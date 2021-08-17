Storey bags a winning brace

OULART-THE Ballagh built upon the positive aspects of their second-half comeback against a victorious Faythe Harriers to spoil Rathnure’s maiden outing in the black and ambers’ remarkable 80th successive year as a Senior hurling club in this very entertaining Pettitt’s-sponsored Group B championship clash in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Friday.

A brace of Martin Óg Storey goals were of critical importance – the first for keeping them close to their long-standing rivals midway through the opening half, and the second immediately after the second-half throw-in that gave them a lead that wasn’t relinquished thereafter.

Indeed, Storey completed his double in a blink and you’ll miss it moment, as a mere nine seconds had elapsed when he latched on to an instant delivery from midfield and batted beyond Dermot Flynn to establish a 2-8 to 0-12 advantage.

The excellent A.J. Redmond responded with a Rathnure point, but the remainder of that third quarter was dominated by the wind-aided Oulart-The Ballagh as they reeled off five scores on the trot to leave them very much in the ascendancy (2-13 to 0-13).

Flynn had to advance smartly off his line to prevent Murtha Doyle from getting a clean ground strike on goal, but the latter quickly added his third point after a Billy Dunne free dropped short.

Next it was the turn of the other netminder, Darragh Hayes, to dart out and ensure Ciarán O’Connor wouldn’t get on the end of a pass from Rathnure’s lively half-time substitute Owen Lennon – one of four newcomers to the top flight along with Stephen Martin, Philip Redmond and Jack Redmond.

Dunne had converted a free in between those goalmouth incidents, and Oulart-The Ballagh really started to motor after a cleverly-worked line ball move ended with Eoin Moore feeding Shaun Murphy for a long-range point.

The wily Nicky Kirwan then came into his own, setting up substitute Darryl Gray for a point before picking off one himself for good measure.

Those scores left Oulart-The Ballagh well fixed at the water break, and they never looked like losing their grip in the closing quarter. The only disappointment from their point of view was the concession of a consolation goal for Rathnure nearly two minutes into added time, with Seán O’Connor getting on the wrong side of Kevin Nimmo to finish off a Michael Redmond delivery.

While Garrett Sinnott was missing through suspension, that blow was offset considerably by the return of the polished pair of Shaun Murphy and Eoin Moore to the winners’ defence.

Captain Kevin Sheridan won the toss and opted to face the breeze first, and it clearly paid off as Oulart-The Ballagh were only one point in arrears by half-time (0-12 to 1-8).

One of the stand-out aspects of the game from Rathnure’s viewpoint was their shrewd placing of county under-age attacker A.J. Redmond at centre-back.

It gave him a platform to showcase his radar-like accuracy from distance and, while some of his six points from play arrived from advanced positions after darting forward to help his attack, the majority were sweet strikes from long range.

The lively Murtha Doyle had the measure of Philip Redmond in the early exchanges, registering the first two Oulart-The Ballagh points on either side of Ciarán O’Connor’s opener for Rathnure.

A.J. Redmond’s first booming effort from behind his own 65-metre line drew a response from Kevin Sheridan, with the latter score created by one of those over-the-top measured passes into space by Shaun Murphy that we have seen so often in Wexford matches of recent vintage.

However, Rathnure hit a purple patch between the ninth and eleventh minutes, with the points flying over from Michael Redmond, Shane Lawlor, Jack Redmond, A.J. Redmond, and a succulent Seán O’Connor line ball from the left flank.

Nicky Kirwan steadied the ship with a point in response just before the water break, and it must be noted that just one free was awarded throughout that first quarter.

A mere 13 were called throughout (eight for the winners), and this was a tribute to both teams who only had eyes for the sliothar.

Praise is also due to referee Dan Crosby for recognising that patrons didn’t pay money to hear him tooting constantly on his whistle, and here’s hoping some of those annoying attention-seeking officials we are burdened with will follow his fine example.

Oulart-The Ballagh’s levelling goal arrived immediately after the water break, and it was all about the pace, awareness and unselfishness of Billy Dunne.

A gap opened and he had Eoin Higgins and A.J. Redmond on his tail as he soloed towards the Clonard end goal. Rather than risking a hook, he laid off to his right for Martin Óg Storey to crash the ball to the net (1-4 to 0-7).

Conor O’Leary added the lead point after Storey’s crossfield pass, but another strong Rathnure response produced five scores without reply from A.J. Redmond (two, one free) and Seán O’Connor (three, two frees).

Oulart-The Ballagh drew more encouragement from a strong finish to the half, with the lively Declan Buggy (a major addition), Billy Dunne (free and ’65) narrowing the gap to the minimum – the latter score after Dermot Flynn kept out Tomás Dunne’s goalbound drive.

That Martin Óg Storey goal was a real tonic on the restart, and strong defending from the likes of Murphy, Moore and Ian Storey resulted in that subsequent flurry of points at the other end as Rathnure struggled to stay in touch.

The margin was out to a game-high eight (2-16 to 0-14) by the 55th minute after A.J. Redmond’s point at the start of the last quarter yielded replies from Billy Dunne (play), Nicky Kirwan, and a Dunne free.

Dunne added a peach of a score from tight to the right sideline after Kirwan popped off a pass, and lively substitute Darryl Gray hit the last point for the victors before Rathnure hit a consolation 1-1 in added time.

The point arrived from star performer A.J. Redmond and the goal was finished by Seán O’Connor, who was the sharpest of their starting forwards.

Oulart-The Ballagh: Darragh Hayes; Eoin Moore, Conor Goff, Kevin Nimmo; Ian Storey, Shaun Murphy (0-1), Kevin Sheridan (capt., 0-1); Jack Roche, Declan Buggy (0-1); Billy Dunne (0-6, 3 frees, 1 ’65), Conor O’Leary (0-1), Tomás Dunne; Murtha Doyle (0-3), Martin Óg Storey (2-0), Nicky Kirwan (0-3). Subs. – Darryl Gray (0-2) for T. Dunne (40), Cormac Finn for O’Leary (55), Niall Redmond for Sheridan (60+1), Adam Nolan for I. Storey (60+2).

Rathnure: Dermot Flynn; Stephen Martin, Brian Quigley (capt.), Philip Redmond; Denis Maher, A.J. Redmond (0-8, 2 frees), Eoin Higgins; Mark Boland, Paddy Whiteley; Shane Lawlor (0-1), James Tobin, Michael Redmond; Seán O’Connor (1-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 line ball), Jack Redmond (0-2), Ciarán O’Connor (0-1). Subs. – Owen Lennon for Boland (HT), Rory Higgins for C. O’Connor (46).

Referee: Dan Crosby (Kilmore).