last year’s runners-up and the 2021 champions Shelmaliers did as they pleased in a one-sided Dominic Smith Electrical Senior Group B encounter.

In truth, the fancied Over The Water outfit didn’t have to be anywhere near their best as they cruised to about as comfortable a victory as you could wish for in the top grade.

They will undoubtedly have far stiffer tests ahead as they attempt to wrest the title back off champions Castletown, but for Fethard, even at this early stage, it looks like it’s going to be all about survival in what appears a particularly tough group.

Last year was one of triumph and celebration for the St. Mogue’s crew, but the Wexford and Leinster Intermediate champions were swiftly brought back down to earth by a single-minded Shelmaliers side who have clear designs on regaining the title that they relinquished last term.

Fethard were just about hanging onto their coat-tails after the opening quarter, trailing by 0-6 to 0-3, but as soon as Graham Staples hit the back of the net in the 17th minute the result looked like a foregone conclusion.

Three of Fethard’s measly four points came in the opening 13 minutes, with two Jake Molloy scores sandwiching an Eoin Whelan effort after a good move, and the only time that they worked the scoreboard after that was when Ciarán Dwyer split the posts four minutes into the second-half, when the contest was already beyond their reach.

Shelmaliers, on the other hand, looked capable of scoring from several avenues and finding another gear if needed.

Aidan Cash wins this tussle in the air with Richie Waters.

Ross Banville, Eoghan Nolan (two), Brian Malone, Aidan Cash and Glen Malone all pointed before they struck for their first goal shortly after the midway point in the first-half.

Paul Hearne’s shot off the ground was saved by William Doyle, but the goalkeeper couldn’t hold on to the strike, and Brian Malone squared for the inrushing Graham Staples, who side-footed a first-time effort to the left-hand corner of the net.

Moments later Glen Malone dragged a good goal chance wide of the upright, but he did add two points to the Shelmaliers’ tally before the half-time whistle to give his side a comfortable 1-8 to 0-3 advantage at the break.

Shels rubber-stamped their authority three minutes after the change of ends when Eoghan Nolan handpassed to Aaron ‘Arnie’ Murphy, who weaved his way past a couple of defenders before planting a left-footed shot in the net to increase the lead to eleven points.

A minute later Ciarán Dwyer ended the drought for Fethard with a point but, after Eoghan Nolan had converted two placed balls, things went from bad to worse for the struggling New Ross District side as Jake Molloy was shown a red card in the 50th minute.

Shelmaliers could have gone for the jugular, but they seemed content with their lot and just added a solitary Eoghan Nolan point to their tally when a disappointing Fethard outfit were there for the taking.

Next up for Shelmaliers is a meeting with Starlights in Chadwicks Wexford on Friday at 7.30 p.m., with the Enniscorthy side looking to bounce back after an embarrassing 19-point defeat to Kilanerin.

A very understrength Fethard face another difficult task when they take on local rivals Gusserane in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross, at 3.45 p.m. on Sunday, with the O’Rahillys men buoyed by Sunday’s derby victory over St. James’.

Shelmaliers: Craig McCabe; Andre O’Brien, James Cash, Conor Roche; Simon Donohoe, Ross Banville (0-1), Graham Staples (1-0); Glen Malone (0-3, 2 frees), Aidan Cash (0-1); Aaron Murphy (1-0), Eoghan Nolan (capt., 0-5, 3 ’45s, 1 free), Cian Doyle; Paul Hearne, Brian Malone (0-1 mark), Conor Hearne.

Fethard: William Doyle; Seán Nunan, Daniel Mullan, Dylan Whelan; Adam Waters, Ciarán Dunne, Jake Molloy (0-2, 1 free); Richie Waters (capt.), Daire Barden; Ciarán Dwyer (0-1), John Tubritt, Eoin Whelan (0-1); Adam O’Grady, Ricky Rowe, Graham O’Grady. Subs. – Adam Swan for Rowe (HT), Martin Doyle for Dunne (40), James Dillon for A. O’Grady (47).

Referee: Fintan O’Reilly (Kilmore).