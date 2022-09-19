Starlights hang on for a vital win over Kilanerin in Wexford Senior football championship

Starlights 0-16 Kilanerin 1-12

STARLIGHTS HUNG on for a critical victory in the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group A against Kilanerin in Páirc Uí Shíocháin, Gorey on Saturday.

The Bellefield boys took the lead with a late burst at the end of the first-half and maintained control with a strong third quarter to pull clear.

They then had just enough in the tank to withstand a spirited late fightback from the Gorey District side.

This game simmered along for the most part but one left here feeling both would need to find another gear in the coming weeks to challenge for the county title. The pace of the game was below what one might expect for Senior football, with the odd sporadic injection of tempo and speed very noticeable when it happened.

It’s therefore hard to know where these two really stand.

Yet, from a qualification point of view, if both win their next games they will be heading into the knockout stages and from that point anything can, and probably will, happen.

It’s also a massive positive for both that relegation is off the table.

Kilanerin probably weren’t putting that kind of scenario into the reckoning but they were only one kick of a ball elsewhere from being right in the mix for the drop.

On the other hand, while the Starlights would have had serious intentions of getting the win to keep them in the shake-up, there will be a little relief still, after a fairly mediocre campaign so far, to be safe from those worries with one game left in the group.

Starlights got off to a positive start and were able to build a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 18 minutes.

Alan Tobin shone for the Enniscorthy town club and he scored three of those while rotating as an inside-forward and deeper with a few of his team-mates.

Liam Ryan and Dillon Redmond were also on the scoreboard in that spell, but when Páraic Hughes got his second point of the game in the 21st minute Kilanerin got going.

Bobby Hughes pointed before young guns Cathal Murphy, Micheál McGonigle and Conor Kinsella were all involved in the move that saw Seán Forde punch to the net.

Kilanerin held a 1-5 to 0-6 lead after Kinsella pointed in the 30th minute, but the Gorey District side will wonder from now to eternity where the five minutes and 15 seconds of added-time came from that saw Starlights outscore them by 0-4 to 0-1 to take the lead at the interval.

That purple patch, in which Jack Kelly, Redmond, Ryan Mahon and Tobin all scored for the victors, would prove critical. It didn’t necessarily seem that way as Mahon, Nick Doyle and Tobin (two) all registered to make it 0-14 to 1-6 after 44 minutes.

Kilanerin would outscore their opponents by 0-6 to 0-2 in the final quarter but it was in vain. After Forde and Mark Boland scored, Bobby Hughes summoned his inner Matty Forde to kick three outrageous points around a Ben O’Connor strike to get within one.

However, they never saw the posts again as the Starlights emerged with the win. The big plus for Kilanerin heading into the final round of games is that they have the weakest team in this group, a side that will already be thinking forward to a relegation decider, in St. Martin’s, and a win will see them advance.

Starlights may have the toughest assignment of all in Gusserane, a side loaded with talent when they have everyone available to them, and one suspects they will need to find the win to advance. Both games are scheduled for Sunday at 3.45 p.m.

Starlights: Pa Doyle; Mel Doyle, Ben Edwards, Rory O’Connor (capt.); Dillon Redmond (0-3, 1 free, 1 mark), Jack Kelly (0-1), Nathan O’Connor; Liam Ryan (0-1), Alan Tobin (0-8, 5 frees); Oisín Pepper, Ryan Mahon (0-2), Craig Foley; Darragh Pepper, Nick Doyle (0-1 mark), Bill Peare. Subs. - Dylan McVeigh for Peare (41), Ricky Fox for O. Pepper (44), Lenny Connolly for D. Pepper (45), Conor Farrell for Foley (59).

Kilanerin: Eoin Blanchfield; Conor Jones, Colm Kavanagh, Robert Murphy; Andrew Smyth, Conor Devitt, Jason Bolger; Bobby Hughes (0-4), Páraic Hughes (capt., 0-2); Mark Boland (0-1 mark), Dean O’Toole (0-2, 1 free), Micheál McGonigle; Cathal Murphy, Seán Forde (1-1, 0-1 free), Conor Kinsella (0-1). Subs. - Cian Hughes for McGonigle (37), Ben O’Connor (0-1) for Murphy (50), Paddy D’Arcy for Kavanagh, inj. (56). Sin-bin: Paddy D’Arcy (60+4).

Referee: John Carton (Monageer-Boolavogue).