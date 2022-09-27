Starlights book place in last eight of Wexford Senior football championship with late burst

Shane Culleton has the strength of his jersey tested by Starlights defender Ben Edwards.

Starlights 0-16 Gusserane O’Rahillys 0-13

STARLIGHTS BOOKED their last eight spot in the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship with a late burst against Gusserane in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Sunday.

The Bellefield outfit were deadlocked with an already-qualified Gusserane after Jack Burford pointed with four minutes remaining, but a burst of five points in a three minutes spell propelled them to Group A victory.

It should never have come to that for Starlights. When they pushed the issue and played to their strengths, they were easily the better side, but they got bogged down in someone else’s game and it didn’t suit them.

Their game was direct attacking, whether that be by hand or when getting their targetmen quick ball. However, in the middle of the second-half they lost their way by slowing it up, trying to be patient and they struggled, scoring just one point in 14 minutes in the process.

When things were slowed down Gusserane felt in control. The New Ross District side have other gears too that one would expect to see going forward, and they will have to improve if they are to get past District rivals St. James’ in the quarter-finals.

The first-half was nip and tuck throughout, with neither side able to get a grip. It suited Starlights just fine, as they were playing into an ever-stiffening breeze.

Graeme Cullen got Gusserane on the board early but their opponent almost goaled when Dylan McVeigh broke through.

His shot was saved by Mark Flynn but the ball was worked back to Bill Peare and he tapped over the equaliser.

Jack Burford and Mark Rossiter put Gusserane 0-3 to 0-1 up, but the game was level at 0-4 each after two Alan Tobin frees and a Liam Ryan point.

Shane Culleton’s second point was cancelled out by Tobin, but Rossiter kicked the last point of the half to send Gusserane in 0-6 to 0-5 ahead.

Twice Starlights tied the game up early in the second period, once from a Nick Doyle mark after he switched positions with Tobin, and later from a nice score from ‘Gooch’ himself.

Powering forward quickly and with intent, Starlights scored three of the next four points to move 0-10 to 0-8 ahead.

Darragh Pepper got the first, Dillon Redmond added the second, and Tobin hit the third after a response from Rossiter at the other end.

However, they became more methodical at the midpoint of the half and Gusserane worked their way back into it. Rossiter cut the gap to one, but Ricky Fox came off the bench to increase that again with seven minutes left.

Starlights survived a game-changing moment in the next Gusserane attack. Mark O’Neill ghosted inside and took a pass from Eoin Ryan, but with Anthony Larkin to beat he crashed the post before tapping over the rebound.

Jack Burford burst through the middle to level the game in the 56th minute, but the Gusserane equaliser shook Starlights back into their rhythm.

Redmond went up the other end to put his side ahead, before Liam Ryan won the resulting kick-out and fed Craig Foley for another point.

They burst to the break from the next kick-out and worked the ball in for a Nick Doyle point. One minute later Tobin increased the lead to four and Fox followed it up with the second point of his cameo to make it 0-16 to 0-11 with a minute of normal time remaining.

Gusserane did pile on the pressure in the final moments but points from Tom Foran and Rossiter weren’t enough to turn the tide in their favour.

The reward for this Starlights victory and fourth spot in Group A is a tough match-up against Shelmaliers in the quarter-finals. They will be significant underdogs going into the game but certainly have the tools to get the job done.

Starlights: Anthony Larkin; Rory O’Connor (capt.), Ben Edwards, Mel Doyle; Nathan O’Connor, Jack Kelly, Dillon Redmond (0-2); Liam Ryan (0-1), Nick Doyle (0-2, 1 mark); Oisín Pepper, Craig Foley (0-1), Dylan McVeigh; Darragh Pepper (0-1), Alan Tobin (0-6, 4 frees), Bill Peare (0-1). Subs. - Conor Farrell for Peare (47), Ricky Fox (0-2) for D. Pepper (47), Jordan Petticrew for O. Pepper (59).

Gusserane: Mark Flynn; Jack O’Connor, Gavin Sheehan, Adrian Redmond; Eoin Ryan, Jamie Sheehan, Jack Burford (0-2); Ciarán Conway, Emmet Cullen; Cormac Kiely, Graeme Cullen (0-2), Shane Culleton (0-2); Tom Foran (0-1), Sam Wall, Mark Rossiter (capt., 0-5, 4 frees). Sub. - Mark O’Neill (0-1) for Cullen, inj. (51).

Referee: Thomas Furlong (Adamstown).