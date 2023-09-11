Starlights secure first victory with stronger display against Fethard

STARLIGHTS BOUNCED back from a disappointing start to their Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group B campaign with victory against Fethard in O’Kennedy Park on Saturday.

It was time for Anthony Russell’s side to show what they are made of and the Enniscorthy men stepped up to the plate. They were strong, well organised and did a good job of taking most of their chances on their way to a good win against lively opposition.

They moved the ball well and looked to probe but also had an outlet in Nick Doyle that Fethard struggled to repel when he was moved onto the edge of the square. Having different means of creating chances will bode well for Starlights moving forward, and they will be a dangerous team if they put it all together in the coming weeks.

If they lacked a little something to turn them from also-ran to contender, it was the speed of transition from possession game to sweeping attacks. However, they have the players to quicken that up and the more they play together the crisper that will become.

For Fethard it was a tough loss that leaves them in a precarious position. They were missing several important players, but this is championship football and depleted teams are not unusual across the grades.

In fairness, while they made hard work of it at times inside the Starlights ’45, they also had three situations before Nick Doyle scored his side’s opening goal in first-half added-time that could have left a completely different complexion on the contest.

They saw Anthony Larkin make a superb one-on-one save from Cian Byrne, which happened a minute before Eoin Whelan smashed a shot off the crossbar.

A short time later Graham O’Grady appeared to be pulled back when in on goal but no penalty was forthcoming from referee Niall McDonald.

Most of that happened with the game at 0-3 each, as Byrne and John Tubritt put Fethard ahead only for the lively Lee Jordan and Alan Tobin to respond. A free from the latter put Starlights in front, but Jake Molloy levelled it up at the end of the opening quarter.

Doyle did get his first point in that flurry of goalscoring chances for Fethard, but the half ended disastrously for the seasiders. After Jordan made it 0-5 to 0-3, Eoin Whelan landed awkwardly and his knee appeared to buckle, eventually resulting in him being helped off the field.

A marauding Anthony Larkin and in-form Jordan made it 0-7 to 0-4 in added-time, but further damage was to quickly follow.

Nick Doyle took in a Tobin ball and dispatched it past Paul Foley seconds before the goalscorer fed Mikey McVeigh for a thunderbolt second major to the top corner.

Scores were hard to come by after the resumption, with both sides adding two points in the third quarter to leave Starlights 2-9 to 0-6 up.

Shortly after Tubritt shaved a point off the deficit, newly-introduced Lenny Connolly powered at the Fethard defence and sent Tobin away for the clinching goal.

A minute later McDonald gave a penalty for a foul on Connolly, only to overturn the award after consultation with his umpires. Ben Kidd and Doyle hit the crossbar in quick succession as Starlights smelt blood late on.

To their credit, Fethard kept going and Byrne converted a last-kick-of-the-game penalty to leave his side seven in arrears. They will need a huge performance to get anything against Kilanerin this coming weekend, while Starlights will look to keep this momentum going when they meet St. James’.

Starlights: Anthony Larkin (0-1); Mel Doyle, Ben Edwards, Rory O’Connor; Ben Kidd, Liam Ryan, Lee Jordan (0-3, 1 free); Jack Kelly, Nick Doyle (1-2); Oisín Pepper, Dylan McVeigh (0-1), Craig Foley; Darragh Pepper, Alan Tobin (1-2, 0-1 free), Mikey McVeigh (1-0). Subs. - Lenny Connolly (0-1) for M. McVeigh (47), Richie Farrell for D. Pepper (56), Mick Delaney for Jordan (56), Ryan Mahon for Ryan, inj. (60+1).

Fethard: Paul Foley; Dylan Whelan, Daniel Mullan, Seán Nunan; Adam Waters, Garrett Foley (0-1), Adam Swan (0-1); Eoin Whelan, Jake Molloy (0-1); Martin Doyle, Cian Byrne (1-2, 1-0 pen.), Morgen Ellis; Ciarán Dwyer, John Tubritt (0-4, 3 frees), Graham O’Grady. Subs. - Ciarán Dunne for E. Whelan, inj. (30+1), James Dillon for Dwyer (41), Darren Foley for Ellis (48), Ricky Rowe for Tubritt (52).

Referee: Niall McDonald (Crossabeg-Ballymurn).